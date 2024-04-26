Accrue Savings, a platform that enables retailers to create dedicated FDIC-insured wallets for their customers, has partnered with online travel agency JustFly.com. The collaboration represents a first-of-its-kind integration for the justfly.com app.

Accrue says that its unique payment solution incentivises customers to save for their trips by offering cash rewards along the way. In addition, travellers can expedite their savings goal by inviting friends and family to contribute to their Accrue Savings account.

"At Accrue, we've witnessed a growing number of Americans saving for travel. Recognising the significance of loyalty, we firmly believe that the future lies in wallet deposits," said Accrue Founder & CEO Michael Hershfield.

"With justfly.com, we are excited to continue making travel more accessible without sacrificing financial well-being."

Travellers are split on how they will fund their travel expenditures according to a recent justfly.com survey. 24% of Gen Z respondents reported taking on a second job to finance their trips. Meanwhile, 46% of Millennials respondents reported they were more likely to have used their credit cards. Meantime, 12% said they would take out a loan to cover travel expenses and 50% shared they would work more hours to pay for a trip.

"In the ultra-competitive online travel agency industry, justfly.com is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of travellers worldwide through customer-centricity and adaptability," said Ramzi Rahbani, justfly.com's VP of Product and Customer Platforms.

"By partnering with Accrue, we have the opportunity to engage with our customers in a new way. It goes beyond traditional marketing and loyalty programmes, making travel more accessible and unleashing its power."

"Digital wallet platform Accrue Savings agrees partnership with justfly.com" was originally created and published by Retail Banker International, a GlobalData owned brand.







The information on this site has been included in good faith for general informational purposes only. It is not intended to amount to advice on which you should rely, and we give no representation, warranty or guarantee, whether express or implied as to its accuracy or completeness. You must obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from, any action on the basis of the content on our site.