Digital Twins Global Market Report 2022: 2020-2021 Data, Estimates for 2022 and 2024 & CAGR Projections through 2026 - Growing Demand for Smart Connected Devices, Industrial and Home Automation

Research and Markets
·11 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Digital Twins Market

Global Digital Twins Market

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twins Global Market Overview & Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global market for digital twins and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report estimates the market for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application, industry and geographic region.

The report also focuses on the drivers and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the digital twin market. The report concludes with an analysis of the digital twin vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major players in the global market.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation and forecast the digital twin market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, application, end-user industry, and geographic region

  • Highlights of the market potential for digital twins and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for digital twins

  • Review of emerging companies and the leading competitors in the prevailing digital twin industry

  • Discussion of industry value chain analysis, major stakeholders, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

  • Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including ABB Group, Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, GE Digital, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Schneider Electric SE

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing this Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Intended Audience

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Technology Overview

  • History and Evolution of Digital Twin

  • Market Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Smart Connected Devices, Industrial and Home Automation Devices

  • Infrastructural Development in Terms of Smart Cities, Factory Automation and Industry 4.0

  • Increasing Amounts of Real-Time Data Generated From IoT and Other Smart Devices

  • Growing Adoption of IoT, Wireless Connectivity, AI and 5G

  • Adoption of 3D Printing Technologies in Manufacturing Facilities

  • Increase in Collaborations and Acquisition to Offer Digital Twin Solutions With Existing Advanced Technologies

  • Market Restraints

  • Growing Number of Cyberattacks Around the World

  • Lack of Uniform Communication Standards

  • Government Regulations Impacting the IoT Platform Market

  • Shortage of Semiconductor Chips across Industries

  • Lack of IT Infrastructure and Connectivity

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Twin Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Introduction

  • Product Digital Twins

  • Process Digital Twins

  • System Digital Twins

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction

  • Product Design and Development

  • Performance Monitoring

  • Predictive Maintenance

  • Supply Chain and Inventory Management

  • Other Applications

  • Cross-discipline Collaboration

  • Improved Customer Experience

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry

  • Smart Cities

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Healthcare

  • Agriculture

  • Energy and Utilities (Oil & Gas and Power)

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Other Industries

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

  • Retail

  • Food and Beverage

  • Construction

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • The Americas

  • North America

  • South America

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Technology and Platform Providers

  • IBM CORP.

  • INFOSYS LTD.

  • MICROSOFT CORP.

  • ORACLE CORP.

  • PTC INC.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS INSTITUTE INC.

  • TIBCO SOFTWARE INC.

  • Digital and Automation Providers

  • ABB GROUP

  • ANSYS, INC.

  • AUTODESK, INC.

  • AVEVA INC.

  • BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC.

  • BOSCH REXROTH AG

  • DASSAULT SYSTEMES

  • GE DIGITAL

  • ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms

List of Tables
Summary Table : Global Market for Digital Twins, by Industry, Through 2026
Table 1 : Major IoT Devices
Table 2 : Business Applications Enabled by Digital Twin
Table 3 : Types of Cyberattacks
Table 4 : Cyberattacks That Occurred in 2021
Table 5 : Recent Initiatives in the Wake of COVID-19 with the Help of IoT
Table 6 : Global Market for Digital Twins, by Type, Through 2026
Table 7 : Global Market for Digital Twins, by Application, Through 2026
Table 8 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Product Design and Development, by Industry, Through 2026
Table 9 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Performance Monitoring, by Industry, Through 2026
Table 10 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Predictive Maintenance, by Industry, Through 2026
Table 11 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Supply Chain and Inventory Management, by Industry, Through 2026
Table 12 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Other Applications, by Industry, Through 2026
Table 13 : Global Market for Digital Twins, by Industry, Through 2026
Table 14 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Smart Cities, by Region, Through 2026
Table 15 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Smart Cities, by Application, Through 2026
Table 16 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Automotive and Transportation, by Region, Through 2026
Table 17 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Automotive and Transportation, by Application, Through 2026
Table 18 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Healthcare, by Region, Through 2026
Table 19 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Healthcare, by Application, Through 2026
Table 20 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Agriculture, by Region, Through 2026
Table 21 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Agriculture, by Application, Through 2026
Table 22 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Energy and Utilities, by Region, Through 2026
Table 23 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Energy and Utilities, by Application, Through 2026
Table 24 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Aerospace and Defense, by Region, Through 2026
Table 25 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Aerospace and Defense, by Application, Through 2026
Table 26 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Other Industries, by Region, Through 2026
Table 27 : Global Market for Digital Twins in Other Industries, by Application, Through 2026
Table 28 : Global Market for Digital Twins, by Region, Through 2026
Table 29 : The Americas Market for Digital Twins, by Industry, Through 2026
Table 30 : The Americas Market for Digital Twins, by Country, Through 2026
Table 31 : European Market for Digital Twin, by Industry, Through 2026
Table 32 : European Market for Digital Twins, by Country, Through 2026
Table 33 : Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Twins, by Industry, Through 2026
Table 34 : Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Twins, by Country, Through 2026
Table 35 : MEA Market for Digital Twins, by Industry, Through 2026
Table 36 : MEA Market for Digital Twins, by Sub-Region, Through 2026
Table 37 : IBM Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 38 : IBM Corp.: Product Information
Table 39 : IBM Corp.: Recent Developments
Table 40 : Infosys Ltd: Company Snapshot
Table 41 : Infosys Ltd: Product Information
Table 42 : Infosys Ltd: Recent Developments
Table 43 : Microsoft Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 44 : Microsoft Corp.: Product Information
Table 45 : Microsoft Corp.: Recent Developments
Table 46 : Oracle Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 47 : Oracle Corp.: Product Information
Table 48 : Oracle Corp.: Recent Developments
Table 49 : Ptc Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 50 : Ptc Inc.: Product Information
Table 51 : Ptc Inc.: Recent Developments
Table 52 : SAP SE: Company Snapshot
Table 53 : SAP SE: Product Information
Table 54 : SAP SE: Recent Developments
Table 55 : SAS Institute Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 56 : SAS Institute Inc.: Product Information
Table 57 : SAS Institute Inc.: Recent Developments
Table 58 : Tibco Software Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 59 : Tibco Software Inc.: Product Information
Table 60 : Tibco Software Inc.: Recent Developments
Table 61 : ABB Group: Company Snapshot
Table 62 : ABB Group: Product Information
Table 63 : ABB Group: Recent Developments
Table 64 : ANSYS, Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 65 : ANSYS, Inc.: Product Information
Table 66 : ANSYS, Inc.: Recent Developments
Table 67 : Autodesk, Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 68 : Autodesk, Inc.: Product Information
Table 69 : Autodesk, Inc.: Recent Developments
Table 70 : AVEVA Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 71 : AVEVA Inc.: Product Information
Table 72 : AVEVA Inc.: Recent Developments
Table 73 : Bentley Systems Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 74 : Bentley Systems Inc.: Product Information
Table 75 : Bentley Systems Inc.: Recent Developments
Table 76 : Bosch Rexroth AG: Company Snapshot
Table 77 : Bosch Rexroth AG: Product Information
Table 78 : Bosch Rexroth AG: Recent Developments
Table 79 : Dassault Systemes: Company Snapshot
Table 80 : Dassault Systemes: Product Information
Table 81 : Dassault Systemes: Recent Developments
Table 82 : GE Digital: Company Snapshot
Table 83 : GE Digital: Product Information
Table 84 : GE Digital: Recent Developments
Table 85 : Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 86 : Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Product Information
Table 87 : Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Recent Developments
Table 88 : Schneider Electric SE: Company Snapshot
Table 89 : Schneider Electric SE: Product Information
Table 90 : Schneider Electric SE: Recent Developments
Table 91 : List of Acronyms Used in This Report

