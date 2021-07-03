U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.34
    +32.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.35
    +152.82 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.33
    +116.95 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.76
    -23.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.19
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    +0.51 (+1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0490 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0400
    -0.4830 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,895.05
    +1,382.23 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.95
    +7.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.27
    -1.89 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.28
    +76.24 (+0.27%)
     

A new 'digital violence' platform maps dozens of victims of NSO Group's spyware

Zack Whittaker
·5 min read

For the first time, researchers have mapped all the known targets, including journalists, activists, and human rights defenders, whose phones were hacked by Pegasus, a spyware developed by NSO Group.

Forensic Architecture, an academic unit at Goldsmiths, University of London that investigates human rights abuses, scoured dozens of reports from human rights groups, carried out open-source research and interviewed dozens of the victims themselves to reveal over a thousand data points, including device infections, which show relations and patterns between digital surveillance carried out by NSO's government customers, and the real-world intimidation, harassment and violence that the victims are also subject to.

By mapping out these data points on a bespoke platform, the researchers can show how nation-states, which use Pegasus to spy on their victims, also often target other victims in their networks and are entangled with assaults, arrests, and disinformation campaigns against the targets but also their families, friends, and colleagues.

Although the thousand-plus data points only present a portion of the overall use of Pegasus by governments, the project aims to provide researchers and investigators the tools and data of NSO's activities worldwide, which the spyware maker goes to great lengths to keep out of the public eye.

Pegasus "activates your camera, your microphone, all that which forms an integral part of your life." Mexican journalist Carmen Aristegui

Israel-based NSO Group develops Pegasus, a spyware that allows its government customers near-unfettered access to a victim's device, including their personal data and their location. NSO has repeatedly declined to name its customers but reportedly has government contracts in at least 45 countries, said to include Rwanda, Israel, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates — all of which have been accused of human rights abuses — as well as Western nations, like Spain.

Forensic Architecture's researcher-in-charge Shourideh Molavi said the new findings reveal "the extent to which the digital domain we inhabit has become the new frontier of human rights violations, a site of state surveillance and intimidation that enables physical violations in real space."

The platform presents visual timelines of how victims are targeted by both spyware and physical violence as part of government campaigns to target their most outspoken critics.

Omar Abdulaziz, a Saudi video blogger and activist living in exile in Montreal, had his phone hacked in 2018 by the Pegasus malware. Shortly after Saudi emissaries tried to convince Abdulaziz to return to the kingdom, his phone was hacked. Weeks later, two of his brothers in Saudi Arabia were arrested and his friends detained.

Abdulaziz, a confidant of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi whose murder was approved by Saudi's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also had information about his Twitter account obtained by a "state-sponsored" actor, which later transpired to be a Saudi spy employed by Twitter. It was this stolen data, which included Abdulaziz's phone number, that helped the Saudis penetrate his phone and read his messages with Khashoggi in real-time, Yahoo News reported this week.

Omar Abdulaziz is one of dozens of known victims of digital surveillance by a nation state. Blue dots represent digital intrusions and red dots indicate physical events, such as harassment or violence. (Image: Forensic Architecture/supplied)

Mexican journalist Carmen Aristegui is another known victim, whose phone was hacked several times over 2015 and 2016 by a government customer of Pegasus, likely Mexico. The University of Toronto's Citizen Lab found that her son, Emilio, a minor at the time, also had his phone targeted while he lived in the United States. The timeline of the digital intrusions against Aristegui, her son, and her colleagues show that the hacking efforts intensified following their exposure of corruption by Mexico's then-president Enrique Peña Nieto.

"It's a malware that activates your camera, your microphone, all that which forms an integral part of your life," said Aristegui in an interview with journalist and filmmaker Laura Poitras, who contributed to the project. Speaking of her son whose phone was targeted, Aristegui said: "To know that a kid who is simply going about his life, and going to school tells us about the kinds of abuse that a state can exert without counterweight." (NSO has repeatedly claimed it does not target phones in the United States, but offers a similar technology to Pegasus, dubbed Phantom, through U.S.-based subsidiary, Westbridge Technologies.)

"A phenomenal damage is caused to the journalistic responsibility when the state — or whoever — uses these systems of 'digital violence'," said Aristegui. "It ends up being a very damaging element for journalists, which affects the right of a society to keep itself informed."

The timeline also shows the digital targeting (in blue) of Carmen Aristegui, her family, and her colleagues, entangled with break-ins at their office, intimidation, and disinformation campaigns (in red). (Image: Forensic Architecture/supplied)

The platform also draws on recent findings from an Amnesty International investigation into NSO Group's corporate structure, which shows how NSO's spyware has proliferated to states and governments using a complex network of companies to hide its customers and activities. Forensic Architecture's platform follows the trail of private investment since NSO's founding in 2015, which "likely enabled" the sale of the spyware to governments that NSO would not ordinarily have access to because of Israeli export restrictions.

"NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware needs to be thought of and treated as a weapon developed, like other products of Israel’s military industrial complex, in the context of the ongoing Israeli occupation. It is disheartening to see it exported to enable human rights violations worldwide," said Eyal Weizman, director of Forensic Architecture.

The platform launched shortly after NSO published its first so-called transparency report this week, which human rights defenders and security researchers panned as devoid of any meaningful detail. Amnesty International said the report reads "more like a sales brochure."

