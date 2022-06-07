Digital Twins Global Market Report 2022: 2020-2021 Data, Estimates for 2022 and 2024 & CAGR Projections through 2026 - Growing Demand for Smart Connected Devices, Industrial and Home Automation
Global Digital Twins Market
Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twins Global Market Overview & Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of the global market for digital twins and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report estimates the market for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application, industry and geographic region.
The report also focuses on the drivers and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the digital twin market. The report concludes with an analysis of the digital twin vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major players in the global market.
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the digital twin market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, application, end-user industry, and geographic region
Highlights of the market potential for digital twins and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for digital twins
Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing digital twin industry
Discussion of industry value chain analysis, major stakeholders, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including ABB Group, Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, GE Digital, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Schneider Electric SE
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Intended Audience
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Technology Overview
History and Evolution of Digital Twin
Market Drivers
Growing Demand for Smart Connected Devices, Industrial and Home Automation Devices
Infrastructural Development in Terms of Smart Cities, Factory Automation and Industry 4.0
Increasing Amounts of Real-Time Data Generated From IoT and Other Smart Devices
Growing Adoption of IoT, Wireless Connectivity, AI and 5G
Adoption of 3D Printing Technologies in Manufacturing Facilities
Increase in Collaborations and Acquisition to Offer Digital Twin Solutions With Existing Advanced Technologies
Market Restraints
Growing Number of Cyberattacks Around the World
Lack of Uniform Communication Standards
Government Regulations Impacting the IoT Platform Market
Shortage of Semiconductor Chips across Industries
Lack of IT Infrastructure and Connectivity
Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Twin Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
Introduction
Product Digital Twins
Process Digital Twins
System Digital Twins
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Product Design and Development
Performance Monitoring
Predictive Maintenance
Supply Chain and Inventory Management
Other Applications
Cross-discipline Collaboration
Improved Customer Experience
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry
Smart Cities
Automotive and Transportation
Healthcare
Agriculture
Energy and Utilities (Oil & Gas and Power)
Aerospace and Defense
Other Industries
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Retail
Food and Beverage
Construction
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
The Americas
North America
South America
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Middle East
Africa
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Technology and Platform Providers
IBM CORP.
INFOSYS LTD.
MICROSOFT CORP.
ORACLE CORP.
PTC INC.
SAP SE
SAS INSTITUTE INC.
TIBCO SOFTWARE INC.
Digital and Automation Providers
ABB GROUP
ANSYS, INC.
AUTODESK, INC.
AVEVA INC.
BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC.
BOSCH REXROTH AG
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
GE DIGITAL
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms
