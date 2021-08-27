U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.00
    +12.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,243.00
    +83.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,329.25
    +54.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.20
    +8.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    +1.17 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.60
    +10.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +2.05 (+12.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,196.40
    +145.98 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.04
    -19.26 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

DIGITALIST GROUP’S HALF-YEAR REVIEW, 1 JANUARY–30 JUNE 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Digitalist Group Oyj
·33 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC HALF-YEAR REVIEW 27 AUGUST 2021, 9:00 AM

DIGITALIST GROUP’S HALF-YEAR REVIEW, 1 JANUARY–30 JUNE 2021

SUMMARY

April–June 2021 (comparable figures for 2020 in parentheses):

  • Turnover: EUR 4.8 million (EUR 4.7 million), increase: 1,0%.

  • EBITDA: EUR – 1.1 million (EUR -0.8 million), -24.0% of turnover (-16.9%).

  • EBIT: EUR -2.2 million (EUR -5.2 million), -45.7% of turnover (-110.7%).

  • Net income: EUR -2.8 million (EUR -5.7 million), -57.8% of turnover (-119.8%).

  • Earnings per share (diluted and undiluted): EUR -0.00 (EUR 0.01).

January–June 2021 (comparable figures for 2020 in parentheses):

  • Turnover: EUR 9.6 million (EUR 11.2 million), decrease: 14.9%.

  • EBITDA: EUR -1.8 million (EUR -1.5 million), -19.1% of turnover (-13.3%).

  • EBIT: EUR -3.4 million (EUR -6.7 million), -35.9% of turnover (-59.8%).

  • Net income: EUR -3.5 million (EUR -7.8 million), -36.7% of turnover (-69.5%).

  • Earnings per share (diluted and undiluted): EUR -0.01 (EUR -0.01).

  • Cash flow from operations: EUR -1.9 million (EUR -0.3 million).

  • Number of employees at the end of the review period: 175 (208), decrease of 15.9%.

The EBIT and net result of the review period was impacted by a write-down of the company’s goodwill EUR -0.5 million (EUR -3,7 million).

Future prospects

In 2021, turnover is expected to decrease in comparison to 2020 and EBITDA is expected be approximately at the same level as compared to 2020.

CEO’s review

Today more than ever a company’s brand and its clients' experiences interacting with the brand is the most important asset when competing for the customers attention. Digitalist Group helps some of the strongest brands in the world to make sure they stand out in the competition.

Diversity is a crucial part of our culture. In our studios in Vancouver, Helsinki, London and Stockholm we have a staff of 175 with more than 30 nationalities. In line with continuous Covid-19 -pandemic regulations most of our employees have continued to work remotely, actually helping us to work more closely across our different studios.

Digitalist continues to work with Nordic as well as global clients. Our clients include Finning, Honda, Spotify, Posti, Electrolux and Tetra Pak. During the second quarter Digitalist Group acquired several new clients, exciting startups like Wayout International as well as well-known companies like Stora Enso. Turnover outside Finland accounted for a significant proportion of the total in the review period at 78% (74%).

During the first half of 2021 Digitalist Group has continued the transformation to streamline our operations. Starting as a new CEO from the end of June, we put even more focus on creating a lean operating model while strengthening our own brand and offering. The results are not yet satisfactory. We are continuing to work on profitability while maintaining and further increasing our financial flexibility.

We firmly believe that Digitalist Group can play an important role to help our clients stand out by creating unique customer experiences.

/ CEO, Magnus Leijonborg

SEGMENT REPORTING

Digitalist Group reports its business in a single segment.

TURNOVER

In the second quarter, the Group’s turnover was EUR 4.8 million (EUR 4.7 million), which is 1,0% more than in the previous year. Covid -19 -pandemic is still affecting the turnover, the amount of customer projects has not reached the same level as before the pandemic.

The Group’s turnover for the review period totalled EUR 9.5 million (EUR 11.2 million), which is 14.9% less than in the previous year. Covid-19 is still impacting the turnover. The taken efficiency measures have reduced the capacity and the targeted level of turnover is not reached yet. The share of turnover earned outside Finland is over three quarters of the total in the review period at 78% (74%).

RESULT

In the second quarter, EBITDA was EUR -1.1 million (EUR -0.8 million), EBIT was EUR -2.2 million (EUR -5.2 million), and profit before taxes was EUR -2.8 million (EUR -5.7 million). EBITDA was decreased by 0,3 million EUR one off cost. Net income for the second quarter amounted to EUR -2.8 million (EUR -5.7 million), earnings per share were EUR 0.00 (EUR -0.01). The EBIT and the net result of the second quarter was impacted by a write-down of the company’s goodwill EUR 0,5 million (EUR -3.7 million).

In the review period, EBITDA came to EUR -1.8 million (EUR -1.5 million), EBIT was EUR -3.4 million (EUR -6.7 million), and profit before taxes was EUR -3.4 million (EUR -7.9 million). The negative development of EBITDA in the review period was influenced by the decrease in turnover and 0,3 million EUR one of cost. The financial income and expenses, EUR 0,0 million (EUR -1,2 million), was significantly affected by the exchange gains booked on balance sheet items. Net income for the financial period amounted to EUR -3.5 million (EUR -7.8 million), earnings per share were EUR -0.01 (EUR -0.01) and cash flow from operating activities per share was EUR 0.00 (EUR 0.00). The EBIT and net result of the review period was impacted by a write-down of the company’s goodwill EUR -0.5 million (EUR -3.7 million).

RETURN ON EQUITY

The Group’s shareholders’ equity amounted to EUR -20.9 million (EUR -15.5 million). Return on equity (ROE) was negative. Return on investment (ROI) was -64.2 (-153.2) per cent.

INVESTMENTS

There were no major investments during the review period (EUR 0.2 million).

BALANCE SHEET AND FINANCING

The balance sheet total was EUR 16.6 million (EUR 20.0 million). Shareholders’ equity amounted to EUR
-20,9 million (EUR -15.5 million). The equity ratio was -126.5% (-77.5%). At the end of the review period, the Group’s liquid assets totalled EUR 0.5 million (EUR 1.5 million).

At the end of the review period, the Group’s balance sheet recognised EUR 10.3 million (EUR 8.6 million) in loans from financial institutions, including the overdrafts in use.

On 30 June 2021, the Group’s interest-bearing liabilities amounted to EUR 30.4 million (EUR 27.3 million). During the review period loans from related parties amounting to EUR 20.1 (EUR 17.8 million) have been converted into convertible bonds. The loan agreements made with related-party companies during the review period are in the section of the review entitled related-party transactions.

CASH FLOW

The Group’s cash flow from operating activities during the review period was EUR -1.9 million (EUR -0.3 million). The development of the company’s liquid assets was influenced by the decrease in turnover. The cash flow for comparative review period was influenced positively by payment arrangements agreed with authorities and Covid-19 support packages granted by governments.

In order to reduce the rate of turnover of trade receivables, the Group sells some of its trade receivables from Finnish customers. In the second quarter, EUR 0.8 million (EUR 1.8 million) of trade receivables were sold.

GOODWILL

On 30 June 2021, the consolidated balance sheet recognised EUR 6.9 million (EUR 7.2 million) in goodwill. The company conducted an IAS 36 impairment test on its goodwill to reflect the status on 30 June 2021, and this led to the recognition of a goodwill impairment charge of EUR 0.5 million. The impairment is due to the company’s assumption that the risks associated with the growth of the previously acquired businesses in its balance sheet will materialise, with growth more moderate and slower than previously anticipated. This change in assumptions has also affected the cash flows used for impairment testing.

The following parameters were used to test goodwill for impairment:
- Length of the testing period: 4 years
- WACC discount rate: 13 per cent
- Assumed growth (“terminal value”): 1 per cent

PERSONNEL

The average number of employees during the period under review was 177 (227), and the Group had 175 (208) at the end of the period. At the end of the review period, 64 (74) of the Group’s personnel were employed by the Finnish companies, and 111 (134) were employed in the Group’s foreign companies. During the period under review, the number of personnel decreased by 7 persons.

SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL

Share turnover and price

During the review period, the company’s share price hit a high of EUR 0.05 (EUR 0.05) and a low of EUR 0.03 (EUR 0.03), and the closing price on 30 June 2021 was EUR 0.05 (EUR 0.03). The average price during the review period was EUR 0.04 (EUR 0.04). During the period under review, 47 442 662 (19 328 777) shares were traded, corresponding to 7.29 (2.97) per cent of the number of shares in circulation at the end of the review period. The Group’s market capitalisation at the closing share price on 30 June 2021 was EUR 30 337 660 (EUR 22 134 776).

Share capital

At the beginning of the period under review, the company’s registered share capital was EUR 585 394.16, and there were 651 022 746 shares. At the end of the period, the share capital was EUR 585 394.16, and there were 651 022 746 shares. The company has one class of shares. At the end of the reporting period, the company held a total of 7 664 943 treasury shares, 1,2% of all shares.

