U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.75
    -1.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,873.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,156.00
    -13.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.08
    -0.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.50
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.07
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    +0.98 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5160
    +0.4250 (+0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,994.65
    -433.37 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.29
    -10.74 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size to Reach USD 45.84 Billion by 2030 Expanding at 19.9% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Research Report, By Substrate (Vinyl, Nonwoven, Paper, and others), Printing Technology (Inkjet and Electrography), End-user (Residential construction, Non-residential construction, and Automotive) and Region — Global Forecast till 2030

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Overview

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Research Report, by Printing Technology, Substrate, End-Use, and Region- Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for digitally printed wallpapers are predicted to showcase a considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 19.9%. The reports further anticipate the market to acquire a valuation of around USD 45.84 Billion by the end of 2030. As per the research reports, the market was valued at around USD 21.5 Billion in 2020.

Market Scope

The digitally printed wallpapers have artwork & images that suit the environment or the living space. These wallpapers offer several advantages: lively, smoother finish, aesthetical value, adding value & meaning, enhanced protection, and building addition. The global market for digitally printed wallpapers has grown immensely in recent times. The main aspect supporting the development of the market is the usage of the materials such as nonwoven and vinyl materials. Furthermore, the rising number of construction activities across emerging nations presents lucrative opportunities for the players across the global market for digitally printed wallpapers over the review era. Moreover, the large-scale investment across the industrial sector, along with the escalating trend of interior designing, are also anticipated to have a positive influence on the expansion of the global market over the coming years. the developments in digital printing technology are also projected to cause an upsurge in the market's development over the assessment era.

Competitive Analysis

The leading participants across the global market for digitally printed wallpapers includes players such as:

  • Hollywood Monster (UK)

  • Rasch GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG

  • Megaprint

  • Color X

  • MX Display Ltd.

  • Effective Visual Marketing Limited

  • Graham & Brown (UK)

  • Vision Sign and Digital LTD

  • Flavor Paper

  • A.S. Création Tapeten (Germany)

  • John Mark Ltd

  • 4walls (US)

  • McRobb Display Ltd

  • Muraspec Decorative Solutions (UK)

  • Great Wall Custom Coverings (US)

  • The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK)

  • Among others.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7250


Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for digitally printed wallpapers has grown immensely in recent times. The main aspect supporting the development of the market is the usage of the materials such as nonwoven and vinyl materials. Furthermore, the rising number of construction activities across emerging nations presents lucrative opportunities for the players across the global market for digitally printed wallpapers over the review era. Moreover, the large-scale investment across the industrial sector, along with the escalating trend of interior designing, are also anticipated to have a positive influence on the expansion of the global market over the coming years. the developments in digital printing technology are also projected to cause an upsurge in the market's development over the assessment era. In addition, factors such as the development of new wallpapers, changing attitude of the consumers, and the increasing number of construction activities are also likely to catalyze the market growth over the review timeframe.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, several aspects may hamper the development of the market. The major challenges faced by the market include using chemicals in the process, updated printing regulations, availability of efficient substitutes for the wallpaper, and plasticizers in the manufacturing process of vinyl wallpapers.

COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. Along with all the industry operations, the pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries worldwide. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across a majority of regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of the majority of industrial operations, the digitally printed wallpaper market experienced a bunch of sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority parts across the globe are being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are getting back to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in the revenue generation over the assessment period.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (106 Pages) on Digitally Printed Wallpaper:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digitally-printed-wallpaper-market-7250


Segment Analysis

Among all the products, the vinyl segment is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for digitally printed wallpapers over the assessment era. The major aspect supporting the development of the segment is the growing preference for this product type in both commercial & residential sectors worldwide. However, the nonwoven segment is predicted to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years. The major aspect supporting the development of the segment is the increasing demand for digitally printed wallpapers.

Among all the application areas, the commercial segment is predicted to hold the top spot across the global market for digitally printed wallpapers over the coming years. the prime parameter supporting the expansion of the segment is the rising number of hotels and restaurants along with the growth of the travel and tourism industry. On the other hand, the residential segment is predicted to display the maximum growth rate over the coming years, mainly due to the increased spending capacity and the growing residential real estate.


