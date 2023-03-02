Digital Video Content Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.84% from 2022 to 2027, Analysis of Amazon Co., AT&T Co., and Chicken Soup Co., among other top players - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital video content market size is expected to grow by USD 464.62 billion during 2022-2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 14.84% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC, Comcast Corp., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Netflix Inc., One Day Video Ltd., Roku Inc., Snap Inc., Sony Group Corp., Stir Fry Content Kitchen, The Walt Disney Co., Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd., Walmart Inc., and Youku Tudou Inc. are some of the major market participants - Request a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Video Content Market 2023-2027

Few vendor offerings –

Amazon Co. – The company offers digital video content in which marketers can create video ad campaigns for reaching a broader audience to create relevant brand moments.

AT&T Co. – The company offers digital video content through social media to promote business online for engaging customers.

Chicken Soup Co. – The company offers ad-supported video demand ad-supported network on channels like crackle, popcornflix, and popcornflix kids for engaging customers.

Digital Video Content Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital video content market report covers the following areas:

Digital Video Content Market 2023-2027: Drivers and Regions

Geography

The rising penetration of smartphones, laptops, and tablets is driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing digital literacy, rising per capita income, availability of low-cost smartphones, and increasing penetration of the internet are some of the factors for market growth. According to Technavio, global smartphone shipments in 2018 were recorded at 1,585.50 million units, which are expected to reach 1655.00 million units by 2023. This increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is expected to positively impact all forms of OTT services.

North America is estimated to contribute 43% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. With the presence of international and domestic players like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Pluto TV, the SVOD market is witnessing significant growth in the region. Many network service providers provide subscription offers for digital video content platforms along with pre-paid/post-paid bills. This has resulted in a significant increase in the subscriber base for SVOD platforms. The AVOD segment is also expected to significantly drive the growth of the digital video content market in the region.

Digital Video Content Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital video content market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital video content market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital video content market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital video content market vendors

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Digital Video Content Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 464.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, India, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC, Comcast Corp., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Netflix Inc., One Day Video Ltd., Roku Inc., Snap Inc., Sony Group Corp., Stir Fry Content Kitchen, The Walt Disney Co., Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd., Walmart Inc., and Youku Tudou Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

