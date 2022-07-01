U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,778.00
    -11.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,684.00
    -97.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,494.00
    -35.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.60
    -7.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.34
    +1.58 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    -13.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    -0.63 (-3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0464
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.88
    +0.72 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2106
    -0.0070 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5470
    -0.1810 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,545.62
    +335.53 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.69
    -10.78 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,180.49
    +11.21 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Digital X-ray Devices Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the digital x-ray devices market are Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N. V. , GE Healthcare, Canon, Inc. , Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc.

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital X-ray Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290023/?utm_source=GNW
, Samsung Medison, Konica Minolta, Hitachi Ltd, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Varex Imaging Corporation, MinXray, Inc., ACTEON, Agfa-Gevaert Group.

The global digital x-ray devices market is expected to grow from $9.19 billion in 2021 to $9.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The digital x-ray devices market is expected to grow to $13.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The digital X-ray devices market consists of the sales of digital X-ray devices products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are the advanced form of X-ray inspection which has been widely applied in digital radiographic where the images of various body parts for further diagnosis and treatment are produced instantly on a computer.

The main technologies of digital X-ray include direct radiography and computed radiography.Direct digital radiography (DDR) refers to direct digital registration of the image at the detector with no intermediate processing step required to obtain the digital signals as in computed radiography (CR).

Digital X-ray devices are of various portability including handheld systems, portable x-ray systems, mobile x-ray systems, floor-to-ceiling mounted systems, ceiling-mounted systems, and fixed digital x-ray systems.Digital X-ray devices are used for applications such as general radiography, chest imaging applications, orthopedic applications, cardiovascular imaging, other general radiography applications, dental applications, mammography, cancer, and fluoroscopy.

These are used by end-users including hospitals, diagnostic centers, and dental care centers.

North America was the largest region in the digital X-ray devices market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital X-ray devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The digital x-ray devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides digital x-ray devices market statistics, including digital x-ray devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a digital x-ray devices market share, detailed digital x-ray devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the digital x-ray devices industry. This digital x-ray devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rising number of road accident cases is expected to propel the growth of the digital X-ray devices market over the coming years.A road accident is defined as the patients following a motor vehicle crash meeting Vittel criteria for the severity of the trauma that opens up new demand for Digital X-ray Devices.

For instance, according to the US federal government road fatalities spiked in the first half of 2021, the largest increase ever recorded in its reporting system’s history during a six-month period. More than 20,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes on U.S. roads, a nearly 20% increase from the same period in 2020. Therefore, a rising number of road accidents cases drives the digital X-ray devices market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the digital X-ray devices market.Integration of AI provides an opportunity for use of digital X-ray devices in various applications.

Artificial intelligence is used to engineer digital X-ray devices to detect coefficients and reduce diagnostic errors. For instance, in January 2020 Nanox, an innovative medical imaging technology company, developed a cloud-based software that will be designed to provide an end-to-end medical imaging service including, radiologist matching, online and offline diagnostics review and annotation, connectivity to diagnostic assistive artificial intelligence systems, billing and reporting that help the digital X-ray devices market grow worldwide.

In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers, a German medical device company acquired Varian for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, both the firms aim at securing a position in the cancer care and healthcare system.

Moreover, they’re building a strong and reliable partner capable of assisting clients and patients throughout the cancer care continuum and across all key therapeutic routes. Varian is a UK-based x-ray devices manufacturing company.

The countries covered in the digital x-ray devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290023/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Drop in demand weighs on German manufacturing, outlook darkens -PMI

    S&P Global's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Germany's economy, fell to 52.0 in June from May's final reading of 54.8, in line with analysts' expectations and with a flash estimate. "We're seeing a rapid correction in underlying demand for German goods," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, adding that firms reported "multiple headwinds to export sales".

  • Oil Feels Sting of Recession Concerns as Weekly Losses Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third weekly drop, its longest losing run this year, on concern that a potential recession will cut into energy demand.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAWest Texas Intermediate fell toward $1

  • Exclusive-Meta slashes hiring plans, girds for 'fierce' headwinds

    (Reuters) -Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc has cut plans to hire engineers by at least 30% this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday, as he warned them to brace for a deep economic downturn. "If I had to bet, I'd say that this might be one of the worst downturns that we've seen in recent history," Zuckerberg told workers in a weekly employee Q&A session, audio of which was heard by Reuters. Meta has reduced its target for hiring engineers in 2022 to around 6,000-7,000, down from an initial plan to hire about 10,000 new engineers, Zuckerberg said.

  • Apple Ex-Corporate Law Chief Admits Years of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. lawyer who was once responsible for enforcing the company’s insider trading policy admitted he used his access to draft SEC filings to personally profit. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAGene

  • Sell Exxon Mobil and other energy stocks before these headwinds hit prices once again

    Take advantage of a stock market that's now focused on short-term catalysts, not long-term problems.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • New Zealand Dairy, Meat Exporters Slam Ardern’s Pact With EU

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand meat and dairy exporters have expressed disappointment with the free-trade agreement Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has secured with the European Union. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe outcom

  • Tesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAMost

  • Unity Software Becomes Latest Tech Company to Announce Layoffs

    Unity Software has laid off about 4% of its workforce, becoming the latest company to announce job cuts amid growing concerns about the state of the economy. Another videogaming company, Niantic Inc., said this week that it had laid off about 8% of its workforce and stopped production on some projects. On Wednesday, Substack Inc., a startup that lets writers publish and monetize their own newsletters, laid off 13 of its 94 employees.

  • Oil prices fall on recession fears, on track for third weekly loss

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday, extending the previous day's plunge, as lingering fears of a recession weighed on sentiment, putting the benchmarks on track for their third straight weekly losses. Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.4%, at $108.60 a barrel by 0653 GMT, giving up earlier gains of more than $1. "Earlier in the session, the market took a breather from Thursday's sell-off as the OPEC+ gave no surprise, saying it would stick to its planned oil output hikes in August," said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.

  • Ford’s Talk of New EV-Selling Rules Rattles Some Dealers

    Ford Motor is preparing new rules for how it sells electric vehicles, a shift that is concerning some dealers and seen as challenging the traditional franchise model.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: META, GOOGL Among 25 Names On This Screen

    See who joins META and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Micron’s Dim Outlook Suggests Tech Spending Is on the Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. gave a surprisingly downbeat forecast for the current quarter after demand for phones and computers weakened, but vowed to move aggressively to stave off a chip glut. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda Wi

  • Biden won't ask Saudis to raise oil production as gas prices hover near records

    President Biden spoke Thursday about rising energy prices, indicating that he won't ask the Saudis to raise oil production during his forthcoming trip to the Kingdom.

  • Micron's weak outlook sparks concerns of chip down cycle

    (Reuters) -A significantly weaker than expected business outlook by memory-chip firm Micron Technology Inc on Thursday raised concern that following nearly two years of strong demand the industry was turning toward a down cycle. Micron forecast adjusted revenue for the current quarter at $7.2 billion, plus or minus $400 million, while Wall Street's outlook was an average of $9.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. “We believe that demand has weakened considerably and we've seen that even in the areas that have been significantly constrained," Nikolay Todorov, analyst at Longbow Research, said.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles Towards Washout as Crypto Enters 'Get Me Out' Phase

    In our June 13 review of bitcoin futures we gave a sober outlook for prices including a price target: "In this daily Point and Figure chart of bitcoin, below, we can see the breakdown and a price target of $15,750." In this daily bar chart of the continuous bitcoin futures contract, below, we can see that prices topped out in October/November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weakening since late October as traders of bitcoin have been more aggressive with heavier trading volume on days when the cryptocurrency has closed lower.

  • ‘I wouldn’t be successful at my job without her’: My friend cleans, cooks and cares for my child. I pay her $50 a day. Am I taking advantage of her?

    In order to actually get work done, I have pieced together childcare using the help of family and friends. Alternatively and preferably, hire another nanny for one or two days a week and pay that person a fair rate.

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • Oracle Continues to Struggle to Make a Durable Low

    Computer technology corporation and software giant Oracle has seen its shares decline since making an island top reversal pattern in December. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline from September as traders have been more aggressive sellers. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator shows improvement from late May but remains below the zero line.

  • Big food shakeup ‘already underway’ amid Kellogg's split — here's who could be next

    As investors digest Kellogg's decision to split the food conglomerate into three separate companies, the next question on analysts' minds — who's next?