Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market: USD 4.81 billion Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Prominent Vendors Developing Strong Customer Base| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitally printed wallpapers are products that are mainly designed to create images, designs, and patterns to enhance the aesthetic appearance of interiors. Commercial and residential buildings are some of the major users of digitally printed wallpapers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market by Technology, Substrate, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio estimates that the digitally printed wallpaper market size is expected to grow by USD 4.81 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Rivalry

There is intense competition in the market due to the presence of several vendors. Vendors are focusing on innovations to maintain their market presence. Price wars among vendors are further intensifying the competition in the market. Moreover, the moderate capital requirement restricts vendors from exiting the market. However, vendors usually enter into contracts with customers. Hence, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The global digitally printed wallpaper market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors mainly focus on developing high-quality products with advanced technologies. They mainly compete in terms of quality and prices. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include 4walls, Creation Tapeten AG, Flavor Paper Ltd., MX Display Ltd., and Graham and Brown Ltd.

Market Segmentation

The digitally printed wallpaper market has been segmented by technology into inkjet and electrophotography. The inkjet segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is because inkjet printing has high scalability and the ability to produce high-quality prints.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth will be attributed to factors such as population growth and urbanization.

Key Drivers and Trends

The increasing expenditure on infrastructural activities will drive the growth of the global digitally printed wallpaper market during the forecast period. The rising number of residential and non-residential construction projects across the world is expected to propel the demand for decoration products such as wallpapers. Digitally printed wallpapers enhance the aesthetics of commercial and residential buildings.

The growing popularity of custom wallpapers will be one of the trends in the global digitally printed wallpaper market during the forecast period. These wallpapers are printed according to the need and demands of consumers. They are mainly used in restaurants, corporate lobbies, and home interiors.

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 4walls, A.S. Creation Tapeten AG, Flavor Paper Ltd., Graham and Brown Ltd., Jiangsu Artshow Wallpaper Co. Ltd., Lanca Wallcovering Co. Ltd., Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd., MX Display Ltd., Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH and Co. KG, and The Printed Wallpaper Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