Ask for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/7250


Regional Analysis

The MRFR analysis documents suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold the top globally for digitally printed wallpapers over the assessment era. The rising number of construction activities and the escalating preference towards sophisticated living are considered the prime parameters supporting the development of the regional market. Furthermore, the rapid development in industrialization is also likely to catalyze the development of the market over the coming years.

The North American regional market for digitally printed wallpapers is anticipated to display the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given the favorable economic condition of these countries and the presence of several established market players.


Buy Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7250


Discover more research Reports on Construction Industry, by Market Research Future:

Cellular Concrete Market Information Report, by Application (Building Material, Road Sub-bases, Concrete Pipes, Roof Insulation, Bridge Abutment, and others), By End-user (Residential and Non-residential) and By Region - Forecast To 2030

Eco-friendly Tiles Market Information Report, By Type (Porcelain, Ceramic, Terrazzo, and Others), By Product (Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles and others) and By End-user (Residential and Non-residential) and By Region - Forecast to 2030

Ready-mix Concrete Market Research Report Information By Product Type (Transit Mixed Concrete, Shrink Mixed Concrete, Central Mixed Concrete), By Production (On-Site, And Off-Site), By Application (Residential Building, Commercial Building, Industrial, And Infrastructure), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday and Tuesday (today), were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX). Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A, BRK/B) now holds a roughly 22.1% stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), whose shares were down 1.4% Tuesday to $60.85.

  • High Rates’ Pain Is Others’ Gain: Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Fed’s Tightening Policy

    Inflation remains high, and that was on the mind of Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair gave testimony to the Senate Banking committee today. Powell made it clear that the central bank is likely to lift interest rates higher than previously anticipated. Currently, the Fed’s key funds rate is set in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. “Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go, and is likely to be bumpy… The latest eco

  • Three Dividend Stocks to Consider Now: Morningstar

    The firm's analysts give them all wide moats, meaning they will have competitive advantages for at least 20 years.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • Troika Media reports earnings, stock sinks after sharp gain Monday

    Shares of branding and marketing company Troika Media Group Inc. fell 51% after hours to 28 cents, following a 27% decline in the regular session after it reported financial results.

  • Dow Jones Tumbles Over 500 Points On 'Faster' Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Falls Below Key Level

    Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled rate hikes will go higher and faster than previously expected. The major indexes fell sharply.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Silvergate in talks with FDIC officials on ways to salvage bank - Bloomberg News

    The company late on Friday said that effective immediately it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, which enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle. U.S. regulators have been sent to the headquarters of Silvergate as the company looks for a way to stay in business, the report said. One possible option involves lining up crypto-industry investors to help Silvergate shore up its liquidity, the report said.

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Hawkish Powell puts 50 bp Fed rate hikes back on table

    The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. "The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said in prepared remarks for a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. U.S. stocks sold off, Treasury yields rose and the dollar extended a gain after Powell's comments, his first since inflation unexpectedly jumped in January and the U.S. government reported an unusually large increase in payroll jobs for that month.

  • Google middle managers hoping for a big promotion better think again

    CEO Sundar Pichai is cutting back on large pay rises, as investors demand management take more forceful action to reduce its bloated cost base.

  • CrowdStrike Earnings Top Estimates, Revenue Outlook Well Above Views

    CrowdStrike reported Q4 profit and sales that topped estimates while revenue guidance came in well above Wall Street targets.

  • BlackRock sees 'reasonable chance' of Fed raising rates to 6%

    The U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates to 6% and keep them there for an extended period of time to fight inflation, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank could become more aggressive in its rate hike path following recent strong economic data.

  • GBTC discount narrows following arguments in Grayscale-SEC lawsuit

    Arguments in a closely-followed lawsuit between crypto firm Grayscale and the SEC suggested some investors are optimistic Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust could win approval to convert to an ETF.

  • Silvergate's Collapse May Spell Regulatory Trouble for Crypto

    Silvergate Bank had a really rough week, to the point where a not-insignificant number of people were waiting for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to announce the bank had entered receivership after close of business Friday.

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati