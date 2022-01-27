U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,326.51
    -23.42 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,160.78
    -7.31 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,352.78
    -189.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.29
    -45.18 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.09
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -34.40 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -1.06 (-4.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1150
    -0.0095 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3378
    -0.0085 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3600
    +0.7000 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,787.40
    -940.07 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    810.99
    -8.52 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • DCOM
  • DCOMP

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM and DCOMP) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share on the Company’s 5.50% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on February 15, 2022 to holders of record as of February 7, 2022.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.0 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

1 Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.