Option programmes 2019 and 2021

The Company’s Board of Directors has found option rights within option plan 2019 to have expired insofar as they have not been distributed. Of the options within the Company’s option plan 2019, altogether 3.580.000 series 2019A1 and 2019A2 option rights have been distributed, on the basis of which it is possible to subscribe for a maximum of 3.580.000 new Company shares under the terms and conditions of the option plan.

On 25 January 2021, the Board of Directors of Digitalist Group Plc decided to issue option rights on the basis of an authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2020. The option rights are marked as series 2021A1, 2021A2, 2021B1, 2021B2 and 2021C1. The maximum amount of option rights issued is 60,000,000, and they entitle their holders to subscribe for altogether a maximum of 60,000,000 of new Company shares. The Board of Directors may decide on any additional conditions related to the receipt of option rights and on the redistribution of option rights that later revert to the Company.

The theoretical market value of the options allocated by the end of review period is approximately EUR 1,0 million, which is recognised as an expense in accordance with IFRS 2 for the years 2021-2025. The expense recognition for 2021 is EUR 0.2 million. The expense recognition does not have cash flow impact.

Terms and conditions of option programs can be found at the Company’s web site https://digitalist.global.

Shareholders

The number of shareholders on 30 June 2021 was 4 813 (4 173). Private individuals owned 9,3 (8.9) per cent of the shares, and institutions held 90,3 (91,0) per cent. Nominee-registered shares accounted for 2,7 (4,4) per cent of the total.

RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

Financing arrangements with related parties:

Convertible bonds 30th March 2021

On 30 March 2021, Digitalist Group Plc’s Company’s Board of Directors resolved under the authorisation granted by the Company’s Annual General Meeting of 14 April 2020 to, in deviation from the pre-emptive right of the Company’s shareholders, directed convertible bonds to Turret Oy Ab (“Convertible Bond 2021/1”) and Holdix Oy Ab (“Convertible Bond 2021/2”) and the attached special rights as referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1(2) of the Limited Liability Companies Act for subscription by Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab in accordance with the terms of the agreement concerning the loans. Under the Terms, Convertible Bond 2021/1 and Convertible Bond 2021/2 totalling to 1.0 MEUR can be converted into a maximum total of 33.333.332 new Digitalist Group shares. The Terms concerning them are available on the company’s website at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/fi/investor/releases
The Company has issued a stock exchange release relating to the details of the convertible bonds on March 30th, 2021 and a stock exchange release of Managers’ transactions on April 1st, 2021.

Convertible bonds 20th April 2021

On 20 April 2021, Digitalist Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting resolved to, in deviation from the pre-emptive right of the Company’s shareholders, direct convertible bonds to Turret Oy Ab (“Convertible Bond 2021/3”) and Holdix Oy Ab (“Convertible Bond 2021/4”) and the attached special rights as referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1(2) of the Limited Liability Companies Act for subscription by Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab in accordance with the terms of the agreement concerning the loans.
Turret Oy Ab has subscribed and paid for the Convertible Bond 2021/3 and the attached Special Rights in full in accordance with the Terms. Holdix Oy Ab has subscribed and paid for the Convertible Bond 2021/4 and the attached Special Rights in full in accordance with the Terms.

The Convertible Bonds mature on June 30, 2024 and set off previous receivables of Turret and Holdix from the Company as identified in the Terms. Under the Terms, Convertible Bond 2021/3 and Convertible Bond 2021/4 totalling to 19.1 MEUR can be converted into a maximum total of 635.725.754 new Digitalist Group shares.
The Terms concerning the convertible bonds are available on the company’s website at: https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/fi/investor/releases. The Company has issued a stock exchange release relating to the details of the convertible bonds and a stock exchange release of Managers’ transactions on April 20th, 2021.

Increase in Group’s cash pool overdraft

Digitalist Group Oyj agreed with Nordea Bank Oyj to increase Digitalist Group's cash pool overdraft with Nordea Bank by two million euros. The cash pool overdraft is secured by a directly enforceable guarantee granted by Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab to Nordea Bank Abp.

OTHER EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

On June 28th, 2021, the company's Board of Directors announced that it had agreed with Petteri Poutiainen that he would step down from the position of the company's CEO. The duties of CEO were transferred to Magnus Leijonborg, who serves as the Company's interim CEO. Magnus Leijonborg is a member of the Management Team and previously served as Head of Digitalist's North American operations and CEO of Digitalist Sweden AB.

The stock exchange releases for the review period are on the company’s website at https://digitalist.global/investors/releases

Annual General Meeting 20 April 2021

The company held its Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2021. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting and the decisions made are on the company’s website at https://digitalist.global/investors/hallinnointi/yhtiökokous

The Annual General Meeting elected Johan Almquist, Paul Ehrnrooth, Peter Eriksson, Esa Matikainen, Maria Olofsson and Andreas Rosenlew as ordinary members of the Board of Directors. At the Board meeting held on 20 April 2021 after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Esa Matikainen as the Chair of the Board and Andreas Rosenlew as the Deputy Chair of the Board.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on share issues and on granting special rights entitling to shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to decide on a paid share issue and the issuance of stock options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act or a combination of all or some of the above in one or more tranches under the following conditions:
The total number of new shares to be issued under the authorization may not exceed 325,511,370 shares.
The Board of Directors was given the right to decide, within the limits of the above authorization, on all terms and conditions of the share issue and special rights entitling to shares, such as payment of the subscription price not only in cash but also by offsetting the receivable from the company.
The Board of Directors was entitled to decide on the subscription of the subscription price either as an increase in share capital or in the fully or partially invested unrestricted equity fund.
The share issue and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares may also take place in a directed manner deviating from the shareholder's pre-emptive right, if there is a compelling financial reason for this in accordance with the Companies Act. The authorization can then be used to finance acquisitions or other investments related to the company's business, as well as to maintain and increase the Group's solvency and to implement an incentive scheme.
The authorization is valid until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022, but not later than June 30, 2022. The authorization has not been used by the date of publication of the half-year review.

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of own shares
The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to decide on the repurchase or pledge of a maximum of 65,102,000 of the company's own shares with the company's distributable funds. Acquisition can take place in one or more batches. The acquisition price of the shares is the highest price to be paid for the share in public trading at the time of acquisition. In carrying out the repurchase of own shares, ordinary derivative, share lending or other agreements may be entered into on the capital market within the framework of law and regulations. The authorization entitles the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase other than in proportion to the shares held by the shareholders (directed repurchase).
The shares may be acquired for use in the implementation of acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company's business, to improve the company's financial structure or otherwise for further transfer or cancellation.
The authorization includes the right of the Board of Directors to decide on all other matters related to the acquisition of shares. The authorization is valid until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022, but not later than June 30, 2022. The authorization has not been used by the date of publication of the half-year review.

EVENTS SINCE THE REVIEW PERIOD

The Company published a stock exchange release about decreasing its earlier guidance regarding future prospects. The new guidance is:
In 2021, turnover is expected to decrease in comparison to 2020 and EBITDA is expected be approximately at the same level as compared to 2020.

The previous guidance of the company was:
In 2021, turnover and EBITDA is expected to improve in comparison with 2020.

Managers’ transactions

After the end of the review period, the Company has received one notification in accordance with the transactions of Management (Article 19 MAR). The stock exchange release on the acceptance of stock options was published on July 22, 2021.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND SHORT-TERM UNCERTAINTIES

The objectives of Digitalist Group Plc’s risk management are to ensure the undisrupted continuity and development of the company’s operations, support the achievement of the company’s business objectives and increase the company’s value. For more details about the organisation of risk management, processes and identified risks, see the company’s website at https://digitalist.global.

The efficiency measures started in 2019 have created a more sustainable cost structure. Loss-making performance directly affects Company’s working capital and the sufficiency of its financing. This risk is managed by maintaining the capacity to use different financing solutions. The company aims to continuously assess and monitor the amount of necessary business financing to ensure that it has sufficient liquid assets to finance its operations and repay maturing loans. Any disruptions in the financial arrangements would weaken Digitalist Group’s financial position.
When Covid-19 developed into a pandemic in early 2020, the restrictive measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease still affect the businesses of the company’s customers, thereby reducing the number of projects with some customers and the number of orders. This is reflects in the development of turnover. The amount of customer projects has not reached the same level as before the pandemic.

The company is currently dependent on external financing, most of which has been obtained from related-party companies and financial institutions. Digitalist Group’s ability to finance its operations and reduce the amount of its debt depends on several factors, such as the cash flow from operations and the availability of debt and equity financing, and there is no certainty that such financing will be available in the future. Similarly, there can be no certainty that Digitalist Group will be able to obtain additional debt or refinance its current debt on acceptable terms, if at all. In early 2021, the company rearranged its short-term loans with both the main owner and a financial institution. Reorganized loans are now long term debts and decrease the short term requirements for instalments.

A significant proportion of the Group’s turnover is generated by its 20 largest customers. Changes in key customer accounts could adversely affect Digitalist Group’s operations, earning capacity and financial position. If one of Digitalist Group’s largest customers decided to switch to a competing company or drastically altered its operating model, the chances of finding customer volumes to replace the shortfall in the near term would be limited.

The Group’s business consists mainly of individual customer agreements, which are often relatively short-term. In addition, some of the project contracts have fixed or target prices. The length of delivery contracts makes it difficult to reliably estimate the longer-term development of the Group’s business operations, earnings and financial position. With regard to fixed-price projects, it is essential to be able to estimate the workload and/or contractual risks of the project correctly in order to ensure an adequate level of profitability. The aforementioned aspects related to customer contracts can lead to unpredictable fluctuations in turnover and, thereby, in profitability.

Irrespective of the market situation, there is a shortage of certain experts in the Digitalist Group’s sector. Furthermore, the aggressive recruitment policies that are prevalent in Digitalist Group’s sector may increase the risk of personnel moving to competitors. There is no guarantee that the company will be able to retain its current personnel and recruit new employees to maintain growth. If Digitalist Group loses its current personnel, it would be more difficult to complete existing projects and acquire new ones. This could have an adverse impact on Digitalist Group’s business, earnings and financial position.

Significant part of the Group’s turnover is invoiced in currencies other than the euro. The risk associated with changes in exchange rates is managed in various ways, including net positioning and currency hedging contracts. No hedging contracts were used in the 2020 and 2021 reporting periods.
The Group’s balance sheet contains goodwill that is subject to impairment risk in the event that the Group’s future yield expectations decrease due to internal or external factors. The goodwill is tested for impairment every six months and whenever the need arises.

LONG-TERM GOALS AND STRATEGY

Digitalist Group aims to achieve a profit margin of at least 10 per cent over the long term. In order to achieve its long-term goals, Digitalist Group strives for profitable, international growth by shaping new forms of thinking, services and technological solutions for digitalising sectors. These sectors include the technology industry, energy industry, transport and logistics, as well as consumer services in the public and private sectors. Digitalist Group’s strategy focuses on enhancing its service and solution business and seamlessly integrating user and operational research, branding, design and technology.

NEXT REVIEW

The next interim report, for January–September 2021, will be published on Thursday 29 October 2021.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
Board of Directors

Further information:
Digitalist Group Plc
- CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com
- CFO Mervi Södö, tel. +358 40 136 5959, mervi.sodo@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Key media
https://digitalist.global

DIGITALIST GROUP

SUMMARY OF THE HALF-YEAR REPORT AND NOTES, 1 JANUARY – 30 JUNE 2021

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT, EUR THOUSAND

1 Apr - 30 Jun 21

1 Apr - 30 Jun 20

Change (%)

1 Jan - 30 Jun 21

1 Jan - 30 Jun 20

Change (%)

Turnover

4,781

4,735

1 %

9,574

11,244

-15 %

Other operating income

150

295

Operating expenses

-7,116

-9,976

29 %

-13,302

-17,967

-26 %

EBIT

-2,185

-5,241

58 %

-3,433

-6,723

-49 %

Financial income and expenses

-651

-490

-33 %

-4

-1 215

-100 %

Profit before taxes

-2,836

-5,730

51 %

-3,437

-7,938

-57 %

Income taxes

60

59

-1 %

-90

123

-173 %

PROFIT/LOSS FOR FINANCIAL PERIOD

-2,776

-5,671

51 %

-3,527

-7,815

-55 %

Distribution:

0 %

Parent company shareholders

-2,721

-5,671

52 %

-3,373

-7,815

-57 %

Non-controlling interests

-55

-154

Earnings per share:

Undiluted (EUR)

-0.00

-0.01

100 %

-0.01

-0.01

0 %

Diluted (EUR)

-0.00

0.00

0 %

-0.01

-0.01

0 %

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT, EUR THOUSAND

1 Apr - 30 Jun 21

1 Apr - 30 Jun 20

Change (%)

1 Jan - 30 Jun 21

1 Jan - 30 Jun 20

Change (%)

Profit/loss for the financial period

-2,776

-5,671

-51 %

-3,527

-7,815

-55 %

Other items of comprehensive income

Translation difference

277

854

-68 %

-804

620

-230 %

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

-2,499

-4,817

-48 %

-4,331

-7,196

-40 %

Parent company shareholders

-2,446

-4,817

-49 %

-4,208

-7,196

-42 %

Non-controlling interests

-53

-123

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET, EUR THOUSAND

ASSETS

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

31 December 2020

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Intangible assets

2,120

3,842

2,741

Goodwill

6,937

7,206

7,485

Tangible assets

676

2,201

1,116

Buildings and structures, rights-of-use

555

1,887

958

Machinery and equipment

80

265

101

Other tangible assets

41

49

57

Other non-current financial assets

1,410

2

1,127

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

11,143

13,252

12,469

CURRENT ASSETS

Trade and other receivables

4,698

4,963

5,945

Income tax asset

192

263

223

Cash and cash equivalents

523

1,525

1,008

CURRENT ASSETS

5,413

6,751

7,176

ASSETS

16,556

20,003

19,645

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Parent company shareholders

Share capital

585

585

585

Share premium account

219

219

219

Invested non-restricted equity fund

72,972

73,185

72,972

Retained earnings

-92,492

-81,681

-79,904

Profit/loss for the financial period

-3,373

-7,815

-11,820

Non-controlling interests

1,139

0

1,262

Parent company shareholders

-22,088

-15,507

-17,949

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

-20,950

-15,507

-16,686

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

23,328

22,126

12,513

CURRENT LIABILITIES

14,178

13,383

23,818

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

16,556

20,003

19,645

CALCULATION OF CHANGES IN CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY, EUR THOUSAND
A: Share capital
B: Share premium account
C: Invested unrestricted equity fund
D: Translation difference
E: Retained earnings
F: Total shareholders’ equity attributable to the parent company’s
G: Total shareholders’ equity

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

Shareholders’ equity 1 Jan 2019

585

219

73,186

412

-67,375

7,027

7,027

Other changes

Profit/loss for the financial period

-14,662

-14,662

-14,662

Other items of comprehensive income

Translation difference

-541

-541

-541

Share-based remuneration

-145

-145

-145

Shareholders’ equity 31 Dec 2019

585

219

73,186

-129

-82,182-

-8,321

-8,321

Shareholders’ equity 1 Jan 2020

585

219

73,186

-129

-82,182

-8,321

-8,321

Other changes

Profit/loss for the financial period

-7,815

-7,815

-7,815

Other items of comprehensive income

Translation difference

-639

-639

-639

Share-based remuneration

-10

-10

-10

Shareholders’ equity 30 Jun 2020

585

219

73,186

510

-90,007

-15,507

-15,507


Shareholders’ equity 1 Jan 2019

585

219

73,186

412

-67,375

7,027

7,027

Other changes

Profit/loss for the financial period

-3,367

-3,367

-3,367

Other items of comprehensive income

Translation difference

-359

-359

-359

Share-based remuneration

Shareholders’ equity 30 Jun 2019

585

219

73,186

54

-70,742

3,302

3,302

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT, EUR THOUSAND

1 Jan - 30 Jun 2021

1 Jan - 30 Jun 2020

1 Jan - 31 Dec 2020

Cash flow from operations

Earnings before taxes in the period

-3,437

-7,938

-12,057

Adjustments to cash flow from operations:

Other income and expenses with no payment transactions

-711

0

649

Depreciation, impairment

1,601

5,229

7,037

Financial income and expenses

4

1,215

2,998

Other adjustments

916

200

-816

Cash flow financing before changes in working capital

-1,628

-1,295

-2,189

Change in working capital

-243

1,010

661

Interest received

6

7

10

Interest paid

-24

-9

-9

Taxes paid

-24

-6

220

Net cash flow from operations

-1,913

-292

-1,305

Cash flow from investments

Investments in tangible and intangible assets

-18

-198

-248

Received investment grants

0

318

333

Cash flow from investments

-18

119

85

Net cash flow before financial items

-1,931

-173

-1,220

Cash flow from financing activities

Purchase of own shares

0

0

-215

Transactions with non-controlling interests

0

0

1,096

Drawdown of long-term loans

1,000

1,000

1,000

Repayment of long-term loans

-33

-53

Drawdown of short-term loans

1,087

1,000

1,286

Repayment of short-term loans

-207

Interest and other charges

-196

-234

-409

Repayment of lease liabilities

-412

-648

-1,266

Net cash flow from financing

1,446

911

1,441

Change in cash and cash equivalents

-485

739

221

Liquid assets, beginning of period

1,008

787

787

Liquid assets, end of period

523

1,525

1,008

Accounting principles

This interim report release has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 – Interim Financial Reporting. The interim report release complies with the same accounting principles and calculation methods as the annual financial statements. New and revised standards have been implemented from the beginning of year 2020. With reference to the effect of the new and revised standards in 2021 IFRS IC finalized in April 2021 its agenda decision Configuration or Customisation Costs in a Cloud Computing Arrangement (IAS 38 Intangible Assets). In this agenda decision IFRS IC considered, whether, applying IAS 38, the customer recognises an intangible asset in relation to configuration or customisation of the application software, and if an intangible asset is not recognized, how the customer accounts for the configuration or customisation costs. IFRIC agenda decisions have no effective date, so they are expected to be applied as soon as possible. As the Group has cloud computing arrangements in place, it has started to analyse, if this agenda decision has an impact to the accounting policies applied to implementation costs in cloud computing arrangements. The Group will undertake this analysis under the fall 2021, and the possible impacts will be implemented retrospectively in the financial statements 2021 at the latest.

The preparation of a financial statement release in accordance with IFRS requires the management to use certain estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts recognised in assets and liabilities when the balance sheet was prepared, as well as the amounts of income and expenses in the period. In addition, discretion must be used in applying the accounting policies. As the estimates and assumptions are based on outlooks on the balance sheet date, they contain risks and uncertainties. The realised values may deviate from the original assessments and assumptions.

The figures on the income statement and balance sheet are consolidated figures. All Group companies have been consolidated. The original release is in Finnish. The English release is a translation of the original.

The figures in the release have been rounded, so the sums of individual figures may deviate from the presented totals. This interim report is unaudited.

Going concern
The interim report release was prepared in accordance with the principle of the business as a going concern. The assumption of continuity is based management assumptions on several factors, including the following:

  • The Group has completed significant cost-saving programs, which are expected to result in improvements to the Group’s profitability from the second half of 2020 onwards. The operating costs decreased by EUR 1,3 million in comparison with the review period.

  • The Group has invested in its key customers in line with its strategy, and this is expected to have a positive impact on sales trends.

  • The company has restructured its financing in the review period by extending the payment period for loans from related parties and by transforming them into convertible bonds. Repayment for loans from financial institutions has also been extended.

  • The company has increase in Group’s cash pool overdraft by 2 million euros.

At interim report release date, the company expects its working capital to be sufficient to cover its needs over the next 12 months considering planned arrangements with the main owner.

Goodwill impairment testing and recognised impairment

Digitalist Group tested its goodwill for impairment on 30 June 2021. The goodwill is allocated to one cash-generating unit.

The goodwill test revealed that the utility value of the assets tested was EUR 0.5 million less than the book value, so a corresponding impairment charge was recognised against goodwill. Following the impairment, the amount of goodwill in the balance sheet at the end of the review period is EUR 6.9 million.

The company tests its goodwill based on the utility value of the assets. In the testing conducted on 30 June 2021 in conjunction with the financial statements, the cash flow forecasting period was from 2021 to 2025.

During the 2020–2024 forecasting period, average growth in revenue of 18 per cent is expected to be achieved as digitalisation spreads to an increasing share of business life. The operating margin is expected to rise to about 5 per cent by the end of the forecasting period.

The method involves comparing the tested assets with their cash flow over the selected period, taking into account the discount rate and the growth factor of the cash flows after the forecast period. The discount rate is 13 per cent per cent. The growth factor used to calculate the cash flows after the forecast period is 1 per cent. The weighted average operating profit margin for the forecast period was used to calculate the value of the terminal period. A negative change in significant individual assumptions used in the calculations would necessitate an additional goodwill impairment charge.

KEY INDICATORS

1 Jan - 30 Jun 2021

1 Jan - 30 Jun 2020

1 Jan - 31 Dec 2020

Earnings per share (EUR) diluted

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Earnings per share (EUR)

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Shareholders’ equity per share (EUR)

-0.03

-0.00

-0.03

Cash flow from operations per share (EUR) diluted

0.00

0.00

-0.00

Cash flow from operations per share (EUR)

0.00

0.00

-0.00

Return on capital employed (%)

-64.2

-153.2

-75.9

Return on equity (%)

neg

neg

neg

Operating profit/turnover (%)

-19.1

-59.8

-44.2

Gearing as a proportion of shareholders’ equity (%)

-145.1

-175.8

-162.2

Equity ratio as a proportion of shareholders’ equity (%)

-126.5

-77.5

-84.9

EBITDA (EUR thousand)

-1,832

-1,495

-2,021

MATURITY OF FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AND INTEREST ON LOANS

