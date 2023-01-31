Digital transformation services market size to increase by USD 737.27 billion: North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Transformation Services Market by End-user, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.55% and register an incremental growth of USD 737.27 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Transformation Services Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the global digital transformation services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The need to integrate system platforms with advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled applications and data analytics is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The digital transformation services market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Amazon.com Inc: The company offers digital transformation services through Amazon Web Services.

Capgemini Service SAS: The company offers digital transformation services such as cloud, CRM, data and artificial intelligence, and enterprise management.

CGI Inc: The company offers digital transformation services such as cloud solutions, and advanced analytics.

Cisco Systems Inc: The company offers digital transformation services such as Cisco IoT solutions, Cloud solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp: The company offers digital transformation services through Cognizant Digital Experience.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Story continues

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for cloud-based systems, the growing need to enhance business efficiency, and the increasing penetration of IoT. However, the concern related to cyberattacks is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By end-user , the market is segmented into IT and telecom, retail and eCommerce, BFSI, healthcare, and others . The IT and telecom segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this digital transformation services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital transformation services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital transformation services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital transformation services market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital transformation services market vendors

Digital Transformation Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 185 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 737.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

