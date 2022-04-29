Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Net Income to Common Stockholders Increases by $55.6 Million on a Year-Over-Year Basis



Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits Increase to 38% of Total Deposits

Positioning the Company Well for a Rising Interest Rate Scenario

Net Interest Margin Expands by 5 Basis Points Versus the Prior Quarter

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $32.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, or $0.82 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $33.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, or $0.83 per diluted common share. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, net loss available to common stockholders was $22.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share.

Kevin M. O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “During the first quarter, we executed well on each of our strategic plan priorities – growing non-interest-bearing deposits, managing our cost of funds appropriately and prioritizing net interest margin expansion, prudent expense discipline, and maintaining solid asset quality. Importantly, we recently announced several key hires in our lending division by capitalizing on merger-related disruption in our marketplace. As the year progresses, we expect loan growth and non-interest income to pick-up. Our high level of non-interest-bearing deposits, coupled with a balance sheet that does not rely on wholesale leverage, positions us well for a rising interest rate scenario.”

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2022 Included:

The non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits ratio increased to 37.9% at March 31, 2022;

The cost of deposits declined to 0.10% during the first quarter of 2022;

The net interest margin expanded by 5 basis points versus the linked quarter;

Total loans held for investment, net, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans increased by 2% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;

Non-interest expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were down 2% versus the linked quarter;

The Company repurchased 505,005 shares of its common stock, which represented approximately 1.3% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the period, at a weighted average price of $34.44 per share; and

Non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due and accruing declined by 14% versus the linked quarter and represented only 0.31% of total assets as of March 31, 2022.



Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

The Company’s results of operations for the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 include income for the full quarter from the merger with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (“Bridge”), compared to two months for the first quarter of 2021 following the completion of the merger on February 1, 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $89.1 million compared to $91.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $77.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”), the adjusted NIM excluding the impact of PPP loans, and the adjusted NIM excluding the combined impact of PPP loans and purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

(Dollars in thousands) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Net interest income $ 89,109 $ 91,686 $ 77,841 Less: Net interest income on PPP loans (396 ) (539 ) (4,092 ) Adjusted net interest income excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 88,713 $ 91,147 $ 73,749 Average interest-earning assets $ 11,333,805 $ 11,582,086 $ 10,057,682 Average PPP loan balances (46,807 ) (96,065 ) (1,020,910 ) Adjusted average interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 11,286,998 $ 11,486,021 $ 9,036,772 NIM (1) 3.19 % 3.14 % 3.14 % Adjusted NIM excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (2) 3.19 % 3.15 % 3.31 % Adjusted net interest income excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 88,713 $ 91,147 $ 73,749 Less: Purchase accounting accretion on loans ("PAA") (50 ) 625 (1,333 ) Adjusted net interest income excluding PPP loans and PAA on loans (non-GAAP) $ 88,663 $ 91,772 $ 72,416 Adjusted NIM excluding PPP loans and PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (3) 3.19 % 3.17 % 3.26 %





(1) NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (2) Adjusted NIM excluding PPP loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PPP loans divided by average interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans. The net interest income on PPP loans is calculated using interest income on the PPP balances less an assumed cost of funding the PPP loans, using the overall cost of funds of the Company. (3) Adjusted NIM excluding PPP and PAA represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PPP loans and PAA, divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans.

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”)(1) on the total loan portfolio was 3.76% at March 31, 2022, a 3 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the WAR on the loan portfolio was 3.77% at March 31, 2022, compared to 3.75% at December 31, 2021.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 ($ in thousands) Balance WAR Balance WAR Balance WAR Loans held for investment balances at period end: Commercial and industrial ("C&I") $ 888,056 4.19 % $ 867,542 4.08 % $ 898,533 4.26 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,016,804 4.04 1,030,240 4.05 948,101 4.19 Business loans 1,904,860 4.11 1,897,782 4.06 1,846,634 4.22 One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment 669,099 3.53 669,282 3.63 693,548 3.79 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3) 3,371,267 3.56 3,356,346 3.56 3,589,074 3.60 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 2,930,114 3.73 2,915,708 3.69 2,665,029 3.72 Acquisition, development, and construction 329,349 4.63 322,628 4.53 253,837 4.85 Other loans 12,207 6.52 16,898 5.85 23,912 4.95 Loans held for investment excluding PPP 9,216,896 3.77 9,178,644 3.75 9,072,034 3.82 PPP 32,953 1.00 66,017 1.00 1,434,064 1.00 Total loans held for investment including PPP $ 9,249,849 3.76 % $ 9,244,661 3.73 % $ 10,506,098 3.43 %





(1) Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total amount of loans in the category. (2) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives. (3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, excluding PPP, for the quarter ended as indicated.