In a statement, NSO Group said it cannot comment on research it has not seen, but claimed it "investigates all credible claims of misuse, and NSO takes appropriate action based on the results of its investigations."

NSO Group maintained that its technology "cannot be used to conduct cybersurveillance within the United States, and no customer has ever been granted technology that would enable them to access phones with U.S. numbers," and declined to name any of its government customers.

A Twitter employee groomed by the Saudi government prompted 2015 state-sponsored hacking warning

You can send tips securely over Signal and WhatsApp to +1 646-755-8849. You can also send files or documents using our SecureDrop. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptocurrency jobs: Here's a gig that can pay up to $250,000 a year

    Want a job in crypto? Try this hot part of the market, one crypto job recruiter tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Senators call for consumer protections against 'involuntary' medical debt

    A group of Democratic senators are calling on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to address the nation’s ever-growing medical debt.

  • Massive Ransomware Attack May Impact Thousands of Victims

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks after President Joe Biden implored Vladimir Putin to curb cyber crime, a notorious, Russia-linked ransomware gang has been accused of pulling off an audacious attack on the global software supply chain.REvil, the group blamed for the May 30 ransomware attack of meatpacking giant JBS SA, is believed to be behind hacks on at least 20 managed-service providers, which provide IT services to small- and medium-sized businesses. More than 1,000 businesses have already been imp

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 3rd, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $34,000 levels would provide support, however.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 3rd, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit early highs would leave support levels in play.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before Its June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Progress on COVID and economy under Biden, but disunion haunts U.S. on its 245th birthday

    Bipartisan cooperation has improved but political rancor is high. More than five months into Joe Biden's presidency, the United States has changed in multiple ways, with a healthier business outlook and a pandemic - at least in many parts of the country - increasingly under control. But as the world's largest economy celebrates its 245th birthday on July 4, the Independence Day holiday will not be the full celebration that Biden had hoped, or promised.

  • China and Hong Kong stocks tumble after ‘broken heads and bloodshed’ speech from Xi

    The Chinese Communist Party marked its centenary with tough talk by Chinese President Xi Jinping. That weighed on stocks in the region.

  • A Biden idea sparks bills that could net new homebuyers tons of cash

    Democrats' proposals would offer tens of thousands of dollars to first-time buyers.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy As Software Giant Reaches $2 Trillion Market Cap?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. Security firm Huntress said it was tracking eight managed service providers that had been used to infect some 200 clients.

  • Roku Gets Apple to Push the Button

    There's something new coming to some Roku remotes. It's not a big deal, but it's also a big deal.

  • 3 Reasons Qualcomm's New Snapdragon Chip Didn't Impress Investors

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently upgraded its most powerful mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 888, with a "Plus" version that increases its clock speed by 5% to nearly 3.0 GHz and boosts its AI processing power by about 20%. Its GPU speed will remain unchanged. Qualcomm revealed the 888 Plus at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and said the chipset will start powering higher-end phones from ASUS, Honor, Lenovo's Motorola, Vivo, and Xiaomi (OTC: XIACF) in the second half of 2021.

  • Trump among worst U.S. presidents, Obama inside top 10, according to new survey

    A group of 142 historians ranked every U.S. president in several categories like “moral authority,” “public persuasion” and “international relations.”

  • Former Trump Organization Executive VP says she's 'sure there's more' charges coming

    “I don’t know why they’re not going after the bank fraud and the insurance fraud stuff.”

  • Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

    The U.S. Department of Education has canceled approximately $3 billion in student loans since President Joe Biden entered office in January 2021. The agency first forgave $1 billion in March for 72,000 borrowers with approved fraud claims against colleges, universities … Continue reading → The post Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boston Dynamics’ Robot Dogs Just Danced to BTS and We’re Obsessed

    A seven-member group of Spot robots is taking on BTS with a short dance performance of the K-pop supergroup's 2020 song, “IONIQ: I’m On It.” Behind the video: The dance routine, cleverly titled “Spot’s On It,” celebrates Hyundai’s controlling acquisition of engineering and robotics design company Boston Dynamics, which was completed on June 21 at a value of $1.1 billion. Founded in 1992 as a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston Dynamics has become a pioneer in robotics.

  • Qualcomm's new CEO eyes dominance in the laptop markets

    Qualcomm Inc's new chief thinks that by next year his company will have just the chip for laptop makers wondering how they can compete with Apple Inc, which last year introduced laptops using a custom-designed central processor chip that boasts longer battery life. Longtime processor suppliers Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices have no chips as energy efficient as Apple's. Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon told Reuters on Thursday he believes his company can have the best chip on the market, with help from a team of chip architects who formerly worked on the Apple chip but now work at Qualcomm. In his first interview since taking the top job at San Diego, California-based Qualcomm, Amon also said the company is also counting on revenue growth from China to power its core smartphone chip business despite political tensions.

  • Bonds that can thrive despite higher global inflation and interest rates

    Retirees and near-retirees may not need to reduce or eliminate their fixed income exposure out of a concern for higher global inflation and interest rates. Deluard’s argument is that a unique combination of demographic, economic, monetary and political forces in China will keep Chinese interest rates low and the Chinese currency stable in coming decades.

  • Heavily Armed Militia Group Shuts Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff

    YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “