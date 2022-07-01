Digital X-ray Devices Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the digital x-ray devices market are Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N. V. , GE Healthcare, Canon, Inc. , Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc.

, Samsung Medison, Konica Minolta, Hitachi Ltd, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Varex Imaging Corporation, MinXray, Inc., ACTEON, Agfa-Gevaert Group.



The global digital x-ray devices market is expected to grow from $9.19 billion in 2021 to $9.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The digital x-ray devices market is expected to grow to $13.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The digital X-ray devices market consists of the sales of digital X-ray devices products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are the advanced form of X-ray inspection which has been widely applied in digital radiographic where the images of various body parts for further diagnosis and treatment are produced instantly on a computer.



The main technologies of digital X-ray include direct radiography and computed radiography.Direct digital radiography (DDR) refers to direct digital registration of the image at the detector with no intermediate processing step required to obtain the digital signals as in computed radiography (CR).



Digital X-ray devices are of various portability including handheld systems, portable x-ray systems, mobile x-ray systems, floor-to-ceiling mounted systems, ceiling-mounted systems, and fixed digital x-ray systems.Digital X-ray devices are used for applications such as general radiography, chest imaging applications, orthopedic applications, cardiovascular imaging, other general radiography applications, dental applications, mammography, cancer, and fluoroscopy.



These are used by end-users including hospitals, diagnostic centers, and dental care centers.



North America was the largest region in the digital X-ray devices market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital X-ray devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rising number of road accident cases is expected to propel the growth of the digital X-ray devices market over the coming years.A road accident is defined as the patients following a motor vehicle crash meeting Vittel criteria for the severity of the trauma that opens up new demand for Digital X-ray Devices.



For instance, according to the US federal government road fatalities spiked in the first half of 2021, the largest increase ever recorded in its reporting system’s history during a six-month period. More than 20,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes on U.S. roads, a nearly 20% increase from the same period in 2020. Therefore, a rising number of road accidents cases drives the digital X-ray devices market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the digital X-ray devices market.Integration of AI provides an opportunity for use of digital X-ray devices in various applications.



Artificial intelligence is used to engineer digital X-ray devices to detect coefficients and reduce diagnostic errors. For instance, in January 2020 Nanox, an innovative medical imaging technology company, developed a cloud-based software that will be designed to provide an end-to-end medical imaging service including, radiologist matching, online and offline diagnostics review and annotation, connectivity to diagnostic assistive artificial intelligence systems, billing and reporting that help the digital X-ray devices market grow worldwide.



In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers, a German medical device company acquired Varian for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, both the firms aim at securing a position in the cancer care and healthcare system.



Moreover, they’re building a strong and reliable partner capable of assisting clients and patients throughout the cancer care continuum and across all key therapeutic routes. Varian is a UK-based x-ray devices manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the digital x-ray devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

