Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market: USD 4.81 billion Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Prominent Vendors Developing Strong Customer Base| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitally printed wallpapers are products that are mainly designed to create images, designs, and patterns to enhance the aesthetic appearance of interiors. Commercial and residential buildings are some of the major users of digitally printed wallpapers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market by Technology, Substrate, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market by Technology, Substrate, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio estimates that the digitally printed wallpaper market size is expected to grow by USD 4.81 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Threat of Rivalry

There is intense competition in the market due to the presence of several vendors. Vendors are focusing on innovations to maintain their market presence. Price wars among vendors are further intensifying the competition in the market. Moreover, the moderate capital requirement restricts vendors from exiting the market. However, vendors usually enter into contracts with customers. Hence, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The Report offers information on all the Porter's Five Forces. Buy Now to gain insights that will help you improve your business.

Vendor Landscape

The global digitally printed wallpaper market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors mainly focus on developing high-quality products with advanced technologies. They mainly compete in terms of quality and prices. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include 4walls, Creation Tapeten AG, Flavor Paper Ltd., MX Display Ltd., and Graham and Brown Ltd.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now 

Market Segmentation

The digitally printed wallpaper market has been segmented by technology into inkjet and electrophotography. The inkjet segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is because inkjet printing has high scalability and the ability to produce high-quality prints.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth will be attributed to factors such as population growth and urbanization.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Trends

The increasing expenditure on infrastructural activities will drive the growth of the global digitally printed wallpaper market during the forecast period. The rising number of residential and non-residential construction projects across the world is expected to propel the demand for decoration products such as wallpapers. Digitally printed wallpapers enhance the aesthetics of commercial and residential buildings.

The growing popularity of custom wallpapers will be one of the trends in the global digitally printed wallpaper market during the forecast period. These wallpapers are printed according to the need and demands of consumers. They are mainly used in restaurants, corporate lobbies, and home interiors.

Apart from the growing popularity of custom wallpapers, many other trends are also shaping the future of the market. View PDF Sample Report to learn about these trends

Similar Reports

Online Household Furniture Market in the US by Product and Material - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Furniture Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.81 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.15

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key consumer countries

China, US, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

4walls, A.S. Creation Tapeten AG, Flavor Paper Ltd., Graham and Brown Ltd., Jiangsu Artshow Wallpaper Co. Ltd., Lanca Wallcovering Co. Ltd., Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd., MX Display Ltd., Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH and Co. KG, and The Printed Wallpaper Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Electrophotography - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Substrate

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Substrate

  • 6.3 Non woven - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Substrate

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 4walls

  • 11.4 A.S. Creation Tapeten AG

  • 11.5 Flavor Paper Ltd.

  • 11.6 Graham and Brown Ltd.

  • 11.7 Jiangsu Artshow Wallpaper Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Lanca Wallcovering Co. Ltd.

  • 11.9 Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd.

  • 11.10 MX Display Ltd.

  • 11.11 Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.12 The Printed Wallpaper Co.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digitally-printed-wallpaper-market-usd-4-81-billion-growth-from-2020-to-2025--prominent-vendors-developing-strong-customer-base-technavio-301566673.html

SOURCE Technavio

