Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Digital Turbine is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$91m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$289m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Digital Turbine has an ROCE of 8.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Digital Turbine compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Digital Turbine here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Digital Turbine has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 8.5% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Digital Turbine is utilizing 1,319% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 21%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Digital Turbine has now broken into profitability. And a remarkable 607% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Digital Turbine does come with some risks, and we've found 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

