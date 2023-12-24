DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Has Found A Path To Profitability

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The US$3.2b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$28m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.9m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on DigitalOcean Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 12 of the American IT analysts is that DigitalOcean Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$3.7m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 115%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of DigitalOcean Holdings' upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. DigitalOcean Holdings currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

