U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,032.75
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,772.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,842.25
    -25.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,794.30
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.42
    -0.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.20
    +4.10 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0790
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -2.41 (-9.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    +0.0069 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8250
    +0.3650 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,164.94
    +79.73 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.68
    +8.63 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.62
    -8.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Dignitana enters Hong Kong market with leading distributor Science International Corporation

PR Newswire
·2 min read

LUND, Sweden, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalp cooling innovator Dignitana AB has signed Science International Corporation, a leading distributor for medical devices, to launch The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System in Hong Kong and Macao. Science International now becomes the exclusive provider of DigniCap in Hong Kong and Macau to minimize hair loss from chemotherapy. The company has already purchased two DigniCap Delta devices to introduce Dignitana's clinically superior solution to the region.

"Now is the time to bring this life-changing solution to our cancer patients," said Stephen Chiu, Director of Sales and Marketing for Science International. "Cancer is a growing concern in the region, and we are expanding our suite of oncology products to meet that demand. DigniCap aligns well with our company mission and expertise, and we are delighted to now be able to provide DigniCap to our oncology customers."

Founded in 1980, Science International is one of the earliest and largest instrument agents in Hong Kong. Its business scope covers medical and laboratory equipment, gerontological products, environmental protection and industrial safety products.  It is committed to acting as an agent to introduce products from world-renowned factories, and to provide professional after-sales service.

"As we strive to make scalp cooling available to as many patients as possible, it it beneficial to partner with industry leaders like Science International. They know the MedTech market, they know the oncologists, and they have a solid history of providing exemplary customer service, said Catarina Löwenadler, Dignitana CEO.  "This is important step for the company, as we continue to expand our strategic initiatives into key markets around the globe."

The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System minimizes hair loss from chemotherapy for cancer patients with solid tumors such as breast, ovarian and prostate cancer. With just approximately 8 million residents in the region, breast cancer is the most common cancer among females in Hong Kong, representng 27 percent of all new cancers in females diagnosed in Hong Kong in 2019.  Recognized internationally as a standard of care and quality of life advancement for cancer patients, scalp cooling is listed as a treatment recommendation in the clinical practice guidelines published by European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) and Cancer Australia.  FDA-cleared DigniCap  is available in it's primary US market and in cancer centers around the globe.

For More Information Contact

Melissa Bourestom, Chief Communications Officer, melissa.bourestom@dignitana.com  +1 469-518-5031

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2116/3738443/1933106.pdf

Release

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dignitana-enters-hong-kong-market-with-leading-distributor-science-international-corporation-301778381.html

SOURCE Dignitana AB

Recommended Stories

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • US declines to force lower price on cancer drug Xtandi

    The U.S. government will not force Pfizer Inc and Astellas Pharma Inc to lower the price of their prostate cancer drug Xtandi using its emergency "march-in" authority, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday. Xtandi's wholesale cost is between $160,000-$180,000 per patient a year. Patient group the Union for Affordable Cancer Treatment first filed a petition calling on the NIH to use its authority to lower the drug's price in March 2016.

  • Accelerated Approval For Gene Therapies - US Health Regulator Looks To Improve Process

    The FDA seeks to optimize the development of gene therapies to help get accelerated approval of therapies. The US health regulator is looking to encourage using biomarkers, such as pulse and blood pressure, which are characteristics of the body that can be measured. The FDA will support using biomarkers as substitutes for other biological indicators in gene-therapy clinical trials to help clinch "accelerated approval," Reuters reported citing the agency's official Peter Marks. FDA grants acceler

  • Jamie Dimon regretted saving Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual in 2008. Now the JPMorgan CEO is leading an attempt to rescue another flailing bank

    JPMorgan's 2008 rescues ended up costing the bank $19 billion.

  • Gilead's Flagship CAR T-cell Therapy Shows Improved Overall Survival In Pretreated Lymphoma Patients

    Kite, a Gilead Science Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) company, announced the primary overall survival (OS) analysis results of the Phase 3 ZUMA-7 study. The results showed a statistically significant improvement for Yescarta in OS versus historical treatment, which was the standard of care (SOC) in a curative setting for nearly 30 years, for initial treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (R/R LBCL) within 12 months of completion of first-line therapy. Historical SOC is a

  • Oil slips on surprise US inventory build; Fed rate decision eyed

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Oil slipped in Asian trade on Wednesday, after two straight days of gains, as an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign demand may be weakening. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 59 cents, or 0.85%, at $69.08. Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ended March 17, sources said.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adobe jumps into generative AI era with new Firefly platform

    Adobe is getting into the generative AI era with its new Firefly platform.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Alnylam CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sees growing the company as 'a wonderful challenge'

    When Greenstreet joined the drugmaker as chief operating officer in 2016, it had yet to turn its RNA-silencing technology into commercial drugs. Now, it's a nine-figure company.

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • Apple has avoided mass layoffs thanks to 3 prudent business moves

    Apple’s frugal approach to talent acquisition has helped it avoid major layoffs.

  • Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Backed EV Maker BYD Reduces Shifts At Two China EV Plants

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market. The Warren Buffett-backed company asked some workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, Reuters reports citing familiar sources and an internal memo. The Xian plant produces BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans. Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Sh

  • Big Tech companies could see even more layoffs ahead: Analyst

    The tech industry could face more layoffs, especially if the economy takes a dive.

  • Additional COVID-19 Booster Shots? Officials Anticipate FDA Authorization Within Few Weeks

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reportedly moving toward authorizing a second round of omicron-targeted COVID-19 booster shots for the elderly and other people at high risk. FDA officials could decide within a few weeks and could change their mind, Wall Street Journal reported citing the people close to the matter. The deliberations come as some people especially vulnerable to infection have asked their doctors to give them a second round of the updated booster, even though the FDA hasn

  • New Amazon layoffs are the latest correction to years of over-hiring in the tech industry

    Amazon will lay off 9,000 white-collar employees by the end of April, CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday (March 20), on top of the 18,000 jobs the online retailers has cut since November.

  • SVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It Failed

    (Bloomberg) -- As Silicon Valley Bank deteriorated late last year and regulators began internally flagging flaws in its risk management, the lender opened up the credit spigot to one group: insiders. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13

  • Tesla Price Cuts Show There’s a Method to Musk’s Madness

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.