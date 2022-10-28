Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Results With Earnings Per Share Increasing By 10% On a Year-Over-Year Basis
Robust Quarterly Loan Originations and Net Interest Margin Expansion Drive Net Interest Income Growth
Deposit Costs Remain Well Controlled
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $37.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, or $0.98 per diluted common share, compared to $36.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $36.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Kevin M. O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “During the third quarter, we had robust loan originations resulting in another quarter of record loan growth of over $450 million. The high level of non-interest-bearing deposits on our balance sheet allowed us to keep our deposit costs well contained. Strong growth in average earning assets and net interest margin expansion resulted in quarterly net interest income surpassing $100 million. We continue to prioritize prudent expense management as demonstrated by a core efficiency ratio of 47% on a year-to-date basis.”
Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022 Included:
Total loans held for investment, net, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased by 19% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;
The net interest margin expanded by 9 basis points versus the linked quarter;
The cost of deposits remained well-controlled; on a linked quarter basis, the cost of deposits increased by only 23 basis points compared to the 150 basis points change in the Federal Funds rate between July and September;
Credit quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due and accruing remaining stable and representing only 0.34% of total assets as of September 30, 2022; and
The Company repurchased 200,346 shares of its common stock, which represented approximately 0.5% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the period, at a weighted-average price of $30.97 per share.
Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $100.4 million compared to $93.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $94.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.
The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.
(Dollars in thousands)
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2021
Net interest income
$
100,438
$
93,512
$
94,828
Purchase accounting accretion on loans ("PAA")
(57
)
117
(2,541
)
Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)
$
100,381
$
93,629
$
92,287
Average interest-earning assets
$
11,782,361
$
11,412,350
$
11,765,298
NIM (1)
3.38
%
3.29
%
3.20
%
Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2)
3.38
%
3.29
%
3.11
%
(1) NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2) Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PAA loans divided by average interest-earning assets.
Loan Portfolio
The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”)(1) on the total loan portfolio was 4.33% at September 30, 2022, a 39 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2022.
Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
($ in thousands)
Balance
WAR
Balance
WAR
Balance
WAR
Loans held for investment balances at period end:
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")
$
900,768
5.90
%
$
941,944
4.97
%
$
878,332
4.10
%
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
1,090,417
4.69
1,043,184
4.20
966,895
4.11
Business loans
1,991,185
5.24
1,985,128
4.57
1,845,227
4.11
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment
722,081
3.77
691,586
3.60
683,665
3.68
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)
3,968,244
3.83
3,654,164
3.62
3,468,262
3.57
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate
3,174,102
4.33
3,048,188
3.89
2,847,793
3.70
Acquisition, development, and construction
241,019
6.75
252,108
5.41
285,379
4.69
Other loans
8,927
7.29
10,789
7.16
20,462
4.97
Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans
10,105,558
4.33
9,641,963
3.95
9,150,788
3.76
PPP loans
11,383
1.00
18,944
1.00
134,083
1.00
Total loans held for investment, including PPP loans
$
10,116,941
4.33
%
$
9,660,907
3.94
%
$
9,284,871
3.72
%
(1) Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total amount of loans in the category.
(2) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.
Outlined below are the loan originations, excluding PPP loans, for the quarter ended as indicated.
($ in millions)
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2021
Loan originations, excluding PPP loans
$
800.9
$
901.5
$
464.5
Deposits
Total average deposits for the third quarter were $10.6 billion, compared to $10.3 billion for the second quarter. The cost of deposits increased by 23 basis points on a linked quarter basis. CEO O’Connor stated, “Despite the significant increase in interest rates, we grew average deposit balances on a linked quarter basis, maintained our non-interest bearing deposit ratio at approximately 37% and kept overall deposits costs relatively well-contained.”
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2022, $12.1 million during the second quarter of 2022, and $9.7 million during the third quarter of 2021. Included in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2022 was a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a branch property. Included in non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.2 million of income related to mortality proceeds from a death claim. Excluding the net gain on sale of securities and other assets, adjusted non-interest income was $8.0 million during the third quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense was $48.3 million during the third quarter of 2022, $51.8 million during the second quarter of 2022, and $56.8 million during the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $47.9 million during the third quarter of 2022, $48.5 million during the second quarter of 2022, and $49.1 million during the third quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).
The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.54% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 1.71% during the linked quarter and 1.80% for the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.53% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 1.60% during the linked quarter and 1.56% for the third quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).
The efficiency ratio was 44.0% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 49.1% during the linked quarter and 54.3% during the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, and gain on sale of securities and other assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 44.2% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 45.9% during the linked quarter and 46.9% during the third quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).
