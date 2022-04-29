Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
Quarterly Net Income to Common Stockholders Increases by $55.6 Million on a Year-Over-Year Basis
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits Increase to 38% of Total Deposits
Positioning the Company Well for a Rising Interest Rate Scenario
Net Interest Margin Expands by 5 Basis Points Versus the Prior Quarter
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $32.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, or $0.82 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $33.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, or $0.83 per diluted common share. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, net loss available to common stockholders was $22.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share.
Kevin M. O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “During the first quarter, we executed well on each of our strategic plan priorities – growing non-interest-bearing deposits, managing our cost of funds appropriately and prioritizing net interest margin expansion, prudent expense discipline, and maintaining solid asset quality. Importantly, we recently announced several key hires in our lending division by capitalizing on merger-related disruption in our marketplace. As the year progresses, we expect loan growth and non-interest income to pick-up. Our high level of non-interest-bearing deposits, coupled with a balance sheet that does not rely on wholesale leverage, positions us well for a rising interest rate scenario.”
Highlights for the First Quarter of 2022 Included:
The non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits ratio increased to 37.9% at March 31, 2022;
The cost of deposits declined to 0.10% during the first quarter of 2022;
The net interest margin expanded by 5 basis points versus the linked quarter;
Total loans held for investment, net, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans increased by 2% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;
Non-interest expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were down 2% versus the linked quarter;
The Company repurchased 505,005 shares of its common stock, which represented approximately 1.3% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the period, at a weighted average price of $34.44 per share; and
Non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due and accruing declined by 14% versus the linked quarter and represented only 0.31% of total assets as of March 31, 2022.
Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results
The Company’s results of operations for the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 include income for the full quarter from the merger with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (“Bridge”), compared to two months for the first quarter of 2021 following the completion of the merger on February 1, 2021.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $89.1 million compared to $91.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $77.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.
The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”), the adjusted NIM excluding the impact of PPP loans, and the adjusted NIM excluding the combined impact of PPP loans and purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.
(Dollars in thousands)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
Net interest income
$
89,109
$
91,686
$
77,841
Less: Net interest income on PPP loans
(396
)
(539
)
(4,092
)
Adjusted net interest income excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$
88,713
$
91,147
$
73,749
Average interest-earning assets
$
11,333,805
$
11,582,086
$
10,057,682
Average PPP loan balances
(46,807
)
(96,065
)
(1,020,910
)
Adjusted average interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$
11,286,998
$
11,486,021
$
9,036,772
NIM (1)
3.19
%
3.14
%
3.14
%
Adjusted NIM excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (2)
3.19
%
3.15
%
3.31
%
Adjusted net interest income excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$
88,713
$
91,147
$
73,749
Less: Purchase accounting accretion on loans ("PAA")
(50
)
625
(1,333
)
Adjusted net interest income excluding PPP loans and PAA on loans (non-GAAP)
$
88,663
$
91,772
$
72,416
Adjusted NIM excluding PPP loans and PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (3)
3.19
%
3.17
%
3.26
%
(1)
NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)
Adjusted NIM excluding PPP loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PPP loans divided by average interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans. The net interest income on PPP loans is calculated using interest income on the PPP balances less an assumed cost of funding the PPP loans, using the overall cost of funds of the Company.
(3)
Adjusted NIM excluding PPP and PAA represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PPP loans and PAA, divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans.
Loan Portfolio
The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”)(1) on the total loan portfolio was 3.76% at March 31, 2022, a 3 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the WAR on the loan portfolio was 3.77% at March 31, 2022, compared to 3.75% at December 31, 2021.
Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
($ in thousands)
Balance
WAR
Balance
WAR
Balance
WAR
Loans held for investment balances at period end:
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")
$
888,056
4.19
%
$
867,542
4.08
%
$
898,533
4.26
%
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
1,016,804
4.04
1,030,240
4.05
948,101
4.19
Business loans
1,904,860
4.11
1,897,782
4.06
1,846,634
4.22
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment
669,099
3.53
669,282
3.63
693,548
3.79
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)
3,371,267
3.56
3,356,346
3.56
3,589,074
3.60
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate
2,930,114
3.73
2,915,708
3.69
2,665,029
3.72
Acquisition, development, and construction
329,349
4.63
322,628
4.53
253,837
4.85
Other loans
12,207
6.52
16,898
5.85
23,912
4.95
Loans held for investment excluding PPP
9,216,896
3.77
9,178,644
3.75
9,072,034
3.82
PPP
32,953
1.00
66,017
1.00
1,434,064
1.00
Total loans held for investment including PPP
$
9,249,849
3.76
%
$
9,244,661
3.73
%
$
10,506,098
3.43
%
(1)
Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total amount of loans in the category.
(2)
Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3)
While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.
Outlined below are the loan originations, excluding PPP, for the quarter ended as indicated.
($ in millions)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q1 2021
Loan originations, excluding PPP
$
480.4
$
463.9
$
334.5
Deposits
Total deposits decreased by $28.9 million on a linked quarter basis to $10.43 billion at March 31, 2022. The decline in total deposits was primarily due to the Bank not renewing higher-cost certificates of deposit accounts and maintaining pricing discipline on consumer money market accounts.
CEO O’Connor stated, “The weighted-average rate on our deposit portfolio declined to 0.09% at March 31, 2022. We continue to have strong success in growing non-interest-bearing deposit balances from our business customers.”
Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $33.2 million during the first quarter of 2022 to $3.95 billion at March 31, 2022, representing 37.9% of total deposits.
Outlined below are certificates of deposit balances set to mature in 2022 for the quarter ended as indicated.
Certificates of deposit set to mature in 2022
($ in thousands)
Balance
WAR
Q2 2022
$
320,775
0.57
%
Q3 2022
183,568
0.26
Q4 2022
74,898
0.42
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income (loss) was $7.2 million during the first quarter of 2022, $10.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, and $(7.4) million during the first quarter of 2021. Excluding net gain on sale of securities and other assets, adjusted non-interest income was $9.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the loss on termination of derivatives and net gain on sale of securities and other assets, adjusted non-interest income was $8.4 million during the first quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).
CEO O’Connor stated, “Given our current pipelines, we expect the level of customer-related loan swap revenue and SBA gain on sale revenue to pick-up starting in the second quarter of the year.”
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense was $49.9 million during the first quarter of 2022, $50.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, and $82.8 million during the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $48.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, curtailment loss, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $41.4 million during the first quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).
The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.64% during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 1.64% during the linked quarter and 3.11% for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, loss on extinguishment of debt, curtailment loss, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.57% during the linked quarter and 1.55% for the first quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).
The efficiency ratio was 51.8% during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 49.9% during the linked quarter and 117.5% during the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, loss on extinguishment of debt, curtailment loss, amortization of other intangible assets, loss on termination of derivatives, and net gain on sale of securities and other assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 48.2% during the linked quarter and 48.0% during the first quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).
Income Tax Expense
The reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 28.1%, compared to 30.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 25.2% for the first quarter of 2021.
Credit Quality
Non-performing loans at March 31, 2022 were $36.0 million, or 0.39% of total loans.
A credit loss recovery of $1.6 million was recorded during the first quarter of 2022, compared to a credit loss recovery of $132 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2021, and a credit loss provision of $15.8 million during the first quarter of 2021. The credit loss recovery was associated with the improvement in forecasted macroeconomic conditions as well as a reduction in reserves on individually evaluated loans.
The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.86% at March 31, 2022 as compared to 0.91% at December 31, 2021 and 0.93% at March 31, 2021.
Capital Management
The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements.
CEO O’Connor commented, “During the first quarter, we continued to execute on our share repurchase program and we repurchased $17.4 million of common stock. Our Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio increased by 7 basis points in the quarter to 10.76%. Our strong balance sheet and internal stress testing analyses continue to provide support for future capital return to shareholders.”
Dividends per common share were $0.24 during the first quarter of 2022.
Book value per common share was $26.32 at March 31, 2022 compared to $26.98 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by number of shares outstanding) was $22.18 at March 31, 2022 compared to $22.87 at December 31, 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release). The linked quarter declines in book value per share and tangible common book value per share were primarily due to the increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity increased on a linked quarter basis due to the increase in market interest rates over the course of the first quarter of 2022.
Earnings Call Information
The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on April 29, 2022, during which CEO O’Connor will discuss the Company’s first quarter 2022 financial performance, with a question and answer session to follow. Dial-in information for the live call is 1-844-200-6205. Upon dialing in, request to be joined into the Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator.
The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/980319168. Dial-in information for the replay is 1-866-813-9403 using access code 178273. Replay will be available beginning on April 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. through May 13, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.
ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.0 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).
(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.
This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.
Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, result in a decline in demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch closures, work stoppages and unavailability of personnel; and increased cybersecurity risks, as employees work remotely. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Contact: Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
718-782-6200 extension 5909
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
432,994
$
393,722
$
676,723
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,277,036
1,563,711
1,152,493
Securities held-to-maturity
383,922
179,309
—
Loans held for sale
17,053
5,493
23,704
Loans held for investment, net:
C&I
888,056
867,542
898,533
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
1,016,804
1,030,240
948,101
Total business loans
1,904,860
1,897,782
1,846,634
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment
669,099
669,282
693,548
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2)
3,371,267
3,356,346
3,589,074
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate
2,930,114
2,915,708
2,665,029
Acquisition, development, and construction
329,349
322,628
253,837
Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
32,953
66,017
1,434,064
Other loans
12,207
16,898
23,912
Allowance for credit losses
(79,615
)
(83,853
)
(98,200
)
Total loans held for investment, net
9,170,234
9,160,808
10,407,898
Premises and fixed assets, net
49,940
50,368
53,829
Premises held for sale
556
556
—
Restricted stock
38,898
37,732
45,063
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")
297,628
295,789
251,521
Goodwill
155,797
155,797
155,339
Other intangible assets
7,776
8,362
10,627
Operating lease assets
61,467
64,258
69,094
Derivative assets
71,826
45,086
45,760
Accrued interest receivable
38,456
40,149
51,100
Other assets
74,662
65,224
75,477
Total assets
$
12,078,245
$
12,066,364
$
13,018,628
Liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing checking
$
3,953,627
$
3,920,423
$
3,538,936
Interest-bearing checking
902,360
905,717
1,023,164
Savings
1,376,092
1,158,040
1,078,687
Money market
3,416,249
3,621,552
3,629,709
Certificates of deposit
781,775
853,242
1,540,316
Total deposits
10,430,103
10,458,974
10,810,812
FHLBNY advances
50,000
25,000
533,865
Other short-term borrowings
2,853
1,862
126,763
Subordinated debt, net
197,050
197,096
197,234
Derivative cash collateral
64,450
—
—
Operating lease liabilities
63,600
66,103
71,249
Derivative liabilities
60,586
40,728
41,816
Other liabilities
54,316
83,981
64,065
Total liabilities
10,922,958
10,873,744
11,845,804
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, Series A
116,569
116,569
116,569
Common stock
416
416
416
Additional paid-in capital
494,969
494,125
492,431
Retained earnings
677,990
654,726
574,297
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of deferred taxes
(49,380
)
(6,181
)
531
Unearned equity awards
(10,562
)
(7,842
)
(10,107
)
Treasury stock, at cost
(74,715
)
(59,193
)
(1,313
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,155,287
1,192,620
1,172,824
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
12,078,245
$
12,066,364
$
13,018,628
(1)
Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(2)
While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Interest income:
Loans
$
86,420
$
89,301
$
81,382
Securities
7,131
7,097
4,380
Other short-term investments
368
414
993
Total interest income
93,919
96,812
86,755
Interest expense:
Deposits and escrow
2,531
2,861
5,298
Borrowed funds
2,278
2,265
3,616
Derivative cash collateral
1
—
—
Total interest expense
4,810
5,126
8,914
Net interest income
89,109
91,686
77,841
(Credit) provision for credit losses
(1,592
)
(132
)
15,779
Net interest income after (credit) provision
90,701
91,818
62,062
Non-interest income:
Service charges and other fees
4,058
4,621
2,920
Title fees
421
735
433
Loan level derivative income
6
113
1,792
BOLI income
1,839
1,890
1,339
Gain on sale of SBA loans
242
851
164
Gain on sale of residential loans
148
225
723
Net gain on equity securities
—
—
131
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets
—
975
710
Loss on termination of derivatives
—
—
(16,505
)
Other
489
769
910
Total non-interest income (loss)
7,203
10,179
(7,383
)
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
30,834
27,638
24,819
Occupancy and equipment
7,584
7,784
6,977
Data processing costs
3,805
4,506
3,528
Marketing
1,295
1,959
860
Professional services
2,094
2,130
1,865
Federal deposit insurance premiums
1,150
1,031
939
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
1,594
Curtailment loss
—
—
1,543
Merger expenses and transaction costs
—
2,574
37,942
Branch restructuring
—
(1,118
)
—
Amortization of other intangible assets
586
715
357
Other
2,540
3,610
2,381
Total non-interest expense
49,888
50,829
82,805
Income (loss) before taxes
48,016
51,168
(28,126
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
13,485
15,811
(7,092
)
Net income (loss)
34,531
35,357
(21,034
)
Preferred stock dividends
1,821
1,821
1,821
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
32,710
$
33,536
$
(22,855
)
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):
Basic
$
0.82
$
0.83
$
(0.66
)
Diluted
$
0.82
$
0.83
$
(0.66
)
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS
39,251,246
39,876,825
34,262,005
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
At or For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Per Share Data:
Reported EPS (Diluted)
$
0.82
$
0.83
$
(0.66
)
Cash dividends paid per common share
0.24
0.24
0.24
Book value per common share
26.32
26.98
25.43
Tangible common book value per share (1)
22.18
22.87
21.43
Common shares outstanding
39,460
39,878
41,536
Dividend payout ratio
29.27
%
28.92
%
(36.36
)
%
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):
Return on average assets
1.13
%
1.14
%
(0.79
)
%
Return on average equity
11.53
11.67
(8.18
)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
14.44
14.61
(11.58
)
Net interest margin
3.19
3.14
3.14
Non-interest expense to average assets
1.64
1.64
3.11
Efficiency ratio
51.8
49.9
117.5
Effective tax rate
28.08
30.90
25.22
Balance Sheet Data:
Average assets
$
12,199,721
$
12,419,184
$
10,666,240
Average interest-earning assets
11,333,805
11,582,086
10,057,682
Average tangible common equity (1)
916,971
931,503
781,355
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period
88.7
88.4
97.2
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.35
%
7.66
%
6.93
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
8.32
8.64
7.83
Tier 1 common equity ratio
9.56
9.49
9.65
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.76
10.69
10.91
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.48
13.45
14.04
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.65
8.46
9.62
CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2)
519
519
517
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans
0.86
0.91
0.93
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans
221.39
208.04
276.24
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)
The CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. March 31, 2022 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(3)
March 31, 2022 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Cost
Balance
Interest
Cost
Balance
Interest
Cost
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Real estate loans
$
8,296,732
$
76,437
3.74
%
$
8,293,470
$
78,367
3.75
%
$
7,068,571
$
66,412
3.81
%
Commercial and industrial loans
869,283
9,369
4.37
873,273
10,119
4.60
703,067
9,567
5.52
SBA PPP loans
46,807
417
3.61
96,065
583
2.41
1,020,910
5,049
2.01
Other loans
15,658
197
5.10
18,385
232
5.01
16,602
354
8.65
Securities
1,726,189
7,131
1.68
1,729,191
7,097
1.63
865,192
4,380
2.05
Other short-term investments
379,136
368
0.39
571,702
414
0.29
383,340
993
1.05
Total interest-earning assets
11,333,805
93,919
3.36
%
11,582,086
96,812
3.32
%
10,057,682
86,755
3.50
%
Non-interest-earning assets
865,916
837,098
608,558
Total assets
$
12,199,721
$
12,419,184
$
10,666,240
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking
$
870,889
$
367
0.17
%
$
962,597
$
455
0.19
%
$
662,273
$
311
0.19
%
Money market
3,632,438
973
0.11
3,652,681
1,087
0.12
2,893,723
2,026
0.28
Savings
1,256,701
207
0.07
1,174,719
108
0.04
863,409
207
0.10
Certificates of deposit
824,883
984
0.48
915,210
1,211
0.52
1,522,017
2,754
0.73
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,584,911
2,531
0.16
6,705,207
2,861
0.17
5,941,422
5,298
0.36
FHLBNY advances
33,889
77
0.92
25,000
61
0.97
853,162
1,711
0.81
Subordinated debt, net
197,080
2,201
4.53
197,126
2,204
4.44
168,607
1,902
4.57
Other short-term borrowings
2,459
—
—
2,484
—
—
15,021
3
0.08
Total borrowings
233,428
2,278
3.96
224,610
2,265
4.00
1,036,790
3,616
1.41
Derivative cash collateral
14,335
1
0.03
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,832,674
4,810
0.29
%
6,929,817
5,126
0.29
%
6,978,212
8,914
0.52
%
Non-interest-bearing checking
3,979,741
4,096,046
2,494,630
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
189,843
181,074
164,859
Total liabilities
11,002,258
11,206,937
9,637,701
Stockholders' equity
1,197,463
1,212,247
1,028,539
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
12,199,721
$
12,419,184
$
10,666,240
Net interest income
$
89,109
$
91,686
$
77,841
Net interest rate spread
3.07
%
3.03
%
2.98
%
Net interest margin
3.19
%
3.14
%
3.14
%
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)
$
10,564,652
$
2,531
0.10
%
$
10,801,253
$
2,861
0.11
%
$
8,436,052
$
5,298
0.25
%
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
At or For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Asset Quality Detail
2022
2021
2021
Non-performing loans ("NPLs") (1)
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment
$
5,241
$
7,623
$
5,384
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use
—
—
4,844
Commercial real estate
4,972
5,053
10,595
Acquisition, development, and construction
665
—
104
C&I
25,000
27,266
14,523
Other
84
365
99
Total Non-accrual loans
$
35,962
$
40,307
$
35,549
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs")
$
35,962
$
40,307
$
35,549
Loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment
$
341
$
1,945
$
45
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use
—
—
2,871
Commercial real estate
—
—
2,259
Acquisition, development, and construction
—
—
—
C&I
839
1,056
3,652
Other
—
—
—
90+ Delinquent
$
1,180
$
3,001
$
8,827
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent
$
37,142
$
43,308
$
44,376
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets
0.31
%
0.36
%
0.34
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) ("NCOs")
$
2,583
$
(108
)
$
4,275
NCOs / Average loans (1)
0.11
%
0.00
%
0.19
%
(1) Excludes loans held for sale
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.
The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the Company’s merger with Bridge, as well as branch restructuring:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
Reported net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
32,710
$
33,536
$
(22,855
)
Adjustments to net income (loss) (1):
Provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans (double-count)
—
—
20,278
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets
—
(975
)
(710
)
Loss on termination of derivatives
—
—
16,505
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
1,594
Curtailment loss
—
—
1,543
Merger expenses and transaction costs (2)
—
2,574
37,942
Branch restructuring
—
(1,118
)
—
Income tax effect of adjustments and other tax adjustments
—
(234
)
(21,848
)
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$
32,710
$
33,783
$
32,449
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon non-GAAP as calculated above)
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)
$
0.82
$
0.84
$
0.94
Adjusted return on average assets
1.13
%
1.15
%
1.29
%
Adjusted return on average equity
11.53
11.75
13.32
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
14.44
14.72
16.74
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets
1.62
1.57
1.55
Adjusted efficiency ratio
51.2
48.2
48.0
(1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 31% unless otherwise noted.
(2) Certain merger expenses and transaction costs are non-taxable expense.
The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported
1.64
%
1.64
%
3.11
%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(0.06
)
Curtailment loss
—
—
(0.06
)
Merger expenses and transaction costs
—
(0.08
)
(1.43
)
Branch restructuring
—
0.03
—
Amortization of other intangible assets
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)
1.62
1.57
1.55
The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)
51.8
%
49.9
%
117.5
%
Non-interest expense - as reported
$
49,888
$
50,829
$
82,805
Less: Merger expenses and transaction costs
—
(2,574
)
(37,942
)
Less: Branch restructuring
—
1,118
—
Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(1,594
)
Less: Curtailment loss
—
—
(1,543
)
Less: Amortization of other intangible assets
(586
)
(715
)
(357
)
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
49,302
$
48,658
$
41,369
Net interest income - as reported
$
89,109
$
91,686
$
77,841
Non-interest income (loss) - as reported
$
7,203
$
10,179
$
(7,383
)
Less: Net gain on sale of securities and other assets
—
(975
)
(710
)
Less: Loss on termination of derivatives
—
—
16,505
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)
$
7,203
$
9,204
$
8,412
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
$
96,312
$
100,890
$
86,253
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)
51.2
%
48.2
%
48.0
%
_________________________
(1)
The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income (loss).
(2)
The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.
The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:
Total assets
$
12,078,245
$
12,066,364
$
13,018,628
Less:
Goodwill
(155,797
)
(155,797
)
(155,339
)
Other intangible assets
(7,776
)
(8,362
)
(10,627
)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
11,914,672
$
11,902,205
$
12,852,662
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:
Total stockholders' equity
$
1,155,287
$
1,192,620
$
1,172,824
Less:
Goodwill
(155,797
)
(155,797
)
(155,339
)
Other intangible assets
(7,776
)
(8,362
)
(10,627
)
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
991,714
1,028,461
1,006,858
Less:
Preferred stock, net
(116,569
)
(116,569
)
(116,569
)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
875,145
$
911,892
$
890,289
Common shares outstanding
39,460
39,878
41,536
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
7.35
%
7.66
%
6.93
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.32
8.64
7.83
Book value per share
$
26.32
$
26.98
$
25.43
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)
22.18
22.87
21.43