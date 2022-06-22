U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

Dilawri Group of Companies Enters U.S. Automotive Market with Iconic Brands Ferrari and Maserati

·2 min read

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dilawri Group of Companies, Canada's largest automotive group, has entered the U.S. market by acquiring Ferrari of Washington and Maserati of Washington. The acquisition of the Washington, D.C., dealerships is Dilawri's first strategic expansion into the U.S. market.

Dilawri Group of Companies, Canada’s largest automotive group, has entered the U.S. market by acquiring Ferrari of Washington and Maserati of Washington. The acquisition of the Washington, D.C., dealerships is Dilawri’s first strategic expansion into the U.S. market. (CNW Group/Dilawri Group of Companies)
Kap Dilawri, Co-founder, Dilawri Group of Companies (CNW Group/Dilawri Group of Companies)
Ajay Dilawri, Co-founder, Dilawri Group of Companies (CNW Group/Dilawri Group of Companies)
"Dilawri has built its reputation as an industry leader in Canada by successfully representing the world's most desirable automotive brands," said Kap Dilawri, company Co-founder. "We believe these dealerships will be an excellent opportunity to establish our presence in the U.S. market."

Situated in a prominent business hub in the National Capital Region, these high-profile dealerships will allow Dilawri to demonstrate its ongoing commitment and ability to successfully welcome and integrate established dealerships into its portfolio.

"We are confident that these dealerships will be an outstanding addition to the Dilawri Group of Companies," added Co-founder, Ajay Dilawri. "These iconic brands align with our strategy and open the door to exciting new possibilities in the vibrant North American automotive marketplace."

Ettore Gattolin, the current VP, Mergers, Acquisitions & Special Projects for Dilawri, will become VP, U.S. Operations.

"Our expansion into the U.S. market comes at an opportune time, as both manufacturers are planning to introduce strategically important new product offerings" said Gattolin. "I look forward to working with the best-in-class teams currently in place, and to providing the exceptional customer service that has become a Dilawri hallmark."

About the Dealerships

Ferrari of Washington and Maserati of Washington are state-of-the-art facilities located minutes from Washington Dulles International Airport.

In addition to being one of the oldest Ferrari Dealerships in the U.S., Ferrari of Washington is the only authorized Ferrari dealership in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. It was nominated for Dealership of the Year by Ferrari North America.

About Dilawri Group of Companies

Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 75 franchised dealerships representing 35 automotive brands in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec.

Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 3,000 employees, Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services in every dealership.

To learn more about Dilawri Group of Companies, visit dilawri.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dilawri-group-of-companies-enters-us-automotive-market-with-iconic-brands-ferrari-and-maserati-301572486.html

SOURCE Dilawri Group of Companies

