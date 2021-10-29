U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,567.25
    -20.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,539.00
    -74.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,646.00
    -118.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.30
    -5.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.85
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.18 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1666
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5790
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,420.33
    +2,261.56 (+3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,496.62
    +77.25 (+5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Digitalist Group Plc’s Business Review, 1 January – 30 September 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Digitalist Group Oyj
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


Digitalist Group Plc Stock Release 29.10.2021 9:00 AM

SUMMARY

July –September 2021 (comparable figures for 2020 in parentheses):

  • Turnover: EUR 3.9 million (EUR 4.3 million), decrease: 9.3%.

  • EBITDA: EUR 0.5 million (EUR -0.8 million), 13.2% of turnover (-18.9%).

  • EBIT: EUR -0.0 million (EUR -1.5 million), -0.7% of turnover (-34.3%).

  • Net income: EUR -0.4 million (EUR -2.5 million), -9.8% of turnover (-58.3%).

  • Earnings per share (diluted and undiluted): EUR -0.00 (EUR -0.00).

January–September 2021 (comparable figures for 2020 in parentheses):

  • Turnover: EUR 13.5 million (EUR 15.5 million), decrease: 12.9%.

  • EBITDA: EUR -1.3 million (EUR -2.3 million), -9.7% of turnover (-14.8%).

  • EBIT: EUR -3.5 million (EUR -8.2 million), -25.7% of turnover (-52.8%).

  • Net income: EUR -3.9 million (EUR -10.5 million), -29.0% of turnover (-66.4%).

  • Earnings per share (diluted and undiluted): EUR -0.01 (EUR -0.02).

  • Number of employees at the end of the review period: 160 (187), decrease of 14.4%.

The EBIT and net result of the review period was impacted by a write-down of the company’s goodwill (EUR -0.5 million). EBIT, EBITDA and net result of the review period were impacted by a booked gain of 1.3 million EUR from the Ticknovate Share transaction.

CEO's review
Having been forced to work and meet remotely has brought people from our different studios and countries closer together than ever. This, in addition to growing needs for digitalization, are the positive impacts of Covid. We are now much better at working together with and supporting our clients in mixed teams from all of our studios and excellence areas.

Digitalist continues to work with some of the most well known brands in the industry. Our largest clients include Honda, Spotify, Posti, Electrolux and Tetra Pak. After the summer the group has acquired new clients in all our regions and business areas, young and growing companies like Wayout International, Yangi and Pophouse.

As part of the measures taken during quarter three was the successful divestment of Ticknovate Ltd. With this arrangement, Digitalist Group increases its financial flexibility and the focus on its core business.
During the quarter Digitalist group has also initiated the expansion of its Open source tech offering on the Finnish market.

Quarter three has been a period of planning to generate a new start. We are continuously looking into our expenses, and we aim to improve our profitability as we increase our revenues.
We hope that the Covid pandemic will come to an end soon and look forward to that Digitalist Group will come out strong when things get back to normal.

//CEO Magnus Leijonborg

FUTURE PROSPECTS

In 2021, turnover is expected to decrease in comparison to 2020 and EBITDA is expected be approximately at the same level as compared to 2020.

OTHER EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

Digitalist Group divested its share in Ticknovate Limited

Digitalist UK Limited belonging to Digitalist Group has on the 27th of August signed a share purchase agreement to divest its subsidiary Ticknovate Limited. Digitalist UK Limited owned 65% of Ticknovate’s shares. The transaction was completed by selling all Ticknovate’s shares in Digitalist UK Limited’s possession to Turret Oy Ab. Turret is Digitalist Group Plc’s largest shareholder.

Sales price was 2.6 million eur and it is paid in cash. The transaction was closed on 31.8.2021. The parties have agreed about possible additional sales price, which is estimated to be 0 – 0.4 million eur depending on the development of the value of Ticknovate by 31.12.2023.

Digitalist Group has booked in other operating income, a capital gain of 1.3 million eur of the Share transaction. The transaction will not have a material effect on the group’s turnover, but it supports the group’s equity. With the arrangement, Digitalist Group increases its financial flexibility and the focus on its core business. Following the Share transaction, Ticknovate and Digitalist Group will continue cooperation under market terms.

Changes in Digitalist Group’s Management Team

Digitalist Group also streamlined its Group’s Management Team.
Digitalist Group’s new Management Team started on 23.9.2021 consists of the following persons:

CEO Magnus Leijonborg
CFO Mervi Södö

Digitalist Group Plc decreased its earlier guidance regarding future prospects

During the third quarter, Digitalist Group Plc decreased its earlier guidance regarding future prospects. On 17.8.2021 the guidance was changed to:

In 2021, turnover is expected to decrease in comparison to 2020 and EBITDA is expected be approximately at the same level as compared to 2020.

The previous guidance of the company was: In 2021, turnover and EBITDA is expected to improve in comparison with 2020.

The stock exchange releases for the review period are on the company's website at
www.digitalist.global/investors/releases.

EVENTS SINCE THE REVIEW PERIOD

When the business review was published, the company expected its working capital to be sufficient to cover its requirements over the next 12 months.

DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ
Board of Directors

Additional information:

Digitalist Group Plc

CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com
CFO Mervi Södö, tel. +358 40 136 5959, mervi.sodo@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
https://digitalist.global

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Apple and Amazon are struggling, so investors may want to look to these tech stocks instead

    Both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. had rare earnings disappointments on Thursday, which may lead investors to look at another area for big holiday returns.

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Amazon Fall After Nasdaq Hits High; What To Do Now

    The Nasdaq rallied to record highs before weak results from Apple and Amazon. Facebook is changing its name.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Is Jumping — and Not Just Because It Crushed Earnings

    U.S. Steel reported $5.36 in adjusted per-share earnings for the third quarter. Wall Street was projecting about $4.87 a share. The company is also raising its dividend payment.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Why Ford stock may pop another 10%

    The Street is staying upbeat on new market darling, Ford.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief following the e-commerce specialist's latest earnings report.

  • Western Digital Stock Tumbles 10% After Earnings. Blame Supply-Chain Woes.

    FEATURE Western Digital shares fell sharply in late trading Thursday after the disk-drive and flash memory chip company provided disappointing profit guidance for its fiscal second-quarter ending in December.

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.