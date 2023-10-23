DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 8.3% this week, taking five-year losses to 19%

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 31% over a half decade. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 8.3%.

After losing 8.3% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

DigitalBridge Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade DigitalBridge Group reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 9.3% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 6% compound, over five years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. We doubt many shareholders are delighted with this share price performance. It is possible for businesses to bounce back but as Buffett says, 'turnarounds seldom turn'.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, DigitalBridge Group's TSR for the last 5 years was -19%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that DigitalBridge Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over the last year. That's including the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. You could get a better understanding of DigitalBridge Group's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

