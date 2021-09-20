DII's Mike Papa Named to Maryland Insurance Administration's Property & Casualty Producer Licensing Advisory Board

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Insurance Industries announces today that Mike Papa, Senior Vice President & Director of Underwriting has been selected by the Maryland Insurance Administration to serve on the Property & Casualty Producer Licensing Advisory board.

Two advisory boards are charged with assisting Maryland's Insurance Commissioner in reviewing continuing education courses, examinations and other matters relating to the education and qualification of insurance producers. The Life and Health Producer Licensing Advisory Board and the Property and Casualty Producer Licensing Advisory Board are filled by appointed members, all volunteers, who serve four-year terms.

As a member of the Property & Casualty board, Papa will review continuing education courses, examinations, and other matters related to the licensing, education, and qualification of insurance producers.

DII is proud to participate at this level with the Maryland Insurance Administration and congratulate Mike Papa to this important board position.

About DII

Diversified Insurance Industries (DII) is an insurance brokerage founded by Jack Wurfl in 1969. Located in Hunt Valley, Maryland and serving the continental US, the company provides a clear and beneficial match between clients' needs, risk management choices and their insurance coverage. For more information, please visit https://www.dii-ins.com

About the Maryland Insurance Administration

The Maryland Insurance Administration is an independent State agency charged with regulating Maryland's $28.5 billion insurance industry. For more information about the Insurance Administration, please visit www.insurance.maryland.gov or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MDInsuranceAdmin, Twitter at @MD_Insurance, LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/maryland-insurance-administration or Instagram at @marylandinsuranceadmin.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diis-mike-papa-named-to-maryland-insurance-administrations-property--casualty-producer-licensing-advisory-board-301380801.html

SOURCE Diversified Insurance Industries