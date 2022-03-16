U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,310.50
    +48.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,838.00
    +306.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,683.00
    +231.25 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.60
    +25.50 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.17
    +1.73 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.40
    -9.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.58
    -3.19 (-10.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3460
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,449.48
    +1,932.34 (+5.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.00
    +38.73 (+4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,259.48
    +83.78 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Digital Treasures Center Obtains In-Principle Approval From MAS to Provide Digital Payment Token and Other Payment Services

·4 min read

  • DTC is one of first few companies among the applicants to receive MAS' approval to provide digital payment tokens

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has awarded Digital Treasures Center (DTC), a next generation payment company, In-Principle Approval (IPA) to provide digital payment token service together with other payment services. Digital payment tokens are commonly known as cryptocurrency. DTC is among the first few applicants to receive the go-ahead to provide digital payment token services.

Digital Treasures Center logo
Digital Treasures Center logo

"We are delighted to receive MAS' nod of approval. It is a testament of DTC's strong compliance and regulatory culture. This demonstrates that DTC can comply with regulations around digital payment tokens and other payment services while achieving a sustainable business model," said Desmond Yong, Chief Strategy Officer, DTC, who led the license application.

Once DTC has fulfilled all the criteria listed under the IPA, the company will be able to render the following payment services:

  1. Account Issuance Service – open accounts for merchants and consumers to accept and pay e-money and non-card transactions.

  2. Merchant Acquisition Service – enable merchants to leverage DTC services to accept and process payment transactions online and offline.

  3. Domestic Money Transfer Service – provide local money transfer services in Singapore.

  4. Cross-border Money Transfer Service – provide cross-border money transfer services globally.

  5. E-money Issuance Service – issue e-money for merchants and consumers.

  6. Digital Payment Token Service – facilitate transactions with digital payment tokens.

With a license under the Payment Services Act to offer Digital Payment Token services, DTC will be able to provide fiat-to-crypto pairing. This allows merchants to accept cryptocurrencies—including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether—and convert them into fiat including SGD and USD.

Founded in 2019, DTC began as a Singapore payment company offering payment solution that enables merchants to connect online and offline payment, as well as accept cryptocurrency payments. Since then, DTC has serviced a diverse group of merchants ranging from finance to lifestyle industries. The company has helped transform how merchants accept payments to include cryptocurrency. DTC has also won numerous awards, including the prestigious Partners of FinTech award at the Singapore FinTech Award 2021, which recognizes innovation within Singapore's payment industry.

"The crypto industry is a multi-trillion-dollar market experiencing exponential adoption rate with the growth of DeFi, NFT and Metaverse," said El Lee, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder of DTC. "We seek to empower merchants to do business globally by opening a secure payment gateway to seamlessly accept crypto, cash and card."

From the back row, left to right: Ms Tracy Zhou, Chief Financial Officer, Mr Desmond Yong, Chief Strategy Officer, Ms Justine Jiang, Chief Compliance Officer, Mr Sam Lin, Chief Technology Officer, Mr El Le, Chief Operating Officer, Ms Alice Liu, Chief Executive Officer.
From the back row, left to right: Ms Tracy Zhou, Chief Financial Officer, Mr Desmond Yong, Chief Strategy Officer, Ms Justine Jiang, Chief Compliance Officer, Mr Sam Lin, Chief Technology Officer, Mr El Le, Chief Operating Officer, Ms Alice Liu, Chief Executive Officer.

For media queries and interview requests, please contact:
Mr. Desmond Yong
Chief Strategy Officer
Digital Treasures Center
Mobile: (+65) 8889 7802
Email: desmond.yong@dtcpayment.com

About Digital Treasures Center
Based in Singapore, Digital Treasures Center (DTC) is a next generation payment company. The company is building the payment infrastructure and creating an enterprise-grade payment solution to empower consumers and merchants to interact seamlessly with fiat and cryptocurrency. DTC has received the highest data security compliance certification – Level 1 of the Payment Card industry Data Security Standard. The company has also received encryption systems certification and received Level 3 HSM security of the Federal Information Processing Standards. DTC provides merchants with an all-in-one point of sales for offline transactions, API connectivity for machine interaction and intuitive web-based solutions for those who prefer to operate out of DTC's portal.

For more information on DTC, please visit dtcpayment.com

Profiles

El Lee
Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Digital Treasures Center

El is the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Digital Treasures Center, and the winner of the Asia FinTech Leaders Awards 2019 and 2020. El drives the expansion of DTC business by acquiring key clients and striking strategic collaboration with complementary partners. He also looks at defining the key products and future roadmap for DTC, whilst ensuring smooth operations of the existing business model. He is an early adopter of crypto, who dedicates his time to improving the industry, often educating organisations and investors. Most recently, he spoke pro-bono at Global Bitcoin Festival 2022, alongside speakers like Michael Saylor and Kevin O'Leary. El established Singapore's leading digital asset custodian prior to the payment gateway at DTC. He is a former investment banker and with extensive experience from previous banking stints at CIMB Group and J.P. Morgan. He is an alumnus of Singapore Management University, who founded the varsity's Macintosh club and was a recipient of the Apple WWDC scholarship.

Desmond Yong
Chief Strategy Officer at Digital Treasures Center

Desmond Yong is the first hire at Digital Treasures Center where he serves as the Chief Strategy Officer. Desmond is also in charge of the company communications and government relations. He spearheaded DTC's application for the MAS Payment Services license and handled all correspondence between the company and regulator. Prior to joining DTC, Desmond spent over 10 years in the public sector leading teams at the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Communications and Information. His last public-sector stint was with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. He is an alumnus of National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University. In his free time, Desmond enjoys volunteering as a mentor at an NGO for fresh graduates, where he helps guide them on their career paths and decisions.

SOURCE Digital Treasures Center

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • Stocks Surge as China Pledge Revives Risk Appetite: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks surged Wednesday and U.S. futures climbed as China’s vow to stabilize battered markets lifted sentiment after weeks of worries about war and high inflation. Treasury yields rose ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift W

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • China Vows to Keep Markets Stable, Support Foreign Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing issued a strong promise for policies to boost financial markets and stimulate economic growth as it responded to a market sell-off over risks from the property market, overseas listings and internet companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUk

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Hong Kong and China staged a stunning rebound after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Up

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • How To Play The Biggest Commodity Supply Squeeze In History

    Metals prices are breaking records left and right, and one Canadian miner looks poised to take advantage of what might go down in history as the biggest commodity supply squeeze of all time

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.