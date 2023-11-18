Dillard's, Inc.'s (NYSE:DDS) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Dillard's' (NYSE:DDS) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Dillard's' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dillard's is:

43% = US$777m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.43 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Dillard's' Earnings Growth And 43% ROE

First thing first, we like that Dillard's has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 17% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Dillard's' considerable five year net income growth of 45% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Dillard's' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is DDS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Dillard's Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Dillard's has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 1.6%, meaning that it has the remaining 98% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Dillard's has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Dillard's' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

