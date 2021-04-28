U.S. markets closed

DigitalOcean says customer billing data accessed in data breach

Zack Whittaker
·2 min read

DigitalOcean has emailed customers warning of a data breach involving customers' billing data, TechCrunch has learned.

The cloud infrastructure giant told customers in an email on Wednesday, obtained by TechCrunch, that it has "confirmed an unauthorized exposure of details associated with the billing profile on your DigitalOcean account." The company said the person "gained access to some of your billing account details through a flaw that has been fixed" over a two-week window between April 9 and April 22.

The email said customer billing names and addresses were accessed, as well as the last four digits of the payment card, its expiry date and the name of the card-issuing bank. The company said that customers' DigitalOcean accounts were "not accessed," and passwords and account tokens were "not involved" in this breach.

"To be extra careful, we have implemented additional security monitoring on your account. We are expanding our security measures to reduce the likelihood of this kind of flaw occuring [sic] in the future," the email said.

DigitalOcean said it fixed the flaw and notified data protection authorities, but it's not clear what the apparent flaw was that put customer billing information at risk.

In a statement, DigitalOcean's security chief Tyler Healy said 1% of billing profiles were affected by the breach, but declined to address our specific questions, including how the vulnerability was discovered and which authorities have been informed.

Companies with customers in Europe are subject to GDPR and can face fines of up to 4% of their global annual revenue.

Last year, the cloud company raised $100 million in new debt, followed by another $50 million round, months after laying off dozens of staff amid concerns about the company's financial health. In March, the company went public, raising about $775 million in its initial public offering.

Enterprise security attackers are one password away from your worst day

DigitalOcean is laying off staff, sources say 30-50 affected

  • Treasury Yields Slip After Powell Defends Fed Policy

    Treasury yields crept lower as the central bank chairman spoke to the press, and underlying price moves indicated that his comments may have been more dovish than expected

  • Spousal Roth IRA Definition

    You need to earn income to contribute to a Roth IRA. But married couples can use a spousal Roth IRA to fund two accounts, even if just one spouse works for pay.

  • Alternative Ways To Trade Earnings. Apple, Facebook, Shopify, Amazon, NIO, And More

    2021 began with a slew of wild stock moves involving SPACs and Meme stocks. Out of-the-money Call buyers in a stock like Gamestop (NYSE: GME) who were able to time those moves on the way up saw outsized returns. But as those parabolic moves came to an end, traders needed to adjust to implied volatility collapsing as stocks went lower or sideways. Even out-of-the-money Put volatility declined as meme stocks declined. In other words, if implied volatility is declining it’s difficult to be right with out-of-the-money Calls or Puts, even when you have the direction right. Earnings moves are similar. A stock set to report earnings has options pricing in a certain expected move based on the uncertainty surrounding the earnings release. This can lead to elevated premiums (making options more expensive). After earnings, with the uncertainty gone, options reset to price more day-to-day expected moves. That means that further out-the-money Calls or Puts, particularly beyond where the stock moves, may see a sharp overnight decline in implied volatility (making them less expensive). In other words, you may not realize a profit, even if you were right on direction. In options however, there are more ways to trade than just Calls or Puts. Debit spreads can reduce the overall exposure to premium by lowering cost, while giving some protection to declining volatility. Credit Spreads position to actually benefit from declining volatility by being net short premium (selling options and receiving premium rather than buying and paying a premium). Of course, direction is still the most important variable, but smarter positioning can lessen, eliminate, or even benefit from some of the other variables. This said, there are additional risks associated with spreads, including liquidity and assignment, that every investor should also be aware of. Below we’ll look at some of the expected moves for companies reporting this week, and use NIO as an example to highlight some of the various ways Spreads can be used as an alternative to outright Calls and Puts. Expected Moves The expected move is the amount that options traders believe a stock price will move up or down. It can serve as a quick way to see where real-money option traders are pricing the future movement of a stock. That consensus is derived from the price (or implied volatility) of at-the-money options. An easy way to think about it is if the stock moves inside the expected move, options were overpriced, and if the stock moves outside the expected move, options were underpriced. Knowing this consensus before making a trade can be incredibly powerful, regardless of whether you’re using stock or options to make your trade. Below we’ll see how it might also be as a basis for starting strike selection. Options AI puts the expected move at the center of its trading experience. Expected Moves For Companies Reporting Earnings This Week Below are expected moves for some of the bigger cap stock reporting this week, via the Options AI Earnings Calendar (free to use): Wednesday Thursday NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) reports earnings Thursday after the close. Options are pricing an almost 7% expected move in the stock. At the time of writing the stock is around $41. The 7% expected move means options are pricing a bullish consensus of around $44 in the stock and a bearish consensus of around $38. Via Options AI: Below, we’ll explore further how the expected move might be utilized by option traders themselves. Particularly in helping guide strike selection in strategies that seek to reduce costs, or reduce exposure to declining volatility. Call Alternatives At the time of writing, buying a weekly (Apr 30 expiry) $41 (at-the-money) Call costs around $1.70, or $170 in premium. In order for the Call to be profitable on Friday’s expiration, the stock would need to be above $42.70. A slightly out-of-the-money Call, the $42 for instance, lowers the cost of a Call slightly, to about $1.25. But buying that Call would need the stock above $43.25. Now, let’s take a scenario where a trader wants to position for a move higher but with a breakeven closer to where the stock is currently trading. One way to do that is to use the 7% expected move to guide strike selection, creating a defined risk option spread. One that lowers the breakeven when compared to an outright out-of-the-money or at-the-money Call. Using the Options AI platform, we’ll look below at some alternative strategies that have been generated with the expected move guiding strike selection. We can start by directly comparing the at-the-money 41 Call to a +41/-44 Call spread. The 41/44 Debit Call Spread lowers the cost of buying the at-the-money call, from around $170 to $105 by simultaneously selling a Call around the expected move level (the 44 Call it sells is currently around 0.65). In turn, this brings down the break-even level to around $42.05, vs $42.70 for the 41 Call outright, while increasing the probability of profit (by lowering the break-even level required at expiration) from 36% to 42% The trader has also reduced their overall exposure to elevated volatility in the options versus an outright call. Less capital is at risk, and a lesser move higher is needed in order to at least breakeven. Aside from the additional potential risks of option spreads (such as early assignment and liquidity), it is important to note that a spread caps potential profits (if the stock moves beyond $44). One way of looking at this is that the trader has joined the option market consensus with a view that the stock is less likely to move beyond 7% and therefore is willing to cap gains at that point. But in so doing, receives $65 from the 44 strike call buyers to lessen the cost of a bullish position. Put Alternatives If a trader is interested in positioning for a move lower in the stock, the bearish consensus could also be used for initial trade setup. Again, using the Options AI platform, with April 30th expiry: The +41/-38.5 Debit Put Spread creates a breakeven just about a dollar lower in the stock. Closer than out-of-the-money puts are able to do. If a trader wants to position for the stock going lower, the magnitude of the move would need to be lower than the breakeven. The Debit Put Spread is able to get that breakeven closer to where the stock is currently trading. Credit Spreads Another way for a trader to express a view is by selling premium in the form of a Credit Spread. This trade typically risks more to make less, but instead of requiring the stock to move in the direction of the traders’ view, it is profitable if the stock doesn’t move in the opposite direction. It can be thought of as selling to those that are positioning for a move, upwards or downwards. Below are examples of bullish Credit Put spreads based on the expected move, one at-the-money, the other out-of-the-money: And bearish credit call spreads: Out of the money Credit Put and Call spreads can even be combined to form an Iron Condor, a credit spread that looks to make money if the stock stays within the strikes (in this example, outer strikes based on the expected move): In this example, the trade sees maximum profit if the stock is anywhere between approximately $38.50 and $44 on Friday’s expiration. It is max loss above approximately $44.50 or below $38. A move that would mean that options were underpriced. Options AI puts the expected move at the heart of its trading platform. It allows traders to quickly generate and compare more ways to trade, by entering an informed price target or using the expected move for initial strike selection. Options AI provides a couple of free tools like an expected move calculator, as well as an earnings calendar with expected moves. More education on expected moves and spread trading can be found at Learn / Options AI. Image Sourced from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMore Ways To Trade Tesla EarningsEarnings And Expected Moves: Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Shopify, Boeing, Twitter, NIO And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • If you use this popular password manager, all of your passwords may have been stolen

    A common refrain among digital security professionals is for users to rely on the services of a strong password manager for their myriad account credentials online. Because in lieu of that, too many people default to the convenience of memory and reuse passwords or create too many that are easily memorable (and, thus, easily guessable for hackers). We're only barely into the second quarter of 2021, but we've already written a slew of posts so far this year explaining why that is a terrible practice. We've also talked about the importance of (and recommended) password managers here on a number of different occasions — but there is a downside to them that you can probably surmise. Such managers can be one-stop-shop solutions that represent juicy targets of opportunity for hackers, as demonstrated by the recent security incident that enterprise password manager Passwordstate warned its customers about a few days ago. As the company explains it, hackers apparently compromised a software upgrade that went out to customers last week. A malicious version of an otherwise legitimate update file was installed that would have been able to extract customer data for the attackers. Passwordstate's advisories say the number of affected customers here looks to be small, but it still doesn't hurt to assume that your password or passwords were included in this incident and to take this opportunity to just go ahead and change them anyway. By the way, data that may have been compromised in this incident includes things like usernames and passwords, as well as various other details about users and their systems. https://twitter.com/campuscodi/status/1385685327893999616 Individuals are often the target of attacks from hackers, partly because of the way people can make so many dumb mistakes that open the door for an attack. However, this incident with Passwordstate is also reminiscent of some others we've written about recently, attacks that targeted the infrastructure underpinning peoples' digital experience. For example, just a few days ago we wrote about an attack that has hallmarks of being a kind of SolarWinds 2.0. It targeted a San Francisco-based software auditing company that the general public has likely never heard of before called Codecov. Basically, it was revealed in recent days that federal investigators are probing an intrusion at this particular company, because of how hackers were able to tamper with the software used by its 29,000 customers. This is pretty ominous because Codecov’s software is used to help companies test their own software code for errors and potential vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit -- meaning, maliciously tampering with Codecov’s software could conceivably leave all sorts of holes and vulnerabilities in companies that rely on its software. As if all that wasn’t worrying enough, the breach or intrusion of Codecov’s software happened in January, but Codecov itself didn’t learn about this until April, meaning hackers presumably had an obscene amount of time to unleash their mischief. It's a reminder that no digital system is impenetrable, even though password managers are still better than relying on simple and memorable passwords that you come up with yourself.

  • Musk Says Tesla Sold Bitcoin to Prove Liquidity as Cash Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% to $54,503 as of 10:18 a.m. in London on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.The electric-vehicle maker put cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates Bitcoin price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow, Nasdaq weighed down by Microsoft, Amgen; all eyes on Fed

    The Dow and Nasdaq indexes fell on Wednesday as Amgen and Microsoft weighed, while investors focused on a Federal Reserve meeting for updates on monetary policy and waited for another batch of earnings from big technology firms. The U.S. central bank's policy statement is expected to largely follow the mold established in December, when the Fed said it would not change monetary policy until there was "substantial further progress" in meeting its maximum employment and 2% inflation goals.

  • Ant Valuation Seen Falling to $29 Billion in Worst-Case Scenario

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s valuation could plummet to as low as $29 billion after becoming a financial holding company that’s regulated more like a bank, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.The regulatory clampdown could push Ant’s revenue growth to the low teens compared with 30% in November, dragging down profit prospects, analyst Francis Chan wrote in a report on Tuesday. Ant’s valuation could drop to a range of $29 billion to $115 billion, from $320 billion previously, he forecasts.Ant’s valuation could come to resemble those of banks and other mainstay financial institutions, Chan said. The fintech company is facing curbs on all fronts, from online lending to payments, wealth management and insurance.The company’s consumer lending units Huabei and Jiebei could suffer with their links being removed from Alipay, which has a billion users, Chan said. Ant will face more restrictions accessing and using personal information via credit investigations, he added. The company also needs to lower the balance of its Yu’ebao wealth management service, which plunged 18% in the first quarter.“Ant Group’s future as China’s fintech giant could be characterized by diminished greatness, with or without Jack Ma,” said Chan. Ma currently holds a controlling stake in the company.If Ant is seen like a traditional lender, even a fast-growing one such as China Merchants Bank Co., its valuation might not stretch beyond 487 billion yuan ($75 billion) to 492 billion yuan, Chan said. In the downside scenario, the market may assess Ant similar to the MSCI China Financials index, which implies a value of 186 billion yuan to 245 billion yuan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Retracement Zone at .7204 to .7266 Controlling Near-Term Direction

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at .7204.

  • Shopify Climbs as Post-Virus Return to Stores May Not Matter

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s growth continued unabated in the first quarter as it crushed both revenue and earnings expectations, countering fears that the pandemic-fueled e-commerce boom would come to an abrupt end as economies open up.Shares of Canada’s largest company were up about 10% just before noon on Wednesday in New York. After climbing almost 40-fold in the last five years, they had been flat for the year on expectations that growth would inevitably slow.For months, investors have been speculating about when a global recovery from the pandemic would slam the brakes on online spending. But the latest estimate-defying results were fueled by accelerating revenue in every geography and at every type of merchant on Shopify’s platform, Chief Financial Officer Amy Shapiro told analysts on a conference call. U.S. stimulus checks, issued in March, added to the tailwind but the trend was already in place.“The U.S. stimulus did have a noticeable impact to our GMV in the quarter but GMV was strong even without it,” Shapiro said, referring to gross merchandise volume, the broadest measure of sales activity flowing through merchants on its platform.GMV more than doubled from a year earlier, to more than $37 billion. It began accelerating in January and February, well before stimulus was mailed out to consumers, Shapiro said. Notably, that acceleration was faster outside of the U.S.The company does still expect growth to moderate compared with last year’s lockdown-fueled bonanza. After initially tempering expectations for the first half of 2021, the company now says any deceleration in revenue growth may be pushed further back in the year as some consumers return to their pre-pandemic shopping habits, or spend more on travel and other services.Shopify Beats Estimates as E-Commerce Volume More Than DoublesHowever, there are early indications that any pandemic-related pull-back in e-commerce spending will be countered by a longer-term shift to online shopping, Shopify’s president, Harley Finkelstein, said.“In those places where things have really opened up post-pandemic, we’re actually not seeing any slowdown whatsoever in terms of consumers buying from our merchants,” he said on the call.Shopify posted much higher-than-expected revenue and adjusted earnings for the quarter. Revenue was $988.6 million, compared with $470 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $863 million. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.01, compared with analysts estimates of 77 cents.Net income was helped by a $1.3 billion unrealized gain on its equity investment in Affirm Holdings Inc., which went public in January.The Ottawa-based company (which says it’s actually headquarted on the “Internet, Everywhere”), says it’s investing heavily in expansion. Most of that spending will be in the second-half of the year, resulting in lower adjusted operating income for 2021 compared with 2020, Shapiro said.Asked about his commitment to stay with the company after three longtime executives said they’d depart, founder and Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke said: “I’m in for the long term here. I’ll never in my life come up with a better idea than the one of Shopify.”More: Shopify Soars Most Since July After Broad Beat: Street Wrap(Updates share price in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Retracement Zone Resistance at .7769 to .7826

    The direction of the AUD/USD on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at .7769.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • As mortgage rates drop, millions of US homeowners are making this mistake

    Rates are down, but so are mortgage applications — including for refinance loans.

  • The U.S. has already cancelled roughly $100 billion in student debt amid the pandemic

    Actions taken by the federal government will lead to roughly $100 billion in total student loan forgiveness between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Education Department (ED) data and analysis from experts.

  • Biden to propose a big change to capital-gains taxes — this is how they work and are calculated

    President Joe Biden plans to propose doubling the tax wealthy people pay on their capital gains. Under the plan, which he intends to present during a speech on Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, the tax rate on profits from the sale of an asset such as property or a stock would go from 20% to 39.6% for those with income over $1 million a year. Biden also reportedly aims to close a loophole that allows people to avoid paying the capital-gains tax on inherited wealth, which, when combined with the higher tax rate, could raise an estimated $113 billion over a decade.

  • Tax refund status: Returns are averaging almost $3,000 in 2021. Here's where to check on yours.

    The Internal Revenue Service has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 17.

  • Dogecoin shoots higher as Musk calls himself, 'The Dogefather'

    Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • Wall Street Opens Mixed as Alphabet Earnings Cheer; Nasdaq up 0.2%

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Qualcomm sees revenue, profits above estimates; says supply chain is improving

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast current quarter sales and adjusted profits above Wall Street estimates, with executives saying they see supply constraints easing as smartphone buyers upgrade to 5G and former Huawei Technologies Co Ltd customers migrate to Qualcomm-chip phones. Qualcomm shares rose 6% after the results were released. Qualcomm is the world's biggest supplier of smartphone chips, providing key components for 5G connectivity.