Digitalzone Reports First Quarter Results

·2 min read

Records a revenue growth of 700% between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022

Pacing for 500% revenue growth by the end of 2022

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitalzone today announced results for its 2022 Q1 operations that ended March 2022. Earlier this year, the company hired over 100 people across India and US. Digitalzone also acquired 32 new clients in the first quarter, of which some of these new clients include MongoDB, Zscaler,Cisco, Slack, and Yellow Brick. One of the staff, Mike Spires was promoted to the position of Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

Digitalzone QBR Review at New York HQ (PRNewsfoto/Digitalzone)
Digitalzone QBR Review at New York HQ (PRNewsfoto/Digitalzone)

Comparing the Q4 2021 to the Q1 2022, Digitalzone has seen revenue growth of 700%, which is a positive sign for the company.

At the end of Q1, the company is pacing at 500% growth in 2022.

Essentially, the company achieved its goal to expand globally, with an office based in NY and India. Digitalzone added 2 new services Content Creation and Demand research to its existing service offerings ABM Marketing, Content Syndication, Intent-based Marketing, Opt-in list building.

In a Quarterly Business Review (QBR) meeting held at the company's NY office, Digitalzone CEO, Rishikkes Pawar, said, "We are happy with our Q1 performance .We exceeded our growth objectives, demonstrated strong financial performance, and increased profitability in a highly competitive market. We now have a team strength of 300+ people working in US and India. We know that we can double from here with the right strategy and collective efforts." He added, "Our team has completed over 379+ projects in this period and we plan to complete over 1000+ projects by the end of 2022. In upcoming quarters we plan to add UK, Singapore and Australia Marketing, Sales and Customer support experts to our team."

Digitalzone is proud to be a sponsor of Forrester's B2B Summit, NA (May2-4)

This is the number-one event for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders who want to energize their strategies and propel their business forward.

Consequently, to achieve growing success in 2022, Digitalzone has stated that it will expand its digital capabilities with the acquisition of more software programs that will improve the quality of service while cutting overhead costs. Digitalzone will continue to focus on partnerships to get exposure in new verticals and continue to enhance its customer experience which is their number one focus.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812312/Digitalzone_QBR_Review.jpg

