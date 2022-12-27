U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,829.29
    -15.53 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,242.98
    +39.05 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,353.41
    -144.46 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.12
    -9.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.68
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.10
    +17.90 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.33 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0644
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    +0.1090 (+2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5440
    +0.6840 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,676.30
    -173.06 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.60
    -5.08 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp Announces Delisting of its Securities from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

·3 min read

MIAMI, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (the "Company") (Nasdaq: DILAU, DILA, DILAW), a special purpose acquisition company, previously announced that it intends to dissolve and liquidate in accordance with its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "Certificate of Incorporation"), including the redemption of all of its outstanding shares of Class A common stock (the "public shares") that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering on December 22, 2022 (the "Redemption Date") because the Company will not be able to consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Certificate of Incorporation.

The Company today announced that its trust account established in connection with the Company's initial public offering has been liquidated and that 5,829,980 of the Company's public shares were submitted to the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, and were redeemed on December 27, 2022 at a price of approximately $10.04 per share.

Trading of the Company's public shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") were suspended for the close of business on December 22, 2022 and Nasdaq filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 22, 2022 a Form 25 to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq. The Company thereafter expects to file a Form 15 with the SEC to terminate the registration of its securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company's securities will not be listed or registered on another national exchange or on a quotation medium.

About DILA Capital Acquisition Corp

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dila-capital-acquisition-corp-announces-delisting-of-its-securities-from-the-nasdaq-stock-market-llc-301710366.html

SOURCE DILA Capital Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint All Hit Record Lows Today

    Several popular names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector saw their stocks hit new all-time lows this morning. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped about 7%, while shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were down by 5.5% at its lows. Over the past year, investors had driven shares of these stocks to lofty valuations based on just potential.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • What the Latest Updates Mean for AMD and Nvidia Stock Investors

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent updates that semiconductor investors should be aware of for the next few weeks. Unfortunately, the consumer market continues to bring numerous headwinds for these chip giants.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks I'd Sell Right Now

    The bond market may end up logging its worst year ever, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all entered bear markets at one point or another in 2022. Although bear markets have historically represented the ideal time for opportunistic investors to do some shopping, it's important to recognize that not every perceived discount will prove to be a bargain. The first stock I believe investors would be wise to pare down or outright sell right now is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • 12 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best beaten down stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now. The US equity market has been very volatile since the start of 2022. The three leading indices […]

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • AMC stock down more than 7% at open as APE shares soar

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre discusses the decline in stock for AMC following the entertainment company’s plans to sell stock.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Why Tesla Stock Keeps Going Down

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- the world's biggest electric vehicle (EV) company -- fell for a seventh straight trading day on Tuesday as markets reopened. Through 10:40 a.m. ET, shares of the EV kingpin tumbled 6.8% from Friday's close, marking Tesla's 15th down day this month. On Dec. 26, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla will suspend for an eighth day its production at its Shanghai electric car plant, the largest in the world.

  • Is fuboTV Stock On Borrowed Time?

    Tons of stocks have lost most of their market value, and live-TV streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is among them. The company has demonstrated stunning revenue growth over the past couple of years, but it has financial red flags that investors should consider before buying the stock. This makes live television significantly price-competitive, so fuboTV must offer its service nearly at cost to remain competitive.

  • 10 Undervalued Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 undervalued chip stocks to buy today. You can skip our industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Chip Stocks to Buy. The semiconductor market is essential to the advancement in technologies as the chips produced by the industry are used ubiquitously in a wide range […]

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • 10 Most Overvalued Companies According to the Media

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most overvalued companies according to the financial media. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Most Overvalued Companies According to the Media. The significant correction in the global equities markets over the past 11 months of 2022 […]

  • Should You Sell Apple (AAPL) Now?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Concentrated Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.72% (net), compared to a -3.37% return for the Russell 3000 Growth Index. The energy sector remained relatively strong in the quarter […]

  • Does BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Have the Potential to Rally 52% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 52.1% in BioVie Inc. (BIVI). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Could CRISPR Therapeutics Help You Become a Millionaire?

    There's a short answer to whether CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) could help you become a millionaire: Yes. Here are five reasons why the company, which just went public in 2016, could make you a millionaire. CRISPR and Vertex Pharmaceuticals say they expect to complete their biologics license application early next year for exa-cel, to treat blood disorders beta-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

  • 12 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy That Are Down Over 30% YTD

    In this article, we take a look at 12 blue chip stocks to buy that are down over 30% YTD. If you want to see more blue chip stocks to buy that are down over 30% YTD, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy That Are Down Over 30% YTD. Many stocks are […]

  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    SQM (SQM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.