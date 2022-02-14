U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.25
    -30.25 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,413.00
    -214.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,135.25
    -105.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.80
    -15.90 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.03
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.90
    +15.80 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.35 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.52
    +6.61 (+27.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    -0.0062 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1100
    -0.3000 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,155.07
    -345.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.21
    -37.74 (-3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.15
    -142.87 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Digital Twin Market, BCC Research

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: The report provides an overview of the global market for digital twins and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report estimates the market for the forecast period 2021 through 2026.

New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Twin Market, BCC Research" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229676/?utm_source=GNW


Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application, industry and geographic region.

The report also focuses on the drivers and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the digital twin market.

The report concludes with an analysis of the digital twin vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major players in the global market.

Report Includes:
- 32 data tables and 60 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview of the global market for digital twin technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the digital twin market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, application, end-user industry, and geographic region
- Highlights of the market potential for digital twins and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for digital twins
- Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing digital twin industry
- Discussion of industry value chain analysis, major stakeholders, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including ABB Group, Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Dassault Systèmes, GE Digital, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Schneider Electric SE

Summary:
A digital twin is a virtual representation of a physical product, one designed to reflect it exactly.A wind turbine, for example, is equipped with a variety of sensors connected to critical areas of functioning.

These sensors collect data on the energy production, weather conditions, temperature and other characteristics of the actual object’s operation.This information is subsequently sent to a processing machine, where it is converted to a digital version.

Once this information is transmitted to the virtual model, it can be used to run simulations, investigate performance concerns and suggest changes, all with the purpose of gaining insights that can later be implemented in the original physical device.

A fundamental change to existing operating models is clearly taking place.A digital reinvention is occurring in asset-intensive industries that is changing operating models in a disruptive way, requiring an integrated physical plus digital view of assets, equipment, facilities and processes.

Digital twins are a vital part of that realignment.Digital twins have a promising future, due to the increasing amounts of cognitive power being devoted to their use.

Accordingly, digital twins are constantly learning new skills and capabilities, which means they can continue to generate the insights needed to make products better and processes more efficient.

COVID-19 has aided in the acceleration of digitalization.Digital twins can be a useful tool for pinpointing stress spots and representing scenarios ranging from product development and operations to asset utilization and risk.

They can also aid in the management of unpredictability and the maintenance of business operations.The touchless society that emerges after a pandemic will have a significant effect on service levels.

Contactless delivery of products and services will become increasingly important, as producers use digital twins to create emergency plans for supply chain disruptions and healthcare professionals start to use digital twins to reduce the danger of needless contact with patients. The digital twin market is expected to grow from $REDACTED in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach about $REDACTED in 2026.

Organizations are becoming more cost-effective as a result of their use of this technology.In a world being reshaped by COVID-19, this is an important competitive advantage.

Digital twins are becoming more widespread tools that help businesses make better data-driven choices, in the process transforming how companies operate.

Digital twins are becoming increasingly crucial as the IoT expands and becomes more sophisticated.Beacons and sensors rely on them for stability.

They serve as a central repository for data that has been gathered.They serve as the foundation for business management solutions.

Without digital twins, the IoT will require much more connectivity among data source and data utilization points.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229676/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • Chinese bitcoin miner exodus faces hurdles as equipment remains stuck from shipment delays, tariffs and legal quagmire

    A massive exodus of bitcoin mining equipment from China is facing hurdles as millions of machines remain stuck over complex relocation procedures, according to lawyers handling such cases. The country's cryptocurrency mining industry continues to deal with delays in getting their operations up and running again since the government started clamping down on related activities last May. The bitcoin mining crackdown has already pushed much of this activity offshore, but large mining operations are

  • US Crude Oil Producers Add Rigs to Meet Future Demand

    OPEC, IEA predict world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on strong global economic growth, underpinning already high prices.

  • Oil Surges Again on Ukraine Invasion Concern as Tense Week Opens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a powerful rally as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine intensified at a time of soaring global demand, with physical indicators pointing to growing near-term scarcity.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed C

  • India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

    India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion). The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Tax Strategies for Your Retirement Income

    When you retire, your income usually flows from three possible sources: Social Security benefits, distributions from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and retirement plans, and funds from savings and other investments. Depending on your income level, you may want to use certain tax strategies to minimize what Uncle Sam takes from you in retirement. One of the best strategies for saving taxes on retirement income is to live in or move to a tax-friendly state.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in February

    Energy, or more specifically oil and gas, has had a nice run over the past year. Oil and gas is notoriously cyclical, though, so there is always that lingering feeling that the bottom could drop out at any moment. Here's why investors should consider these three oil stocks this month.

  • China Textile Mogul Pushed Into Fashion, Then Ran Into Trouble

    Qiu Yafu’s company acquired brands including Savile Row’s Gieves & Hawkes; now, the British tailor and others are part of a liquidation process in Hong Kong.

  • Your ultimate guide to retirement: Savings, investments and tax tips to help you thrive

    Decisions about when and where we retire are some of the biggest we'll make in our careers. Here's what to know as you're approaching it.

  • Boeing confident of working through any disruption to titanium supplies - exec

    Boeing Co is confident of working through any potential disruption in titanium supplies due to its "very diverse" supply base, a senior executive at the U.S. manufacturer said on Monday. Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking. "We've got a very diverse titanium supply now," Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Stan Deal told reporters in a briefing ahead of the Singapore Airshow https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/asias-slow-aviation-recovery-cast-shadow-over-singapore-airshow-2022-02-11, which starts on Tuesday.

  • Giant Miners to See Record Profits Slip on Cost Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in the world’s biggest mining companies will this month be watching for signs that mounting cost pressures and the impacts of slowing Chinese growth could further erode record earnings.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Hospital Patient Dies F

  • India’s largest stock exchange was fined for following the advice of a mysterious Himalayan yogi

    India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) is in trouble, thanks to a yogi who, it later turned out, may have been an employee of the institution—and the beneficiary of most of his own advice. It is now revealed that a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the country’s largest stock exchange was taking advice, even on professional matters, from this mysterious Hindu monk or spiritual practitioner, believed to be dwelling in the Himalayas. On Friday (Feb. 11), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) penalised the NSE and its former managing directors and CEOs, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, along with others, for violation of the securities contract rules.

  • Uber to raise prices after High Court defeat imposes tax on rides

    Uber passengers are facing higher prices in London as a legal defeat forces them to start charging VAT on rides.

  • SEC v Ripple News Delivers an XRP Weekend Breakout

    Ripple’s XRP ended a 3-day losing streak on Saturday, with news of new Ripple motions against the SEC driving XRP support.

  • Strong LNG Demand Could Dampen Nat Gas Selling Pressure

    The threat that Russia could invade Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Europe at any time is still an important potentially bullish wildcard.

  • Will Ford Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    The company is making great progress with its EV strategy. But will that be enough to make the stock a monster winner for shareholders?

  • Analysis-Abundant lower-quality Asian wheat supplies to fill corn shortage

    Record volumes of lower quality wheat from India and Australia are set to fill a gap left in Asia's animal feed market by a shortage of corn exports from South America, where drought is expected to reduce output, traders and analysts told Reuters. Combined wheat production from India and Australia, the second- and fifth-largest wheat growers, respectively, will top 143 million tonnes in the 2021-22 season, more than 20 million tonnes above the yearly average from the two from 2015 to 2020, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates.