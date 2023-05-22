Dillard's Stock Surges Monday - What's Going On

Dillard's Inc (NYSE: DDS) disclosed a newly authorized share repurchase program and a cash dividend.

The company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $500 million. DDS has completed its previous share repurchase program.

The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

On May 11, the company reported Q1 2023 revenues of $1.58 billion, exceeding the consensus of $1.54 billion, and EPS of $11.85 beat the analyst expectations of $10.77.

In Q1, the company repurchased shares worth $113.8 million and had $61.6 million worth of shares remaining under the authorization as of April 29, 2023.

Operating cash flow stood at $280.9 million in the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents came in at $848.3 as of April 29, 2023.

Price Action : DDS shares are trading higher by 6.12% at $295.01 on the last check Monday.

