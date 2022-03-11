Digitalization Action Plan for D2C Businesses 2021: Core Strategies, Amazon Factors and Digital Adaptions
"D2C and Other Digital Adaptations During COVID-19" is a digitization action plan for consumer goods companies during a time of great turmoil, totaling over 50,000 words.
Amid this massive, societal uncertainty, one thing is clear for businesses:
The new economy is increasingly digital. And digital business models may even help to keep people safe.
Brick-and-mortar retailers are trying to account for newly developed lockdown habits. Brands/manufacturers are still trying to figure out how to manage their relationships/tensions with Amazon and the big retailers.
Despite the devastation and business closures, some businesses and verticals have been disproportionately overwhelmed by commercial opportunities. Many D2C brands that provide products or services primarily intended for at-home use have thrived, especially after cracking the code of their customer acquisition.
"The pandemic accelerated trends that were already underway" was a commonly heard refrain in the business community throughout 2020. However, this observation has its limitations and depends on the particulars of the business, category, market, and consumer segment.
To the extent that the pandemic has created and accelerated trends, for what duration will they last? They could be short, medium, or long-term.
This report examines the various D2C strategies and digital adaptations that have been utilized during the pandemic, which may be critical to sustaining growth, mitigating decline, turning things around, or blazing a new trail.
D2C is sometimes misrepresented as a streamlining of operations. In reality, it has its own complexities and requires its own forms of specialized knowledge, especially in terms of customer acquisition, retention, and order fulfillment. The best D2C brands view this as a global market opportunity and as a strategic opportunity to exercise more control over key factors in the customer experience.
As the world continues to rapidly and dramatically change, so will consumers, and so must businesses.
This clarifying, strategic, highly-detailed report is structured as follows:
Executive Summary: The most important findings are extracted, paraphrased, and categorized.
D2C Strategies: 12 core strategies are explored in great depth. Specific examples, challenges, and tactics are laid out within each strategic section. This report gleans insights from D2C brands that struggled, adapted, and grew during the global pandemic.
D2C & Amazon Factors: U.S. political developments have freshly highlighted the ethical considerations and uncertainties of big tech. As a result, there's also more attention placed on the Amazon seller's dilemma. With careful objectivity, this section of the report explores questions such as: Will Amazon sales undermine a D2C site? Will Amazon analyze your product, market, and customer data in order to launch a competing product?
Digital Adaptations for Retailers: Brick-and-mortar might be increasingly perceived as a financial burden. Digital channels are critical. And yet, there's more to it than that. It takes the right strategy, scale, and optimization to digitally match or exceed previous brick-and-mortar margins, for retailers and brands alike. The best retailers will also harness technologies that are unrelated or adjacent to D2C, in order to address long-existing problems such as return fraud and shopper confusion.
This information and analysis could be useful to an executive determining a strategic direction, or an investor determining what is still relevant within their portfolio and what could become increasingly relevant.
The strategic section of this report will provide comprehensive answers to the following key questions:
How are D2C brands thinking about customer retention during the pandemic?
How are different business models evolving, overlapping, and competing?
How can D2C brands establish the level of credibility required for conversions and subscriptions in their category?
How are disruptive startups optimizing their channels, clarity, and timing? What's the ROI on different digital tactics?
What's the most important quantitative data pertaining to CX expectations and implementations?
What are the organizational, strategic, and capital-related advantages or disadvantages of disruptive D2C startups?
How are D2C brands incentivizing email sign-ups and faster conversions?
What are the overlooked risks of data-driven strategies?
How are D2C brands targeting overlooked or misunderstood consumer segments and building online communities?
How are D2C brands fostering and leveraging creativity to fulfill orders, allocate digital budgets, and gain market share?
How are supply chains affected by new technologies, government policies, and pandemic-related disruptions?
The Amazon and retail sections will address pressing business questions and concerns, such as:
How might brands evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of maintaining an Amazon presence in addition to a D2C channel?
What digital adaptations are major retailers currently implementing and iterating on?
What structural shifts, new margins, and organizational incentives might be associated with these tech implementations?
What future technologies and transformations are just beyond the horizon?
Key Topics Covered:
D2C Strategies
Minimize churn through customer offers.
Stress-Testing a Customer's Ability To Pay
Vertical-Specific Categorizations
Tiered Concessions Based on a Needs Hierarchy
Levels of Segmentation/Personalization
Stages of Retention
Infographic 1: Retention Strategies in D2C
D2C, B2B, and C2C: Evaluate the shifts and tactics.
B2B and D2C Acquisition
C2C and D2C Meeting Similar Consumer Needs
Key takeaways
Establish trust and accountability between your D2C brand and consumers.
Socioeconomic factors
Differentiation through messaging, risks of offense & tech moderation
Establishing credibility and recurring revenue
Key takeaways
Infographic 2: Establish Trust & Accountability
Optimize channels, clarity, and timing.
The value of simplicity
Automation
SMS
Emails
Customized tracking pages
Personalization
Key takeaways
As ecommerce accelerates, don't undervalue CX.
Opportunity to capture growth, through experiences (CX)
CX shortcomings
Brooks Bell's levers of CX optimization
Insights from Moxtra, a customer collaboration platform
The limits of differentiation
Key takeaways
Infographic 3: Opportunity to Capture Growth Through Experiences (CX)
D2C brands can disrupt with VC or a unique appreciation of CLV.
D2C and VC
The D2C Mindset
Recruiting Considerations and End-to-End Thinking
Enabling Velocity with Platforms: Shopify and WordPress
Key takeaways
Use higher incentives for quicker conversions.
Increasing and stacking promotional offers
Different pathways, same goal
Data is advantageous but a vicious cycle is not; go for granularity.
Good for business, or a good business?
Accuracy, or amplification?
Business interpretations and technical approaches
Look for misunderstood or miscategorized consumer segments.
Key takeaways
Order fulfillment is still a marketing opportunity.
Shipping promo codes
Packaging
Find pockets of creative resonance and allocate budget in real-time.
Maintain, reevaluate, and technologically augment supply chains.
Maintaining quality
Consumer perceptions
Implementing new supply chain technologies
Supply chain partnerships
Overseas manufacturers and market differences
Key takeaways
D2C & Amazon Factors
Amazon Offers Unparalleled Scale
Optimizing Discoverability within Amazon
Internal Divisions
Habit Creation
The Amazon Seller's Dilemma
Acquisitions within the Amazon Ecosystem & Insights from Consolidation
Margins vary
Conversion rates
Virtuous cycles
Bestseller/Amazon's choice = 20-30% bump
Advertise off the platform, too1
Rethinking logistics
Infographic 4: The Amazon Seller's Dilemma and Ecommerce Opportunity
Digital Adaptations for Retailers
New tech, new margins
Infrastructure Installations
Inventory Management
Brands vs. Retailers
The Returns Dilemma
Return abuse
Technological and return policy solutions
Leaning into Innovation
Companies Mentioned
SK-II (Procter & Gamble)
Dollar Shave Club (Unilever)
Peace Out Skincare
Bokashi Steel Knives
Rad Power Bikes
Luke's Lobster
Health-Ade
Lovecrafts
Mirror (Lululemon Athletica)
Bonobos (Walmart)
Kraft Heinz
Reckitt Benckiser
L.L.Bean
Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) (Kingswood Capital Management)
Bed Bath & Beyond
Waitrose & Partners
Sephora
Tesco
Walmart
Thrasio Holdings
Shopify
Amazon
eBay
Etsy
