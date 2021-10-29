DIGITALIST GROUP PLC’S FINANCIAL REPORTING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2022

In this article:

Digitalist Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement bulletin for the period 1 January - 31 December 2021 on Friday, 25 February 2022.

Digitalist Group’s Financial Statements 2021 will be published and posted on the company's website on Thursday, 31 March 2022.

Digitalist Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2022 as follows:

Business Review 1-3/2022 on Friday April 29, 2022

Half-year report 1-6/2022 on Friday August 26, 2022

Business Review 1-9/2022 on Friday October 28, 2022

Digitalist Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday April 26, 2022.

Digitalist Group Plc’s Financial Statements will be published in Finnish and English and they are available on group’s website https://digitalist.global immediately after publication.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422 magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Mervi Södö, CFO, tel. +358 40 136 5959, mervi.sodo@digitalistgroup.com

