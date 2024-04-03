Dillard's Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$6.87b (down 1.7% from FY 2023).

Net income: US$738.8m (down 17% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 11% (down from 13% in FY 2023).

EPS: US$44.73 (down from US$50.81 in FY 2023).

DDS Sales Performance

Like-for-like sales growth: Down 4.0% vs FY 2023.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Dillard's EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 7.0%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Retail Operations segment contributing a total revenue of US$6.48b (94% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$4.03b amounted to 59% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$1.72b (82% of total expenses). Explore how DDS's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 3.1% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Multiline Retail industry in the US are expected to grow by 10%.

Performance of the American Multiline Retail industry.

The company's shares are up 1.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Dillard's (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of.