31 December 2020

Balance sheet value

Cash flow

Under 1 year

1-5 years

Over 5 years

Loans from financial institutions

3,364

3,483

759

2,724

0

Credit limits

5,513

0

0

0

0

Convertible bonds

17,881

19,475

9,437

10,038

0

Other related-party loans

0

0

0

0

0

Lease liabilities IFRS 16

965

950

805

146

0

Accounts payable

1,525

1,525

1,525

0

0

30 June 2021

Balance sheet value

Cash flow

Under 1 year

1-5 years

Over 5 years

Loans from financial institutions

3,493

3,639

718

2,920

0

Credit limits

6 793

0

0

0

0

Convertible bonds

20,072

23,885

0

23,885

0

Other related-party loans

0

0

0

0

0

Lease liabilities IFRS 16

557

567

468

99

0

Accounts payable

1,190

1,190

1,190

0

0

The Company has agreed with the main financier of financial institution loans that the installments will start on 30.4.2022. The installments of convertible bonds will start in 2024. Credit limits are valid until further notice.

OTHER INFORMATION

1 Jan - 30 Jun 2021

1 Jan - 30 Jun 2020

1 Jan - 31 Dec 2020

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES, average

177

227

208

Personnel at the end of the period

175

208

182

LIABILITIES, EUR THOUSAND

Pledges made for own obligations

Corporate mortgages

13,300

13,300

13,300

Total interest-bearing liabilities

Long-term loans from financial institutions

2,837

2,871

2,632

Other long-term liabilities

20,127

17,881

9,410

Short-term interest-bearing liabilities

7,950

5,678

16,033

Total

30,914

26,430

28,075

CALCULATION OF KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES

EBITDA = earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

Diluted earnings per share = Profit for the financial period / Average number of shares, adjusted for share issues and for the effect of dilution

Earnings per share = Profit for the financial period / Average number of shares adjusted for share issues

Shareholders’ equity per share = Shareholders’ equity / Number of undiluted shares on the balance sheet date

Cash flow from operations per share (EUR) diluted = Net cash flow from operations / Average number of shares, adjusted for share issues and for the effect of dilution

Return on investment (ROI) =
(Profit before taxes + Interest expenses + Other financial expenses) /
(Balance sheet total - non-interest-bearing liabilities (average)) x 100

Return on equity (ROE) = Net profit / Total shareholders’ equity (average) x 100

Gearing = interest-bearing liabilities - liquid assets / total shareholders’ equity x 100

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Surged Today

    This impressive growth was fueled by a 60% increase in total customers, to 4,990. "Snowflake saw continued momentum in Q2 with triple-digit growth in product revenue, reflecting strength in customer consumption," CEO Frank Slootman said in a press release. The company's adjusted operating margin, meanwhile, improved to negative 8% from negative 44% in the year-ago period.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Why Yatsen Holding Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Yatsen Holding (NYSE: YSG) took a dive today after the Chinese cosmetics company offered weak guidance in its second-quarter earnings report. Yatsen, which owns brands including Perfect Diary and Abby's Choice, said revenue jumped 53% in the quarter to $236.2 million as cosmetics sales have bounced back after a sluggish performance during the height of the pandemic. Gross margin increased from 61.1% to 65.7%, and the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) customers rose by 13% to 10.2 million.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Autodesk's Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Shares of software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell as much as 10% in trading on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Second-quarter revenue was up 16% from a year ago to $1.06 billion, meeting analyst estimates, and net income was up 18% to $115.6 million, or $1.21 per share on an adjusted basis, above the $1.13 per share estimate. Revenue was in line with analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, but earnings guidance fell short of the $1.30 expectation.

  • Dollar Tree, Dollar General plummet on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down Thursday morning's dollar store earnings from Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Both companies saw shares dip following lower earnings guidance.

  • 1 Great Growth Stock You Can Buy on Sale

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shareholders have had a rough year. Unlike other social media, Pinterest is designed for inspiration. For instance, you might use Pinterest to find tips on building a home office, planning a barbeque, or joining a gym.

  • Workday, Peloton Make Waves After Hours as Markets Sink

    The stock market moved lower on Thursday, with investors looking nervously at the Federal Reserve's symposium in Jackson Hole for guidance about what the central bank will do next with interest rates and its bond-buying program. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all gave back some ground from their recent gains. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) gave back some ground after its financial report, but Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) moved higher.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Marvell Technology Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Infrastructure chip maker Marvell Technology posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings, but it wasn't enough to push the stock higher.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Retreats Before Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Shows Bullish Action Amid Self-Driving Claims

    The market rally paused with Fed chief Powell on deck. Tesla is trading tight amid Elon Musk's FSD claims. Peloton, Workday were big movers late.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Walmart The Trade: Walmart Inc