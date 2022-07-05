Digital Workplace Market Size To Reach USD 76.6 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 21.8% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

New York, US, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Digital Workplace Market Comprehensive Study by Component, by Deployment, by Organization Size, by Vertical, By Region – Forecast”, to Cross USD 76.6 Billion By 2027.

Digital Workplace Market Overview

A digital workplace refers to a cloud or on-premises-based work platform which enables organizations to move work to the virtual space. A digital workplace platform consists of all the collaboration features, data, applications, and tools employees need to perform work within a dependable online interface that they can handle anywhere, at any time, and on any device..

Digital Workplace Market Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size USD 76.6 Billion by 2027 CAGR 21.8% From 2021 To 2027 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021 To 2027 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Deployment and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World Key Vendors International Business Machines Corporation (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), Zensar Technologies (India), Wipro Limited (India), HCL Technologies (India), Atos (France), Capgemini SE (France), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Infosys Limited (India), DXC Technology (US), Accenture plc (Ireland), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Unisys Corporation (US), The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India) Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of cloud and enterprise mobility services among organizations Key Market Drivers Demand for greater flexibility and improved employee experience

Digital Workplace Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global digital workplace market has recorded a major rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly attributed to the demand for greater flexibility. Furthermore, factors such as increased team member experience, rapid adoption of the digital workplace by business leaders across the globe, and a growing focus on improved customer experience are also likely to catalyse the market's growth over the assessment timeframe. Moreover, the digital workplace platforms consolidate all team member data in one particular location, makeup it easy to work, and stay connected from anywhere, at any time. In addition, the improved productivity, growing demand for cost optimization, increasing adoption of the digital workplace from the developing economies, and rising adoption of cloud and enterprise mobility services among organizations are also some of the major parameters likely to boost the growth of the digital workplace market over the assessment timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the majority of the market sectors across the globe. Several companies functioned effectively before the COVID-19 pandemic; the epidemic caused even more organizations to quickly speed up digital adoption and employ best practices that until now were "nice to have." The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the digital deferment period, catering to the softer ignition for the digital revolution.

Furthermore, the global health crisis forced lockdown situations across several economies. It implemented various restrictions such as import-export ban, work from home, travel barriers, and closure of the shops & markets. The pandemic had a major impact on the market areas such as transportation, automotive, tourism, oil and gas, leisure, hospitality, trade, and manufacturing. The industries implemented several strategies to cope with the pandemic situation in which digital workplace strategy has achieved major distinction across the organizations.

Digital Workplace Market Segment Analysis

Among all the components, the services segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global digital workplace market over the forecasted era. Furthermore, the segment is split into managed services and professional services.

Out of all the deployment methods, the cloud segment is projected to record the highest CAGR over the assessment timeframe.

Considering the organization size, the SME segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecasted timeframe.

Among all the verticals, the telecommunication and ITes, manufacturing, and BFSI sector are likely to contribute the maximum share across the global digital workplace market over the assessment timeframe.

Digital Workplace Market Regional Analysis

The global digital workplace market is studied across five major regions: Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

The MRFR analysis suggests that the North American region will secure the top position across the global digital workplace market over the assessment timeframe. The region is further split into Mexico, Canada, and the US. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the early implementation of innovative technologies across enterprises. Canada and the US are the leading revenue pockets across the region. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Augmented Reality (AR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is boosting the growth of the regional market over the assessment timeframe. Social media collaboration outside the enterprise has significantly driven the market growth across the region, particularly the US region. In addition, the presence of prominent digital workplace vendors across the region is another crucial parameter supporting the regional market's growth over the coming years.

The digital workplace market for the European region is likely to register substantial growth over the assessment timeframe. The region is further split into France, Germany, the UK, and the Rest of Europe.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for the digital workplace is likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecasted timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the growing implementation of digital workplace approaches across medium and small-sized enterprises. The firms have realized the significance of team member engagement to provide a better customer experience, which in turn causes a major rise in the demand for the digital workplace over the assessment timeframe. The nations such as Australia, South Korea, India, Japan, and China are the leading growth engines of the APAC region's digital workplace market growth. Likewise, Southeast Asian nations are also come to rise as the leading markets for the digital workplace in the last few years. They are anticipated to launch new avenues for the digital workplace market during the assessment timeframe.

Competitive Analysis

The global digital workplace market has prominent leaders such as:

DXC Technology (US)

NTT Data Corporation (Japan)

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

Atos (France)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US)

HCL Technologies (India)

Zensar Technologies (India)

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

Accenture plc (Ireland)

Wipro Limited (India)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Capgemini SE (France)

Tata Consultancy Services (India)

Infosys Limited (India)

CompuCom Systems Inc. (US)

Unisys Corporation (US)

