Digital Video Content Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.84% from 2022 to 2027, Analysis of Amazon Co., AT&T Co., and Chicken Soup Co., among other top players - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital video content market size is expected to grow by USD 464.62 billion during 2022-2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 14.84% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC, Comcast Corp., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Netflix Inc., One Day Video Ltd., Roku Inc., Snap Inc., Sony Group Corp., Stir Fry Content Kitchen, The Walt Disney Co., Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd., Walmart Inc., and Youku Tudou Inc. are some of the major market participants - Request a Sample Report!
Few vendor offerings –
Amazon Co. – The company offers digital video content in which marketers can create video ad campaigns for reaching a broader audience to create relevant brand moments.
AT&T Co. – The company offers digital video content through social media to promote business online for engaging customers.
Chicken Soup Co. – The company offers ad-supported video demand ad-supported network on channels like crackle, popcornflix, and popcornflix kids for engaging customers.
Digital Video Content Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital video content market report covers the following areas:
Digital Video Content Market 2023-2027: Drivers and Regions
Geography
The rising penetration of smartphones, laptops, and tablets is driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing digital literacy, rising per capita income, availability of low-cost smartphones, and increasing penetration of the internet are some of the factors for market growth. According to Technavio, global smartphone shipments in 2018 were recorded at 1,585.50 million units, which are expected to reach 1655.00 million units by 2023. This increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is expected to positively impact all forms of OTT services.
North America is estimated to contribute 43% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. With the presence of international and domestic players like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Pluto TV, the SVOD market is witnessing significant growth in the region. Many network service providers provide subscription offers for digital video content platforms along with pre-paid/post-paid bills. This has resulted in a significant increase in the subscriber base for SVOD platforms. The AVOD segment is also expected to significantly drive the growth of the digital video content market in the region.
Digital Video Content Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist digital video content market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the digital video content market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the digital video content market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital video content market vendors
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Digital Video Content Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.84%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 464.62 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
14.6
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key countries
US, China, India, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC, Comcast Corp., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Netflix Inc., One Day Video Ltd., Roku Inc., Snap Inc., Sony Group Corp., Stir Fry Content Kitchen, The Walt Disney Co., Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd., Walmart Inc., and Youku Tudou Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global digital video content market 2017 - 2021
4.2 By Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Deployment
6.3 Pay TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 OTT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Smart phones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Desktop and laptop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Smart TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Alphabet Inc.
12.4 Amazon.com Inc.
12.5 Apple Inc.
12.6 AT and T Inc.
12.7 Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC
12.8 Comcast Corp.
12.9 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
12.10 Meta Platforms Inc.
12.11 Netflix Inc.
12.12 Roku Inc.
12.13 Sony Group Corp.
12.14 The Walt Disney Co.
12.15 Verizon Communications Inc.
12.16 Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd.
12.17 Walmart Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
