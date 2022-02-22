U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

Dignity Corporation's DIGau Security Token to List On BitGlobal Exchange

·3 min read

- United States-Based, Verified Gold Reserves-Backed Security to Expand Global Trading of its DIGau Token -

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Corporation ("Dignity Corp"), the United States-based digital security company that is taking a revolutionary approach to using verified gold reserves to back its security token, announced that its native DIGau token will list on BitGlobal on Wednesday, February 23rd. BitGlobal is a Digital Assets Exchange and full-scale digital financial ecosystem.

United States-based Gold Reserves Backed Security Token
United States-based Gold Reserves Backed Security Token

Dignity Corp. is a blockchain development company using security tokens and a regulation-forward approach to provide investors and institutions with a simple way to invest in the United States precious metals, mining, and mineral sector.

"We are excited to add BitGlobal to the growing number of exchanges that will list DIGau, making the token readily available to investors and institutions across the globe who value verified gold reserve-backed investments," said Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Dignity Corp. "The DIGau token is a revolutionary, regulation-forward security that will be linked to actual mined metals, as well as a complementary investment fund where token holders can share in profits with dividends."

Dignity Corp. is concurrently engaged in issuing DIGau tokens in private placements to certain investors under exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and Regulation S of the Securities Act. These tokens are "restricted securities" as defined in Rule 144 of the Securities Act. Due to various factors, including the restrictions imposed by securities rules, the tokens issued in Regulation S private placements will not be eligible to trade on Bit Global unless and until certain restrictions are lifted and tokens issued in Regulation D private placements will not be eligible to trade on Bit Global.

About Dignity Gold, LLC
Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corp. which is engaged in issuing the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau backed by gold deposits located in the United States.

About BitGlobal
With an aim to build up a better and friendlier digital assets ecosystem, BitGlobal is launching new tools to help create inclusive community resources. With BitGlobal operating as an independent entity equipped with its own internal resources, the spinout is able to provide a better crypto trading experience and create the new standard which the community will come to expect. With improved technology such as advanced order matching engines, coin staking features and many unrevealed product offerings, BitGlobal is the next-generation digital asset exchange which serves the global audience.

Cautionary Statement
No securities regulatory authority, digital assets securities exchange or stock exchange has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This material contains 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We undertake no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the posting of this material and in no way guarantees the accuracy of this information at any time in the future.

Media Contact:
Jonathan Zaback
Impact Partners
jzaback@impactpartners.llc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dignity-corporations-digau-security-token-to-list-on-bitglobal-exchange-301487558.html

SOURCE Dignity Gold, LLC

