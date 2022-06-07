Digital Twins Global Market Report 2022: 2020-2021 Data, Estimates for 2022 and 2024 & CAGR Projections through 2026 - Growing Demand for Smart Connected Devices, Industrial and Home Automation

Company Logo

Global Digital Twins Market

Global Digital Twins Market

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twins Global Market Overview & Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The report provides an overview of the global market for digital twins and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report estimates the market for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application, industry and geographic region.

The report also focuses on the drivers and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the digital twin market. The report concludes with an analysis of the digital twin vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major players in the global market.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the digital twin market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, application, end-user industry, and geographic region

Highlights of the market potential for digital twins and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for digital twins

Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing digital twin industry

Discussion of industry value chain analysis, major stakeholders, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including ABB Group, Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, GE Digital, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Schneider Electric SE

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Story continues

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

History and Evolution of Digital Twin

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Smart Connected Devices, Industrial and Home Automation Devices

Infrastructural Development in Terms of Smart Cities, Factory Automation and Industry 4.0

Increasing Amounts of Real-Time Data Generated From IoT and Other Smart Devices

Growing Adoption of IoT, Wireless Connectivity, AI and 5G

Adoption of 3D Printing Technologies in Manufacturing Facilities

Increase in Collaborations and Acquisition to Offer Digital Twin Solutions With Existing Advanced Technologies

Market Restraints

Growing Number of Cyberattacks Around the World

Lack of Uniform Communication Standards

Government Regulations Impacting the IoT Platform Market

Shortage of Semiconductor Chips across Industries

Lack of IT Infrastructure and Connectivity

Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Twin Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Product Digital Twins

Process Digital Twins

System Digital Twins

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Product Design and Development

Performance Monitoring

Predictive Maintenance

Supply Chain and Inventory Management

Other Applications

Cross-discipline Collaboration

Improved Customer Experience

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry

Smart Cities

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare

Agriculture

Energy and Utilities (Oil & Gas and Power)

Aerospace and Defense

Other Industries

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail

Food and Beverage

Construction

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

The Americas

North America

South America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Africa

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Technology and Platform Providers

IBM CORP.

INFOSYS LTD.

MICROSOFT CORP.

ORACLE CORP.

PTC INC.

SAP SE

SAS INSTITUTE INC.

TIBCO SOFTWARE INC.

Digital and Automation Providers

ABB GROUP

ANSYS, INC.

AUTODESK, INC.

AVEVA INC.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC.

BOSCH REXROTH AG

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

GE DIGITAL

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms



List of Tables

Summary Table : Global Market for Digital Twins, by Industry, Through 2026

Table 1 : Major IoT Devices

Table 2 : Business Applications Enabled by Digital Twin

Table 3 : Types of Cyberattacks

Table 4 : Cyberattacks That Occurred in 2021

Table 5 : Recent Initiatives in the Wake of COVID-19 with the Help of IoT

Table 6 : Global Market for Digital Twins, by Type, Through 2026

Table 7 : Global Market for Digital Twins, by Application, Through 2026

Table 8 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Product Design and Development, by Industry, Through 2026

Table 9 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Performance Monitoring, by Industry, Through 2026

Table 10 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Predictive Maintenance, by Industry, Through 2026

Table 11 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Supply Chain and Inventory Management, by Industry, Through 2026

Table 12 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Other Applications, by Industry, Through 2026

Table 13 : Global Market for Digital Twins, by Industry, Through 2026

Table 14 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Smart Cities, by Region, Through 2026

Table 15 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Smart Cities, by Application, Through 2026

Table 16 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Automotive and Transportation, by Region, Through 2026

Table 17 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Automotive and Transportation, by Application, Through 2026

Table 18 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Healthcare, by Region, Through 2026

Table 19 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Healthcare, by Application, Through 2026

Table 20 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Agriculture, by Region, Through 2026

Table 21 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Agriculture, by Application, Through 2026

Table 22 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Energy and Utilities, by Region, Through 2026

Table 23 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Energy and Utilities, by Application, Through 2026

Table 24 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Aerospace and Defense, by Region, Through 2026

Table 25 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Aerospace and Defense, by Application, Through 2026

Table 26 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Other Industries, by Region, Through 2026

Table 27 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Other Industries, by Application, Through 2026

Table 28 : Global Market for Digital Twins, by Region, Through 2026

Table 29 : The Americas Market for Digital Twins, by Industry, Through 2026

Table 30 : The Americas Market for Digital Twins, by Country, Through 2026

Table 31 : European Market for Digital Twin, by Industry, Through 2026

Table 32 : European Market for Digital Twins, by Country, Through 2026

Table 33 : Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Twins, by Industry, Through 2026

Table 34 : Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Twins, by Country, Through 2026

Table 35 : MEA Market for Digital Twins, by Industry, Through 2026

Table 36 : MEA Market for Digital Twins, by Sub-Region, Through 2026

Table 37 : IBM Corp.: Company Snapshot

Table 38 : IBM Corp.: Product Information

Table 39 : IBM Corp.: Recent Developments

Table 40 : Infosys Ltd: Company Snapshot

Table 41 : Infosys Ltd: Product Information

Table 42 : Infosys Ltd: Recent Developments

Table 43 : Microsoft Corp.: Company Snapshot

Table 44 : Microsoft Corp.: Product Information

Table 45 : Microsoft Corp.: Recent Developments

Table 46 : Oracle Corp.: Company Snapshot

Table 47 : Oracle Corp.: Product Information

Table 48 : Oracle Corp.: Recent Developments

Table 49 : Ptc Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 50 : Ptc Inc.: Product Information

