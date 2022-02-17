U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.50
    -23.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,685.00
    -166.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,503.75
    -96.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,063.50
    -14.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.60
    -2.06 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.60
    +15.10 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1180
    -0.3340 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,299.80
    -653.52 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.96
    -17.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.12
    -45.66 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Digital Transformation Market Size Worth $889.8 Billion, Globally by 2028 at 11.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by: Zion Market Research

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Digital Transformation market accounted for USD 374.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 889.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Zion market Reserach logo
Zion market Reserach logo

Read Market Research Report "Digital Transformation Market (Cloud Computing, Big Data, Mobility, & Social Media) For Banking And Financial Services, Telecom And IT, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Government, Manufacturing And Retails And Other Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2021 – 2028" By Zion

Market Research

The report analyzes and forecast digital transformation market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of 2020 along with forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the digital transformation market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the digital transformation market on a global level.

The study provides a crucial view on the digital transformation by segmenting the market based on solution, deployment, vertical and region. All the solution, deployment and vertical segments of digital transformation market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2028. In term of the solution, digital transformation market classified into cloud computing, big data, mobility and social media. Based on deployment digital transformation market is bifurcated into System on premises and hosted. Based on application, global digital transformation market is bifurcated into Government & public sector, transportation and logistics, telecom & IT , banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), automotive, retail, manufacturing and others. The regional segmentation comprises of present and forecast demand in Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America for digital transformation market.

North America has dominated the retail digital transformation market thus far. Factors like growing online payment options and high Internet penetration have had an interesting role in increasing the demand of the digital transformation market within the region for retail digital information. Rising demand from small-sized firms and surging service sector everywhere the Asia Pacific are likely to power the charts of the digital transformation market.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/digital-transformation-market

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2020

USD 374.8 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 889.8 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 11.3% 2021-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2021 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

NICE Systems Ltd., Axis Communications, Honeywell Security Group, Genetec Inc., EMC Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. AB, McAfee Inc. Tyco International Ltd, Bosch Security Systems, and Morpho S.A.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/412?covid19=true

The Global Digital Transformation Market is segmented as follows:

Digital Transformation Market By Solution Analysis Outlook (2021-2028)

  • Cloud computing

  • Big data

  • Mobility

  • Social media

Digital Transformation Market By Deployment Segment Analysis Outlook (2021-2028)

  • On-premises

  • Hosted

Digital Transformation Market By Vertical Segment Analysis Outlook (2021-2028)

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • Telecom and IT

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

  • Manufacturing

  • Government

Digital Transformation Market By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/digital-transformation-market

List of Key Players of Biorationals Market

  • NICE Systems Ltd.

  • Axis Communications

  • Honeywell Security Group

  • Genetec Inc.

  • EMC Corporation

  • Cisco Systems Inc. AB

  • McAfee Inc. Tyco International Ltd

  • Bosch Security Systems

  • Morpho S.A.

Press Release For Digital Transformation Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-digital-transformation-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Smart Transportation Market: The global Smart Transportation Market accrued earnings worth approximately 65.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 285.18 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 23.01% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Smart Home Market: According to the report, the smart home market size is expected to reach USD 137.9 billion by 2026 from USD 85.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Access Control Market: The global access control market is estimated for USD 7.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.50 Billion by 2028; growing at a CAGR of Access Control Market will be 7.79 % from 2021 to 2028.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/access-control-market

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry:

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-transformation-market-size-worth-889-8-billion-globally-by-2028-at-11-3-cagr---exclusive-report-by-zion-market-research-301484636.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrum

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Down After Reporting Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all of its 2021 goals.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Charlie Munger warns of inflation, bolsters Apple and Chevron

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer details several takeaways from Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger's shareholders' meeting, including his statements on inflation, the tech sector, and crude oil.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Stocks Mixed, Havens Rise on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed on Thursday as traders weighed geopolitical developments in Ukraine and a flurry of corporate earnings.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?The Stoxx 600 Index steadied after reversing gains ea