Income Tax Expense
The reported effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 28.1%, compared to 28.4% for the second quarter of 2022, and 27.5% for the third quarter of 2021.
Credit Quality
Non-performing loans at September 30, 2022 were $41.1 million, or 0.41% of total loans.
A credit loss provision of $6.6 million was recorded during the third quarter of 2022, compared to a credit loss provision of $44 thousand during the second quarter of 2022, and a credit loss recovery of $5.2 million during the third quarter of 2021. The credit loss provision for the third quarter was primarily associated with changes to the forecasted macroeconomic conditions used in the Bank’s allowance for credit loss model.
The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.81% at September 30, 2022 as compared to 0.82% at June 30, 2022 and 0.88% at September 30, 2021.
Capital Management
The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of September 30, 2022.
CEO O’Connor commented, “During the third quarter, we continued to execute on our share repurchase program and we repurchased $6.2 million of common stock. On a year-to-date basis we have repurchased approximately $46.5 million of common stock, representing approximately 4% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year. Our regulatory capital ratios, which exclude the impact of the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity, continue to be very strong. Our solid asset quality metrics and internal stress testing analyses continue to provide support for growing our balance sheet and future capital return to shareholders.”
Dividends per common share were $0.24 during the third quarter of 2022.
Book value per common share was $26.55 at September 30, 2022 compared to $26.41 at June 30, 2022. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $22.34 at September 30, 2022 compared to $22.20 at June 30, 2022. Excluding the impact of AOCI, the adjusted tangible common book value per share was $24.75 at September 30, 2022 compared to $24.01 at June 30, 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
312,996
$
281,487
$
393,722
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
962,927
1,007,757
1,563,711
Securities held-to-maturity
591,403
579,965
179,309
Loans held for sale
289
530
5,493
Loans held for investment, net:
C&I
900,768
941,944
867,542
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
1,090,417
1,043,184
1,030,240
Total business loans
1,991,185
1,985,128
1,897,782
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment
722,081
691,586
669,282
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2)
3,968,244
3,654,164
3,356,346
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate
3,174,102
3,048,188
2,915,708
Acquisition, development, and construction
241,019
252,108
322,628
Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
11,383
18,944
66,017
Other loans
8,927
10,789
16,898
Allowance for credit losses
(81,935
)
(79,426
)
(83,853
)
Total loans held for investment, net
10,035,006
9,581,481
9,160,808
Premises and fixed assets, net
47,406
48,686
50,368
Premises held for sale
—
556
556
Restricted stock
65,656
42,110
37,732
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")
331,105
328,928
295,789
Goodwill
155,797
155,797
155,797
Other intangible assets
6,915
7,346
8,362
Operating lease assets
57,916
59,511
64,258
Derivative assets
162,679
106,917
45,086
Accrued interest receivable
41,567
38,382
40,149
Other assets
114,241
107,632
65,224
Total assets
$
12,885,903
$
12,347,085
$
12,066,364
Liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing checking
$
3,830,676
$
3,839,724
$
3,920,423
Interest-bearing checking
936,082
870,974
905,717
Savings
2,237,409
2,011,609
1,158,040
Money market
2,553,729
2,884,382
3,621,552
Certificates of deposit
930,774
959,312
853,242
Total deposits
10,488,670
10,566,001
10,458,974
FHLBNY advances
620,000
100,000
25,000
Other short-term borrowings
2,124
2,162
1,862
Subordinated debt, net
200,305
200,327
197,096
Derivative cash collateral
158,200
115,790
4,550
Operating lease liabilities
60,252
61,850
66,103
Derivative liabilities
144,343
93,420
40,728
Other liabilities
71,218
67,013
79,431
Total liabilities
11,745,112
11,206,563
10,873,744
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, Series A
116,569
116,569
116,569
Common stock
416
416
416
Additional paid-in capital
495,232
495,266
494,125
Retained earnings
733,783
705,371
654,726
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes
(93,036
)
(69,950
)
(6,181
)
Unearned equity awards
(9,177
)
(10,260
)
(7,842
)
Treasury stock, at cost
(102,996
)
(96,890
)
(59,193