List of Figures
Summary Figure : Global Market for Digital Twins, Projection and Trends, 2020-2026
Figure 1 : Digital Twin System Architecture
Figure 2 : Timeline of Evolution of Digital Twin
Figure 3 : Current Stages of Digital Twin
Figure 4 : Operational Stock of Industrial Robots, Global, 2010-2020
Figure 5 : Sequence of Operations in the Integration Model
Figure 6 : Global CyberAttacks, by Category, 2020
Figure 7 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Type, 2020
Figure 8 : Global Market for Product Digital Twins, 2020-2026
Figure 9 : Global Market for Process Digital Twins, 2020-2026
Figure 10 : Global Market for System Digital Twins, 2020-2026
Figure 11 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Application, 2020
Figure 12 : Global Market Shares for Digital Twins in Product Design and Development, by Industry, 2020
Figure 13 : Global Market Shares for Digital Twins in Performance Monitoring, by Industry, 2020
Figure 14 : Approach for Using a Modular Paradigm to Build an ML-Powered Digital Twin
Figure 15 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Predictive Maintenance, by Industry, 2020
Figure 16 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Supply Chain and Inventory Management, by Industry, 2020
Figure 17 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Other Applications, by Industry, 2020
Figure 18 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Industry, 2020
Figure 19 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twin in Smart Cities, by Region, 2020
Figure 20 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Smart Cities, by Application, 2020
Figure 21 : View of Product Life Cycle Data in the Automotive Industry
Figure 22 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Automotive and Transportation, by Region, 2020
Figure 23 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Automotive and Transportation, by Application, 2020
Figure 24 : Digital Twins in the Healthcare Industry
Figure 25 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Healthcare, by Region, 2020
Figure 26 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Healthcare, by Application, 2020
Figure 27 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Agriculture, by Region, 2020
Figure 28 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Agriculture, by Application, 2020
Figure 29 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Energy and Utilities, by Region, 2020
Figure 30 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Energy and Utilities, by Application, 2020
Figure 31 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Aerospace and Defense, by Region, 2020
Figure 32 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Aerospace and Defense, by Application, 2020
Figure 33 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Other Industries, by Region, 2020
Figure 34 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins in Other Industries, by Application, 2020
Figure 35 : Global Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Region, 2020
Figure 36 : The Americas Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Industry, 2020
Figure 37 : The Americas Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Country, 2020
Figure 38 : European Market Shares of Digital Twin, by Industry, 2020
Figure 39 : European Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Country, 2020
Figure 40 : Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Industry, 2020
Figure 41 : Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Country, 2020
Figure 42 : MEA Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Industry, 2020
Figure 43 : MEA Market Shares of Digital Twins, by Sub-Region, 2020


Companies Mentioned

  • Abb Group

  • Ansys, Inc.

  • Autodesk, Inc.

  • Aveva Inc.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Bosch Rexroth AG

  • Dassault Systemes

  • GE Digital

  • IBM Corp.

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Ptc Inc.

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • Sap Se

  • Sas Institute Inc.

  • Schneider Electric Se

  • Tibco Software Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ujbqm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


