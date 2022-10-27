U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,807.30
    -23.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,033.28
    +194.17 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,792.67
    -178.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.32
    +1.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.59
    +0.68 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.80
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0121 (-1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    -0.0780 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1564
    -0.0057 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2510
    -0.1090 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,419.73
    -325.10 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.07
    -7.32 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

·1 min read
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM and DCOMP) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share on the Company’s 5.50% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on November 15, 2022 to holders of record as of November 8, 2022.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.8 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.