Table 51 : Ptc Inc.: Recent Developments

Table 52 : SAP SE: Company Snapshot

Table 53 : SAP SE: Product Information

Table 54 : SAP SE: Recent Developments

Table 55 : SAS Institute Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 56 : SAS Institute Inc.: Product Information

Table 57 : SAS Institute Inc.: Recent Developments

Table 58 : Tibco Software Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 59 : Tibco Software Inc.: Product Information

Table 60 : Tibco Software Inc.: Recent Developments

Table 61 : ABB Group: Company Snapshot

Table 62 : ABB Group: Product Information

Table 63 : ABB Group: Recent Developments

Table 64 : ANSYS, Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 65 : ANSYS, Inc.: Product Information

Table 66 : ANSYS, Inc.: Recent Developments

Table 67 : Autodesk, Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 68 : Autodesk, Inc.: Product Information

Table 69 : Autodesk, Inc.: Recent Developments

Table 70 : AVEVA Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 71 : AVEVA Inc.: Product Information

Table 72 : AVEVA Inc.: Recent Developments

Table 73 : Bentley Systems Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 74 : Bentley Systems Inc.: Product Information

Table 75 : Bentley Systems Inc.: Recent Developments

Table 76 : Bosch Rexroth AG: Company Snapshot

Table 77 : Bosch Rexroth AG: Product Information

Table 78 : Bosch Rexroth AG: Recent Developments

Table 79 : Dassault Systemes: Company Snapshot

Table 80 : Dassault Systemes: Product Information

Table 81 : Dassault Systemes: Recent Developments

Table 82 : GE Digital: Company Snapshot

Table 83 : GE Digital: Product Information

Table 84 : GE Digital: Recent Developments

Table 85 : Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 86 : Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Product Information

Table 87 : Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Recent Developments

Table 88 : Schneider Electric SE: Company Snapshot

Table 89 : Schneider Electric SE: Product Information

Table 90 : Schneider Electric SE: Recent Developments

Table 91 : List of Acronyms Used in This Report



List of Figures

Summary Figure : Global Market for Digital Twins, Projection and Trends, 2020-2026

Figure 1 : Digital Twin System Architecture

Figure 2 : Timeline of Evolution of Digital Twin

Figure 3 : Current Stages of Digital Twin

Figure 4 : Operational Stock of Industrial Robots, Global, 2010-2020

Figure 5 : Sequence of Operations in the Integration Model

Figure 6 : Global CyberAttacks, by Category, 2020

Figure 7 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Type, 2020

Figure 8 : Global Market for Product Digital Twins, 2020-2026

Figure 9 : Global Market for Process Digital Twins, 2020-2026

Figure 10 : Global Market for System Digital Twins, 2020-2026

Figure 11 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Application, 2020

Figure 12 : Global Market Shares for Digital Twins in Product Design and Development, by Industry, 2020

Figure 13 : Global Market Shares for Digital Twins in Performance Monitoring, by Industry, 2020

Figure 14 : Approach for Using a Modular Paradigm to Build an ML-Powered Digital Twin

Figure 15 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Predictive Maintenance, by Industry, 2020

Figure 16 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Supply Chain and Inventory Management, by Industry, 2020

Figure 17 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Other Applications, by Industry, 2020

Figure 18 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Industry, 2020

Figure 19 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twin in Smart Cities, by Region, 2020

Figure 20 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Smart Cities, by Application, 2020

Figure 21 : View of Product Life Cycle Data in the Automotive Industry

Figure 22 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Automotive and Transportation, by Region, 2020

Figure 23 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Automotive and Transportation, by Application, 2020

Figure 24 : Digital Twins in the Healthcare Industry

Figure 25 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Healthcare, by Region, 2020

Figure 26 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Healthcare, by Application, 2020

Figure 27 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Agriculture, by Region, 2020

Figure 28 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Agriculture, by Application, 2020

Figure 29 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Energy and Utilities, by Region, 2020

Figure 30 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Energy and Utilities, by Application, 2020

Figure 31 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Aerospace and Defense, by Region, 2020

Figure 32 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Aerospace and Defense, by Application, 2020

Figure 33 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Other Industries, by Region, 2020

Figure 34 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Other Industries, by Application, 2020

Figure 35 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Region, 2020

Figure 36 : The Americas Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Industry, 2020

Figure 37 : The Americas Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Country, 2020

Figure 38 : European Market Shares of Digital Twin, by Industry, 2020

Figure 39 : European Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Country, 2020

Figure 40 : Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Industry, 2020

Figure 41 : Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Country, 2020

Figure 42 : MEA Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Industry, 2020

Figure 43 : MEA Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Sub-Region, 2020





Companies Mentioned





Abb Group

Ansys, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Aveva Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Dassault Systemes

GE Digital

IBM Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Ptc Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Sap Se

Sas Institute Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Tibco Software Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ujbqm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



