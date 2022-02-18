U.S. markets closed

Dilawri Group of Companies Welcomes Two New Senior Leaders

·2 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - To facilitate continued growth in 2022 and beyond, Dilawri Group of Companies, Canada's largest automotive group, adds two integral positions to its national senior leadership team, appointing Virginie Aubert to Vice President, Marketing & Communications and Ettore Gattolin to Vice President, Mergers, Acquisitions & Special Projects.

Virginie Aubert, Vice President, Marketing &amp; Communications and Ettore Gattolin, Vice President, Mergers, Acquisitions, &amp; Special Projects (CNW Group/Dilawri Group of Companies)
Virginie Aubert, Vice President, Marketing & Communications and Ettore Gattolin, Vice President, Mergers, Acquisitions, & Special Projects (CNW Group/Dilawri Group of Companies)

"Dilawri Group of Companies is investing in its national senior leadership team, creating two new roles as part of our plans for continued growth and ongoing excellence in the automotive retail industry," said Kap Dilawri, Co-founder, Dilawri Group of Companies. "We're pleased to welcome the exceptional talents of Virginie Aubert and Ettore Gattolin to our senior leadership team."

"I am excited to join the team at Dilawri Group of Companies, a leader in the automotive retail industry," said Virginie Aubert, Vice President, Marketing & Communications. "I look forward to leveraging the power of marketing and communications to improve the experience of customers and dealers in support of the company's ongoing growth."

In her new role, Ms. Aubert will focus on transforming, innovating and optimizing the Dilawri Group of Companies' marketing and communications activities. She will enhance the brand strategy and customer experience, and drive operational improvement in support of ongoing growth. With more than twenty years of marketing and communications experience, Ms. Aubert most recently served as Vice President of Marketing at Mercedes-Benz Canada, Canada's top luxury manufacturer for eight years running.

"After meeting the team of professionals at Dilawri Group of Companies, I knew I shared the founders' vision and passion for the automotive industry," said Ettore Gattolin, Vice President, Mergers, Acquisitions & Special Projects. "This is a company where I can grow and build a long-term career."

In his new role, Mr. Gattolin will structure and streamline Dilawri Group of Companies' mergers and acquisitions activity at the national level. He will support the drive for continued growth by exploring new opportunities to make successful acquisitions. Having worked in senior roles in automotive, technology and sales and marketing in Italy, China and Canada, Mr. Gattolin most recently served as the Chief Operations Officer & General Manager at Ferrari of Ontario/Ferrari of Toronto.

About Dilawri Group of Companies

Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with more than 70 franchised dealerships representing over 30 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership.

Visit us to learn more at: www.dilawri.ca

SOURCE Dilawri Group of Companies

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/17/c7185.html

