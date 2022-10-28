U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Results With Earnings Per Share Increasing By 10% On a Year-Over-Year Basis

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
·18 min read
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Robust Quarterly Loan Originations and Net Interest Margin Expansion Drive Net Interest Income Growth

Deposit Costs Remain Well Controlled

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $37.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, or $0.98 per diluted common share, compared to $36.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $36.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Kevin M. O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “During the third quarter, we had robust loan originations resulting in another quarter of record loan growth of over $450 million. The high level of non-interest-bearing deposits on our balance sheet allowed us to keep our deposit costs well contained. Strong growth in average earning assets and net interest margin expansion resulted in quarterly net interest income surpassing $100 million. We continue to prioritize prudent expense management as demonstrated by a core efficiency ratio of 47% on a year-to-date basis.”

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022 Included:

  • Total loans held for investment, net, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased by 19% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;

  • The net interest margin expanded by 9 basis points versus the linked quarter;

  • The cost of deposits remained well-controlled; on a linked quarter basis, the cost of deposits increased by only 23 basis points compared to the 150 basis points change in the Federal Funds rate between July and September;

  • Credit quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due and accruing remaining stable and representing only 0.34% of total assets as of September 30, 2022; and

  • The Company repurchased 200,346 shares of its common stock, which represented approximately 0.5% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the period, at a weighted-average price of $30.97 per share.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $100.4 million compared to $93.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $94.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

Q3 2021

 

Net interest income

 

$

100,438

 

 

$

93,512

 

$

94,828

 

 

Purchase accounting accretion on loans ("PAA")

 

 

(57

)

 

 

117

 

 

(2,541

)

 

Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)

 

$

100,381

 

 

$

93,629

 

$

92,287

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average interest-earning assets

 

$

11,782,361

 

 

$

11,412,350

 

$

11,765,298

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIM (1)

 

 

3.38

 

%  

 

3.29

%

 

3.20

 

%

Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2)

 

 

3.38

 

%  

 

3.29

%

 

3.11

 

%

(1)   NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)   Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PAA loans divided by average interest-earning assets.

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”)(1) on the total loan portfolio was 4.33% at September 30, 2022, a 39 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2022.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

($ in thousands)

    

Balance

    

WAR

    

Balance

    

WAR

    

Balance

    

WAR

 

Loans held for investment balances at period end:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial ("C&I")

 

$

900,768

 

5.90

%  

$

941,944

 

4.97

%

$

878,332

 

4.10

%

Owner-occupied commercial real estate

 

 

1,090,417

 

4.69

 

 

1,043,184

 

4.20

 

 

966,895

 

4.11

 

Business loans

 

 

1,991,185

 

5.24

 

 

1,985,128

 

4.57

 

 

1,845,227

 

4.11

 

One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment

 

 

722,081

 

3.77

 

 

691,586

 

3.60

 

 

683,665

 

3.68

 

Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)

 

 

3,968,244

 

3.83

 

 

3,654,164

 

3.62

 

 

3,468,262

 

3.57

 

Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate

 

 

3,174,102

 

4.33

 

 

3,048,188

 

3.89

 

 

2,847,793

 

3.70

 

Acquisition, development, and construction

 

 

241,019

 

6.75

 

 

252,108

 

5.41

 

 

285,379

 

4.69

 

Other loans

 

 

8,927

 

7.29

 

 

10,789

 

7.16

 

 

20,462

 

4.97

 

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans

 

 

10,105,558

 

4.33

 

 

9,641,963

 

3.95

 

 

9,150,788

 

3.76

 

PPP loans

 

 

11,383

 

1.00

 

 

18,944

 

1.00

 

 

134,083

 

1.00

 

Total loans held for investment, including PPP loans

 

$

10,116,941

 

4.33

%  

$

9,660,907

 

3.94

%

$

9,284,871

 

3.72

%

(1)  Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total amount of loans in the category.
(2)  Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3)  While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, excluding PPP loans, for the quarter ended as indicated.

