Digital Twin Financial Services and Insurance Global Market Report 2022: Featuring IBM, Atos, Swim, General Electric & Microsoft

Global Digital Twin Financial Services and Insurance Market

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin Financial Services and Insurance Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital twin financial services and insurance market is expected to grow from $ 2.95 billion in 2021 to $ 3.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The digital twin financial services and insurance market is expected to grow to $ 6.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.6%.



North America was the largest region in the digital twin financial services and insurance market in 2021. The regions covered in the digital twin financial services and insurance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising urbanization around the world is expected to propel the growth of the digital twin financial services and insurance market going forward. Urbanization refers to the increasing population densities in urban areas compared to rural areas.

Due to urbanization and increased net income, people can afford to pay for digital services instead of physically visiting the banks. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, a US-based government agency, 68% of the global population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050. Therefore, the rising urbanization and increasing disposable income is driving the digital twin financial services and insurance market.



The increasing adoption of cloud technologies is expected to propel the growth of the digital twin financial services and insurance market going forward. Cloud technologies are hosted in the cloud and are accessed via a web browser using the internet. The use of cloud technologies in digital insurance and financial services is expected to promote the adoption of digital twin financial services and insurance as it offers greater security, and quicker processing times with reduced prices.

For instance, according to the 2019 State of the Cloud Survey by Flexera, a US-based software company, out of 786 technical professionals surveyed, 94% use cloud solutions, and 69% of them are using hybrid cloud solutions. Therefore, the increasing adoption of cloud technologies is propelling the digital twin financial services and insurance market.



