U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,213.25
    +14.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,854.00
    +72.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,347.25
    +26.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,962.00
    +11.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.18
    +1.78 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    2,013.90
    +18.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    26.43
    +0.71 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0059 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.59
    +3.61 (+11.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3123
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5490
    +0.2400 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,943.46
    +1,037.99 (+2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.78
    +22.16 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.71
    +24.23 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Digitalization and Innovative Business Models Key to Transformational Growth in APAC, Finds Frost & Sullivan

·2 min read

Organizations should integrate their existing core expertise with new technology capabilities to drive innovation

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the impact of digitalization advances across all sectors, businesses are at a crucial turning point. They must optimize the returns from their existing resources while embracing new business models to create greater value for customers amid a challenging environment caused by the pandemic, geopolitical pressures and the supply chain crisis.

Digitalization and Innovative Business Models Key to Transformational Growth in APAC, Finds Frost &amp; Sullivan
Digitalization and Innovative Business Models Key to Transformational Growth in APAC, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Leveraging key transformational technologies and trends driving emerging opportunities was the underlying theme at Frost & Sullivan's recent event, "Asia Pacific Perspective: What are the Transformational Opportunities in 2022?" It featured key insights into critical developments impacting industries such as energy, healthcare, aerospace & defense and technology. Participants also had the chance to listen to an in-depth panel discussion highlighting the key trends in healthcare.

With digital transformation and new technologies already disrupting multiple industries, organizations must innovate for the future to create value and drive better business outcomes. In the opening session on the 2022 Global Economic Outlook, Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia Pacific Managing Director, Frost & Sullivan, reiterated the need for companies to adopt innovative business models and leverage strategic partnerships and acquisitions to capitalize on growth opportunities.

"Global economic recovery is expected to continue in 2022, although growth scenarios have become weaker in light of restraints such as lingering supply chain disruptions, the prolonged Ukraine-Russia crisis, and cautious reopening in anticipation of new virus variants," Das said. "From a regional perspective, higher domestic spending and improved outlook for the services sector given Omicron's relatively milder impact will help accelerate the growth momentum in Asia Pacific."

Das added: "Organizations today must focus on the development of new business models and revenue strategies that can harness the potential of cross-industry expertise to be incorporated into existing technology solutions and services. As new consumer segments and services evolve, there will be significant corporate investments in transformation initiatives in areas such as product or service design, customer experience, revenue fulfillment, payment, process optimization and data analytics."

Frost & Sullivan's key analysts also shared their insights in selected areas, including:

  • Growth Trends in Asia Pacific Energy Sector

  • Future of Supply Chain & Logistics

  • Key Trends & Opportunities in Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition in APAC

  • Marketing Trends in 2022

  • Drones and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Setting New Paradigm in Air Transportation

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications
T: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digitalization-and-innovative-business-models-key-to-transformational-growth-in-apac-finds-frost--sullivan-301497408.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds to Boeing's widebody worries

    The company says it has closed its engineering, flight training and customer operations in Moscow as well as a facility in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid war and sanctions. The operations support Boeing's already-troubled 777X and 787 Dreamliner programs.

  • Top UBS Wealth Manager Targets $5 Trillion Held by Women in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amy Lo was offered a chance to head UBS Group AG’s Asia business for the super rich in 2010, her first answer was “no,” fearing it would be a risky step into the unknown.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. C

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • U.S. ban on Russian oil ‘will largely be ceremonial’: Analyst

    OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about consumer reactions to rising crude oil and gas prices, what the U.S. ban on Russian imported oil would mean, the pricing outlook for jet fuel, and the gas stations Americans are boycotting.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket

    Officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) met U.S. shale oil company executives on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston on Monday as energy prices soared over supply concerns. It was at least the fourth time since 2017 that U.S. shale oil producers and OPEC officials have held such meetings to discuss energy concerns. EQT Corp Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice, Hess Corp CEO John Hess and Chesapeake Energy CEO Domenic Dell'Osso, among others, attended a dinner with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo at a restaurant adjacent to the CERAWeek conference site.

  • Oil Keeps Rising as U.S. Moves a Step Closer to Russia Crude Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher as the U.S. moved a step closer to imposing a ban on Russian crude imports following its invasion of Ukraine, ratcheting up economic pressure on President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failure

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • General Motors Wants to Build As Many EVs as Tesla (It's Going to Take Some Time)

    This is the new and upcoming hub to make raw materials and batteries related to electric vehicles and its neither in China or the U.S.

  • ‘What do we do with all that talent?’ Older workers and the new economy

    Did you catch the half-time show at the Super Bowl highlighting hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg? Less remarked on is that Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg are in the second half of life—ages 57, 51, and 50, respectively. The Whitney Museum in New York City recently had an exhibit documenting the remarkable career of Jasper Johns, an artist still active at age 91.

  • Wheat Swings Near Record After Surpassing Food-Crisis High

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat fluctuated near an all-time high, after exceeding levels seen during the global food crisis in 2008, as traders assessed the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has cut off one of the world’s top breadbaskets.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 a Barrel This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures surpass $200 before the end of March.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chanc

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Corporate power keeps U.S. wages 20% lower than they should be-White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -With inflation at a four-decade high, a U.S. government report shows corporate America has used its clout in the labor market to keep wages 20% lower than they should be, the White House said on Monday. The report, prepared by the Treasury Department with help from the Justice Department, Labor Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC), found companies had the upper hand in setting wages because they generally knew more about the labor market than workers do. "These conditions can enable firms to exert market power, and consequently offer lower wages and worse working conditions, even in labor markets that are not highly concentrated," the report said.