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,140,791
1,140,522
1,192,620
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
12,885,903
$
12,347,085
$
12,066,364
(1) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans
$
106,306
$
93,102
$
94,045
$
285,828
$
269,715
Securities
7,374
7,067
6,030
21,572
15,537
Other short-term investments
847
741
583
1,956
2,562
Total interest income
114,527
100,910
100,658
309,356
287,814
Interest expense:
Deposits and escrow
10,154
3,731
3,565
16,416
13,666
Borrowed funds
3,483
3,573
2,265
9,334
8,225
Derivative cash collateral
452
94
—
547
—
Total interest expense
14,089
7,398
5,830
26,297
21,891
Net interest income
100,438
93,512
94,828
283,059
265,923
Provision (credit) for credit losses
6,587
44
(5,187
)
5,039
6,344
Net interest income after provision (credit)
93,851
93,468
100,015
278,020
259,579
Non-interest income:
Service charges and other fees
3,866
4,337
4,581
12,261
11,377
Title fees
474
683
482
1,578
1,603
Loan level derivative income
549
1,685
445
2,240
2,796
BOLI income
2,177
4,143
2,249
8,159
5,181
Gain on sale of SBA loans
211
723
348
1,176
1,485
Gain on sale of PPP loans
—
—
—
—
20,697
Gain on sale of residential loans
54
191
304
393
1,533
Net gain on equity securities
—
—
—
—
131
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets
1,397
—
—
1,397
730
Loss on termination of derivatives
—
—
—
—
(16,505
)
Other
634
362
1,319
1,485
2,861
Total non-interest income
9,362
12,124
9,728
28,689
31,889
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
29,188
28,454
28,276
88,476
80,693
Severance
—
2,193
—
2,193
1,875
Occupancy and equipment
7,884
7,396
7,814
22,864
22,913
Data processing costs
3,434
3,913
3,573
11,152
12,132
Marketing
1,531
1,515
1,054
4,341
2,702
Professional services
2,116
2,028
2,751
6,238
7,154
Federal deposit insurance premiums
800
1,150
1,173
3,100
3,046
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
740
—
740
1,751
Curtailment loss
—
—
—
—
1,543
Merger expenses and transaction costs
—
—
2,472
—
42,250
Branch restructuring
—
—
4,518
—
6,177
Amortization of other intangible assets
431
430
715
1,447
1,907
Other
2,918
4,019
4,437
9,477
10,327
Total non-interest expense
48,302
51,838
56,783
150,028
194,470
Income before taxes
54,911
53,754
52,960
156,681
96,998
Income tax expense
15,430
15,269
14,565
44,184
28,359
Net income
39,481
38,485
38,395
112,497
68,639
Preferred stock dividends
1,822
1,822
1,822
5,465
5,465
Net income available to common stockholders
$
37,659
$
36,663
$
36,573
$
107,032
$
63,174
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):
Basic
$
0.98
$
0.94
$
0.89
$
2.74
$
1.62
Diluted
$
0.98
$
0.94
$
0.89
$
2.74
$
1.62
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS
38,165,681
38,631,683
40,426,161
38,678,894
38,574,857
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
At or For the Three Months Ended
At or For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Per Share Data:
Reported EPS (Diluted)
$
0.98
$
0.94
$
0.89
$
2.74
$
1.62
Cash dividends paid per common share
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.72
0.72
Book value per common share
26.55
26.41
26.64
26.55
26.64
Tangible common book value per share (1)
22.34
22.20
22.60
22.34
22.60
Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (1)
24.75
24.01
22.63
24.75
22.63
Common shares outstanding
38,572
38,769
40,715
38,572
40,715
Dividend payout ratio
24.49
%
25.53
%
26.97
%
26.28
%
44.44
%
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):
Return on average assets
1.26
%
1.27
%
1.22
%
1.22
%
0.76
%
Return on average equity
13.56
13.44
12.69
12.83
8.00
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
17.15
17.08
15.96
16.20
9.84
Net interest margin
3.38
3.29
3.20
3.29
3.15
Non-interest expense to average assets
1.54
1.71
1.80
1.63
2.16
Efficiency ratio (1)
44.0
49.1
54.3
48.1
65.3
Effective tax rate
28.10
28.41
27.50
28.20
29.24
Balance Sheet Data:
Average assets
$
12,550,626
$
12,121,949
$
12,584,372
$
12,292,051
$
12,009,522
Average interest-earning assets
11,782,361
11,412,350
11,765,298
11,511,149
11,277,257
Average tangible common equity (1)
885,182
865,329
929,131
889,044
873,481
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period
96.5
91.4
87.0
96.5
87.0
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
6.77
%
7.07
%
7.54
%
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)
7.45
7.60
7.55
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
7.69
8.02
8.50
Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)
8.36
8.55
8.51
Tier 1 common equity ratio
9.13
9.28
9.92
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.25
10.44
11.17
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.98
13.26