U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,690.25
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,275.00
    -16.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,761.00
    -5.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.60
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.99
    -0.86 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    -17.10 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    -0.46 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +2.82 (+16.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9400
    -0.1900 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,232.47
    -3,185.84 (-6.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.67
    -88.92 (-7.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,721.49
    -610.67 (-2.08%)
     

Digital Video Content Market to Record 13.70% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2025

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Video Content Market value is set to grow by USD 327.19 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 14.31% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Attractive Opportunities in Digital Video Content Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Digital Video Content Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The increasing penetration of mobile computing devices will be a significant factor fueling digital video content market growth during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of mobile computing devices has encouraged market vendors in SVOD, AVOD, and TVOD formats, such as Netflix, Amazon.com, and AT&T, to offer mobile apps for streaming. Rising per capita income, increasing internet penetration, availability of low-cost smartphones, and investments in communication network infrastructure are some of the factors responsible for increasing penetration of mobile computing devices. Consumers prefer the use of video streaming mobile apps over websites because of their better connectivity and easier payment process. The personal information of users recorded by mobile apps can be utilized by vendors to retain customers through target advertising.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/digital-video-content-market-industry-analysis

Digital Video Content Market: Deployment Segment

The digital video content market share growth by the Pay-TV segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing demand for IPTV, which is a type of content delivery method where the Internet is used to deliver TV programs that are either live or on-demand, is driving the digital video content market share growth by the Pay-TV segment. IPTV has numerous advantages such as its implementation is easy as it can be connected to the existing Internet connection without the need for any cable or connection.

Digital Video Content Market: Geography Landscape

45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for digital video content in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing OTT market will facilitate the digital video content market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download this Digital Video Content Market report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Companies Covered:

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • AT and T Inc.

  • Comcast Corp.

  • Netflix Inc.

  • Sony Corp.

  • Tubular Labs Inc.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • ViacomCBS Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Digital Content Market by Content Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The digital content market has the potential to grow by USD 594.11 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Global Streaming Media Device Market: This market research report identifies players like Amazon.com, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Sony to be the key vendors in the global streaming media device market. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Digital Video Content Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.31%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 327.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.70

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Netflix Inc., Sony Corp., Tubular Labs Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and ViacomCBS Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-video-content-market-to-record-13-70-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-2025--301453660.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • What Beyond Meat’s partnership with KFC means for the stock

    Peter Saleh, BTIG Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about KFC's partnership with Beyond Meat on plant-based chicken and the push to have plant-based foods in 2022.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Why Ambarella Tumbled More Than 19% Today

    Changes to the market environment have suddenly cast the camera technology outfit's potential in a less bullish light.

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Top 10 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of Point72 Asset Management, […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Hawkish Fed Stuns Wall Street; Tesla, Microsoft, Google Break Key Levels

    The stock market rally sold off after a hawkish Fed signaled faster tightening. Tesla and Microsoft are showing strain.

  • Nasdaq books worst day in 11 months, S&P 500 skids 1.9% after Fed minutes surprise with talk of shrinking balance sheet

    Stocks swoon, ending at session lows, after the release of the Fed's December meeting minutes show discussion around trimming the central bank's balance sheet.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, down 26% since Square rebrand

    Block (SQ) shares hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, closing down more than 8%. The stock slid as part of a recent sell-off in growth names and risky assets amid concerns of Fed rate hikes.

  • ARK's Big Bet on Unity Software

    Catherine Wood sees value in the stock

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • Why Docusign Stock Fell 6.7% Today

    Shares of document-management leader Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 6.7% today, as of market close. It's a new year, but the narrative surrounding fast-growing tech stocks remains the same as it was for much of 2021: Fear of rising interest rates keeps pushing growth stocks down. Specifically, minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicate that a more aggressive raising of interest rates and other moves to try and tame inflation might be in store sooner rather than later.

  • Gaming Billionaire’s Wealth Plunge Accelerates to $10 Billion After Tencent Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The man who once was Singapore’s richest person has had one of the world’s biggest wealth plunges.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Flag Chance of Earlier Hikes, Balance-Sheet RundownForrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., ha