($ in millions)

 

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

    

Q3 2021

Loan originations, excluding PPP loans

 

$

800.9

 

 

$

901.5

 

 

$

464.5

 


Deposits

Total average deposits for the third quarter were $10.6 billion, compared to $10.3 billion for the second quarter. The cost of deposits increased by 23 basis points on a linked quarter basis. CEO O’Connor stated, “Despite the significant increase in interest rates, we grew average deposit balances on a linked quarter basis, maintained our non-interest bearing deposit ratio at approximately 37% and kept overall deposits costs relatively well-contained.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2022, $12.1 million during the second quarter of 2022, and $9.7 million during the third quarter of 2021. Included in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2022 was a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a branch property. Included in non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.2 million of income related to mortality proceeds from a death claim. Excluding the net gain on sale of securities and other assets, adjusted non-interest income was $8.0 million during the third quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $48.3 million during the third quarter of 2022, $51.8 million during the second quarter of 2022, and $56.8 million during the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $47.9 million during the third quarter of 2022, $48.5 million during the second quarter of 2022, and $49.1 million during the third quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.54% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 1.71% during the linked quarter and 1.80% for the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.53% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 1.60% during the linked quarter and 1.56% for the third quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 44.0% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 49.1% during the linked quarter and 54.3% during the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, and gain on sale of securities and other assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 44.2% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 45.9% during the linked quarter and 46.9% during the third quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 28.1%, compared to 28.4% for the second quarter of 2022, and 27.5% for the third quarter of 2021.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2022 were $41.1 million, or 0.41% of total loans.

A credit loss provision of $6.6 million was recorded during the third quarter of 2022, compared to a credit loss provision of $44 thousand during the second quarter of 2022, and a credit loss recovery of $5.2 million during the third quarter of 2021. The credit loss provision for the third quarter was primarily associated with changes to the forecasted macroeconomic conditions used in the Bank’s allowance for credit loss model.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.81% at September 30, 2022 as compared to 0.82% at June 30, 2022 and 0.88% at September 30, 2021.

Capital Management

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of September 30, 2022.

CEO O’Connor commented, “During the third quarter, we continued to execute on our share repurchase program and we repurchased $6.2 million of common stock. On a year-to-date basis we have repurchased approximately $46.5 million of common stock, representing approximately 4% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year. Our regulatory capital ratios, which exclude the impact of the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity, continue to be very strong. Our solid asset quality metrics and internal stress testing analyses continue to provide support for growing our balance sheet and future capital return to shareholders.”

Dividends per common share were $0.24 during the third quarter of 2022.

Book value per common share was $26.55 at September 30, 2022 compared to $26.41 at June 30, 2022. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $22.34 at September 30, 2022 compared to $22.20 at June 30, 2022. Excluding the impact of AOCI, the adjusted tangible common book value per share was $24.75 at September 30, 2022 compared to $24.01 at June 30, 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, October 28, 2022, during which CEO O’Connor will discuss the Company’s third quarter 2022 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only) and archived for a period of one year at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/927279052.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:

United States: 
International:
Access code:

1-844-200-6205
+1-929-526-1599
728364

 

 

Telephone Replay:

A recording will be available until Friday, November 11, 2022.

United States: 
International:
Access code:

1-866-813-9403
+44-204-525-0658
471079

 

 

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.8 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, result in a decline in demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch closures, work stoppages and unavailability of personnel; and increased cybersecurity risks, as employees work remotely. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

 

 

Contact: Avinash Reddy

 

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

 

718-782-6200 extension 5909

 



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)

 

    

September 30, 

    

June 30, 

    

December 31, 

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

Assets:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

312,996

 

 

$

281,487

 

 

$

393,722

 

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

 

962,927

 

 

 

1,007,757

 

 

 

1,563,711

 

Securities held-to-maturity

 

 

591,403

 

 

 

579,965

 

 

 

179,309

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

289

 

 

 

530

 

 

 

5,493

 

Loans held for investment, net:

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

C&I

 

 

900,768

 

 

 

941,944

 

 

 

867,542

 

Owner-occupied commercial real estate

 

 

1,090,417

 

 

 

1,043,184

 

 

 

1,030,240

 

Total business loans

 

 

1,991,185

 

 

 

1,985,128

 

 

 

1,897,782

 

One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment

 

 

722,081

 

 

 

691,586

 

 

 

669,282

 

Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2)

 

 

3,968,244

 

 

 

3,654,164

 

 

 

3,356,346

 

Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate

 

 

3,174,102

 

 

 

3,048,188

 

 

 

2,915,708

 

Acquisition, development, and construction

 

 

241,019

 

 

 

252,108

 

 

 

322,628

 

Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans

 

 

11,383

 

 

 

18,944

 

 

 

66,017

 

Other loans

 

 

8,927

 

 

 

10,789

 

 

 

16,898

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(81,935

)

 

 

(79,426

)

 

 

(83,853

)

Total loans held for investment, net

 

 

10,035,006

 

 

 

9,581,481

 

 

 

9,160,808

 

Premises and fixed assets, net

 

 

47,406

 

 

 

48,686

 

 

 

50,368

 

Premises held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

556

 

 

 

556

 

Restricted stock

 

 

65,656

 

 

 

42,110

 

 

 

37,732

 

Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")

 

 

331,105

 

 

 

328,928

 

 

 

295,789

 

Goodwill

 

 

155,797

 

 

 

155,797

 

 

 

155,797

 

Other intangible assets

 

 

6,915

 

 

 

7,346

 

 

 

8,362

 

Operating lease assets

 

 

57,916

 

 

 

59,511

 

 

 

64,258

 

Derivative assets

 

 

162,679

 

 

 

106,917

 

 

 

45,086

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

41,567

 

 

 

38,382

 

 

 

40,149

 

Other assets

 

 

114,241

 

 

 

107,632

 

 

 

65,224

 

Total assets

 

$

12,885,903

 

 

$

12,347,085

 

 

$

12,066,364

 

Liabilities:

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing checking

 

$

3,830,676

 

 

$

3,839,724

 

 

$

3,920,423

 

Interest-bearing checking

 

 

936,082

 

 

 

870,974

 

 

 

905,717

 

Savings

 

 

2,237,409

 

 

 

2,011,609

 

 

 

1,158,040

 

Money market

 

 

2,553,729

 

 

 

2,884,382

 

 

 

3,621,552

 

Certificates of deposit

 

 

930,774

 

 

 

959,312

 

 

 

853,242

 

Total deposits

 

 

10,488,670

 

 

 

10,566,001

 

 

 

10,458,974

 

FHLBNY advances

 

 

620,000

 

 

 

100,000

 

 

 

25,000

 

Other short-term borrowings

 

 

2,124

 

 

 

2,162

 

 

 

1,862

 

Subordinated debt, net

 

 

200,305

 

 

 

200,327

 

 

 

197,096

 

Derivative cash collateral

 

 

158,200

 

 

 

115,790

 

 

 

4,550

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

60,252

 

 

 

61,850

 

 

 

66,103

 

Derivative liabilities

 

 

144,343

 

 

 

93,420

 

 

 

40,728

 

Other liabilities

 

 

71,218

 

 

 

67,013

 

 

 

79,431

 

Total liabilities

 

 

11,745,112

 

 

 

11,206,563

 

 

 

10,873,744

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, Series A

 

 

116,569

 

 

 

116,569

 

 

 

116,569

 

Common stock

 

 

416

 

 

 

416

 

 

 

416

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

495,232

 

 

 

495,266

 

 

 

494,125

 

Retained earnings

 

 

733,783

 

 

 

705,371

 

 

 

654,726

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes

 

 

(93,036

)

 

 

(69,950

)

 

 

(6,181

)

Unearned equity awards

 

 

(9,177

)

 

 

(10,260

)

 

 

(7,842

)

Treasury stock, at cost

 

 

(102,996

)

 

 

(96,890

)

 

 

(59,193

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

1,140,791

 

 

 

1,140,522

 

 

 

1,192,620

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

12,885,903

 

 

$

12,347,085

 

 

$

12,066,364

 

(1)  Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(2)  While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

    

September 30, 

    

June 30, 

    

September 30, 

    

September 30, 

    

September 30, 

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Interest income:

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

106,306

 

 

$

93,102

 

 

$

94,045

 

 

$

285,828

 

 

$

269,715

 

Securities

 

 

7,374

 

 

 

7,067

 

 

 

6,030

 

 

 

21,572

 

 

 

15,537

 

Other short-term investments

 

 

847

 

 

 

741

 

 

 

583

 

 

 

1,956

 

 

 

2,562

 

Total interest income

 

 

114,527

 

 

 

100,910

 

 

 

100,658

 

 

 

309,356

 

 

 

287,814

 

Interest expense:

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Deposits and escrow

 

 

10,154

 

 

 

3,731

 

 

 

3,565

 

 

 

16,416

 

 

 

13,666

 

Borrowed funds

 

 

3,483

 

 

 

3,573

 

 

 

2,265

 

 

 

9,334

 

 

 

8,225

 

Derivative cash collateral

 

 

452

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

 

Total interest expense

 

 

14,089

 

 

 

7,398

 

 

 

5,830

 

 

 

26,297

 

 

 

21,891

 

Net interest income

 

 

100,438

 

 

 

93,512

 

 

 

94,828

 

 

 

283,059

 

 

 

265,923

 

Provision (credit) for credit losses

 

 

6,587

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

(5,187

)

 

 

5,039

 

 

 

6,344

 

Net interest income after provision (credit)

 

 

93,851

 

 

 

93,468

 

 

 

100,015

 

 

 

278,020

 

 

 

259,579

 

Non-interest income:

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Service charges and other fees

 

 

3,866

 

 

 

4,337

 

 

 

4,581

 

 

 

12,261

 

 

 

11,377

 

Title fees

 

 

474

 

 

 

683

 

 

 

482

 

 

 

1,578

 

 

 

1,603

 

Loan level derivative income

 

 

549

 

 

 

1,685

 

 

 

445

 

 

 

2,240

 

 

 

2,796

 

BOLI income

 

 

2,177

 

 

 

4,143

 

 

 

2,249

 

 

 

8,159

 

 

 

5,181

 

Gain on sale of SBA loans

 

 

211

 

 

 

723

 

 

 

348

 

 

 

1,176

 

 

 

1,485

 

Gain on sale of PPP loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,697

 

Gain on sale of residential loans

 

 

54

 

 

 

191

 

 

 

304

 

 

 

393

 

 

 

1,533

 

Net gain on equity securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

131

 

Net gain on sale of securities and other assets

 

 

1,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,397

 

 

 

730

 

Loss on termination of derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16,505

)

Other

 

 

634

 

 

 

362

 

 

 

1,319

 

 

 

1,485

 

 

 

2,861

 

Total non-interest income

 

 

9,362

 

 

 

12,124

 

 

 

9,728

 

 

 

28,689

 

 

 

31,889

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

29,188

 

 

 

28,454

 

 

 

28,276

 

 

 

88,476

 

 

 

80,693

 

Severance

 

 

 

 

 

2,193

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,193

 

 

 

1,875

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

7,884

 

 

 

7,396

 

 

 

7,814

 

 

 

22,864

 

 

 

22,913

 

Data processing costs

 

 

3,434

 

 

 

3,913

 

 

 

3,573

 

 

 

11,152

 

 

 

12,132

 

Marketing

 

 

1,531

 

 

 

1,515

 

 

 

1,054

 

 

 

4,341

 

 

 

2,702

 

Professional services

 

 

2,116

 

 

 

2,028

 

 

 

2,751

 

 

 

6,238

 

 

 

7,154

 

Federal deposit insurance premiums

 

 

800

 

 

 

1,150

 

 

 

1,173

 

 

 

3,100

 

 

 

3,046

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

740

 

 

 

 

 

 

740

 

 

 

1,751

 

Curtailment loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,543

 

Merger expenses and transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,250

 

Branch restructuring

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,518

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,177

 

Amortization of other intangible assets

 

 

431

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

715

 

 

 

1,447

 

 

 

1,907

 

Other

 

 

2,918

 

 

 

4,019

 

 

