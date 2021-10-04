Digital Upskilling Trend Opportunity Report 2021: Focus on Personalized Microlearning for Workforce Upskilling / AI-based Edtech / Digital Collaboration Boards for Training
Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile - Digital Upskilling" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this rapidly changing work environment, upskilling allows organizations to close the talent gap and fill new and open positions while maintaining their current workforce, creating an environment of continuous learning and development. Reskilling has a longer-term impact, preparing the workforce for jobs that do not exist today. On average, about 40% of workers will require reskilling of 6 months or less.
Opportunities in automation, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things management, 3D printing, and space exploration will emerge in the short to medium terms. Some 85% of jobs or tasks that students of today will be performing do not exist; jobs of the future will solve challenges and cater to technology trends beyond the next 5 to 10 years.
A growing generational divide is triggering a digital divide: the workforce composition will change in the next 5 years as older workers retire. Job automation already has been one of the changes seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are increasing their investment in worker reskilling and are forging partnerships with coding boot camps and other programs to increase workers' access to digital skills.
The publisher has identified 2 aspects of the skilling paradigm:
A digital-first approach to upskilling allows the high- and medium-skill workforce to acquire new digital skills for an existing job or for a job that has yet to be created. Reskilling for digital transformation caters to the low-skill workforce, building educational solutions that will help workers transition from jobs that have a high risk of automation.
An increasingly globalized and technologically sophisticated workplace will value employees who are culturally fluent, have a higher level of emotional intelligence, and are resilient. Demand for cognitive skills such as creativity, critical thinking, decision-making, and complex information processing will grow through 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative
Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?
The Strategic Imperative
Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Dashboard
Key Findings
Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success
3. Trend Opportunity Analysis
Trend Opportunity Overview - Upskilling vs. Reskilling
Trend Opportunity Overview
Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure
Trend Opportunity - Industry Implications
Trend Opportunity Levers
Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis
Trend Opportunity Use Cases
Trend Opportunity Case Study - L'Oreal
Trend Opportunity Case Study - Tech Mahindra
Trend Opportunity Case Study - IBM
Trend Opportunity Case Study - Amazon
Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index
Innovation Attractiveness Score
Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index
Growth Attractiveness Score
Trend BEETS Implications
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Opportunity Levers
Growth Opportunity 1: Personalized Microlearning for Workforce Upskilling
Growth Opportunity 2: AI-based Edtech
Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Collaboration Boards for Training
Critical Success Factors for Growth
Conclusion - The Way Forward
5. Next Steps
Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
Your Next Steps
6. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Amazon
IBM
L'Oreal
Tech Mahindra
