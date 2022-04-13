U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.04
    +13.59 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,289.08
    +68.72 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,495.37
    +123.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.96
    +11.02 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.14
    +1.54 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.90
    +5.80 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.97
    +0.23 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6570
    -0.0680 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3022
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8280
    +0.4400 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,662.16
    +662.22 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.93
    +12.29 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.09
    -15.57 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

The Digital Transformation of Small Business Support

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MA

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

photo courtesy of Medium
photo courtesy of Medium

The digital revolution is transforming small businesses around the world, presenting them with new opportunities and challenges that have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But as much as small businesses themselves are being impacted, digitalization is also changing how organizations that serve them can and should engage them. For small business support to be effective and sustainable, understanding how digital technologies are changing the landscape is essential.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/the-digital-transformation-of-small-business-support-887049305

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Ahead of Its Stock Split

    Hot on the heels of similar moves from some other high-profile companies, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) this week announced plans to carry out a 10-for-1 stock split. Split announcements have recently added to the bullish momentum of companies including Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla, and it won't be surprising if Shopify gets a valuation boost out of this in the near term. Shopify's core business is providing services that help businesses of all sizes launch and expand their own e-commerce operations.

  • Delta Air Lines reports earnings beat, forecasts return to profit in Q2

    Delta CEO Ed Bastian spoke with Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith about company earnings and expectations for the summer travel period.

  • ‘The weight of this debt is crushing’: I’m 74, and a retired speech-language pathologist with a student-loan debt of $200K. Am I obliged to pay it off?

    If your income is less than 150% of the poverty line, the loan payment is zero, Kantrowitz adds. If your sole source of income is Social Security, you student-loan payments might actually be very low, even if the amount owed is high.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • Is AT&T Worth Buying After Its Spinoff?

    It's been months in the making, but telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) has finally closed the book on its entertainment business. The company has completed its spinoff to combine its streaming and entertainment assets with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery. AT&T has been a controversial stock over the past decade, underperforming after massive mergers put the company in debt.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Buying and holding solid companies for the long run is a recipe for success in the stock market as such a strategy allows investors to benefit from the power of compounding while helping them ride disruptive trends in various industries. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have delivered terrific returns to investors over the past decade, beating the broader stock market handsomely. AMD has taken advantage of the booming demand for chips that are used in several applications ranging from computers to gaming consoles to data centers.

  • Intel's Smart Move Could Give Rivals a Run for Their Money

    The chip giant has started making a play in a lucrative market currently dominated by Nvidia and AMD.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank of Canada Delivers Jumbo Rate Hike to Quell Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada raised its interest rate by half a percentage point in its biggest hike in more than two decades, and said it would stop buying government bonds to shrink its balance sheet as it moves aggressively to wrestle inflation down from a three-decade high.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivU.S. Pullo

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Robert Pitts’ Steadfast Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to buy now according to Robert Pitts’ Steadfast Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Pitts’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Robert Pitts’ Steadfast Capital. Robert Pitts spent several years at […]

  • Electra Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra" or the "Company") announces that effective at the close of business on April 12, 2022, the Company will consolidate (the "Consolidation") its outstanding common share capital on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation share for every eighteen (18) pre-Consolidation shares. At the opening of markets on April 13, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing

  • Cryptocurrencies may all ‘come crashing down’: Michael Lewis

    Author Michael Lewis joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share his thoughts on crypto investing and today's stock market structure.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • JPMorgan profit falls in Q1 on lower trading revenue, slowdown in deal activity

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off. Here were the key figures versus expectations, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

  • Tesla Roadster reservations are back — with a big deposit

    For those who worship at the altar of Tesla, another (financial) offering can be made. Tesla has once again, albeit quietly, made reservations available for the second-gen Tesla Roadster.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big