 

4,437

 

 

 

9,477

 

 

 

10,327

 

Total non-interest expense

 

 

48,302

 

 

 

51,838

 

 

 

56,783

 

 

 

150,028

 

 

 

194,470

 

Income before taxes

 

 

54,911

 

 

 

53,754

 

 

 

52,960

 

 

 

156,681

 

 

 

96,998

 

Income tax expense

 

 

15,430

 

 

 

15,269

 

 

 

14,565

 

 

 

44,184

 

 

 

28,359

 

Net income

 

 

39,481

 

 

 

38,485

 

 

 

38,395

 

 

 

112,497

 

 

 

68,639

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

1,822

 

 

 

1,822

 

 

 

1,822

 

 

 

5,465

 

 

 

5,465

 

Net income available to common stockholders

 

$

37,659

 

 

$

36,663

 

 

$

36,573

 

 

$

107,032

 

 

$

63,174

 

Earnings per common share ("EPS"):

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

2.74

 

 

$

1.62

 

Diluted

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

2.74

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS

 

 

38,165,681

 

 

 

38,631,683

 

 

 

40,426,161

 

 

 

38,678,894

 

 

 

38,574,857

 



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At or For the Three Months Ended

 

At or For the Nine Months Ended

 

 

    

September 30, 

    

June 30, 

    

September 30, 

    

September 30, 

    

September 30, 

 

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported EPS (Diluted)

 

$

0.98

 

$

0.94

 

$

0.89

 

$

2.74

 

$

1.62

 

Cash dividends paid per common share

 

 

0.24

 

 

0.24

 

 

0.24

 

 

0.72

 

 

0.72

 

Book value per common share

 

 

26.55

 

 

26.41

 

 

26.64

 

 

26.55

 

 

26.64

 

Tangible common book value per share (1)

 

 

22.34

 

 

22.20

 

 

22.60

 

 

22.34

 

 

22.60

 

Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (1)

 

 

24.75

 

 

24.01

 

 

22.63

 

 

24.75

 

 

22.63

 

Common shares outstanding

 

 

38,572

 

 

38,769

 

 

40,715

 

 

38,572

 

 

40,715

 

Dividend payout ratio

 

 

24.49

%  

 

25.53

%

 

26.97

%

 

26.28

%

 

44.44

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.26

%  

 

1.27

%

 

1.22

%

 

1.22

%

 

0.76

%

Return on average equity

 

 

13.56

 

 

13.44

 

 

12.69

 

 

12.83

 

 

8.00

 

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

 

 

17.15

 

 

17.08

 

 

15.96

 

 

16.20

 

 

9.84

 

Net interest margin

 

 

3.38

 

 

3.29

 

 

3.20

 

 

3.29

 

 

3.15

 

Non-interest expense to average assets

 

 

1.54

 

 

1.71

 

 

1.80

 

 

1.63

 

 

2.16

 

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

 

44.0

 

 

49.1

 

 

54.3

 

 

48.1

 

 

65.3

 

Effective tax rate

 

 

28.10

 

 

28.41

 

 

27.50

 

 

28.20

 

 

29.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Data:

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets

 

$

12,550,626

 

$

12,121,949

 

$

12,584,372

 

$

12,292,051

 

$

12,009,522

 

Average interest-earning assets

 

 

11,782,361

 

 

11,412,350

 

 

11,765,298

 

 

11,511,149

 

 

11,277,257

 

Average tangible common equity (1)

 

 

885,182

 

 

865,329

 

 

929,131

 

 

889,044

 

 

873,481

 

Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period

 

 

96.5

 

 

91.4

 

 

87.0

 

 

96.5

 

 

87.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

 

 

6.77

%  

 

7.07

%

 

7.54

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)

 

 

7.45

 

 

7.60

 

 

7.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)

 

 

7.69

 

 

8.02

 

 

8.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)

 

 

8.36

 

 

8.55

 

 

8.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 common equity ratio

 

 

9.13

 

 

9.28

 

 

9.92

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

 

10.25

 

 

10.44

 

 

11.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

 

12.98

 

 

13.26

 

 

