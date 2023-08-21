Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.25

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 30th of October to $0.25, which will be 25% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.20. This makes the dividend yield 4.6%, which is above the industry average.

Dillard's' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Dillard's' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 44.7% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 66%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dillard's Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $15.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 55% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Dillard's has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 41% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Dillard's Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Dillard's you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