($ in millions) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Loan originations, excluding PPP $ 480.4 $ 463.9 $ 334.5

Deposits

Total deposits decreased by $28.9 million on a linked quarter basis to $10.43 billion at March 31, 2022. The decline in total deposits was primarily due to the Bank not renewing higher-cost certificates of deposit accounts and maintaining pricing discipline on consumer money market accounts.

CEO O’Connor stated, “The weighted-average rate on our deposit portfolio declined to 0.09% at March 31, 2022. We continue to have strong success in growing non-interest-bearing deposit balances from our business customers.”

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $33.2 million during the first quarter of 2022 to $3.95 billion at March 31, 2022, representing 37.9% of total deposits.

Outlined below are certificates of deposit balances set to mature in 2022 for the quarter ended as indicated.

Certificates of deposit set to mature in 2022 ($ in thousands) Balance WAR Q2 2022 $ 320,775 0.57 % Q3 2022 183,568 0.26 Q4 2022 74,898 0.42

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income (loss) was $7.2 million during the first quarter of 2022, $10.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, and $(7.4) million during the first quarter of 2021. Excluding net gain on sale of securities and other assets, adjusted non-interest income was $9.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the loss on termination of derivatives and net gain on sale of securities and other assets, adjusted non-interest income was $8.4 million during the first quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

CEO O’Connor stated, “Given our current pipelines, we expect the level of customer-related loan swap revenue and SBA gain on sale revenue to pick-up starting in the second quarter of the year.”

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $49.9 million during the first quarter of 2022, $50.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, and $82.8 million during the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $48.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, curtailment loss, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $41.4 million during the first quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.64% during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 1.64% during the linked quarter and 3.11% for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, loss on extinguishment of debt, curtailment loss, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.57% during the linked quarter and 1.55% for the first quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 51.8% during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 49.9% during the linked quarter and 117.5% during the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring, loss on extinguishment of debt, curtailment loss, amortization of other intangible assets, loss on termination of derivatives, and net gain on sale of securities and other assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 48.2% during the linked quarter and 48.0% during the first quarter of 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 28.1%, compared to 30.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and 25.2% for the first quarter of 2021.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at March 31, 2022 were $36.0 million, or 0.39% of total loans.

A credit loss recovery of $1.6 million was recorded during the first quarter of 2022, compared to a credit loss recovery of $132 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2021, and a credit loss provision of $15.8 million during the first quarter of 2021. The credit loss recovery was associated with the improvement in forecasted macroeconomic conditions as well as a reduction in reserves on individually evaluated loans.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.86% at March 31, 2022 as compared to 0.91% at December 31, 2021 and 0.93% at March 31, 2021.

Capital Management

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements.

CEO O’Connor commented, “During the first quarter, we continued to execute on our share repurchase program and we repurchased $17.4 million of common stock. Our Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio increased by 7 basis points in the quarter to 10.76%. Our strong balance sheet and internal stress testing analyses continue to provide support for future capital return to shareholders.”

Dividends per common share were $0.24 during the first quarter of 2022.

Book value per common share was $26.32 at March 31, 2022 compared to $26.98 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by number of shares outstanding) was $22.18 at March 31, 2022 compared to $22.87 at December 31, 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release). The linked quarter declines in book value per share and tangible common book value per share were primarily due to the increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity increased on a linked quarter basis due to the increase in market interest rates over the course of the first quarter of 2022.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.0 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, result in a decline in demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch closures, work stoppages and unavailability of personnel; and increased cybersecurity risks, as employees work remotely. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In thousands)

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022

2021

2021

Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 432,994 $ 393,722 $ 676,723 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,277,036 1,563,711 1,152,493 Securities held-to-maturity 383,922 179,309 — Loans held for sale 17,053 5,493 23,704 Loans held for investment, net: C&I 888,056 867,542 898,533 Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,016,804 1,030,240 948,101 Total business loans 1,904,860 1,897,782 1,846,634 One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment 669,099 669,282 693,548 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2) 3,371,267 3,356,346 3,589,074 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 2,930,114 2,915,708 2,665,029 Acquisition, development, and construction 329,349 322,628 253,837 Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans 32,953 66,017 1,434,064 Other loans 12,207 16,898 23,912 Allowance for credit losses (79,615 ) (83,853 ) (98,200 ) Total loans held for investment, net 9,170,234 9,160,808 10,407,898 Premises and fixed assets, net 49,940 50,368 53,829 Premises held for sale 556 556 — Restricted stock 38,898 37,732 45,063 Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") 297,628 295,789 251,521 Goodwill 155,797 155,797 155,339 Other intangible assets 7,776 8,362 10,627 Operating lease assets 61,467 64,258 69,094 Derivative assets 71,826 45,086 45,760 Accrued interest receivable 38,456 40,149 51,100 Other assets 74,662 65,224 75,477 Total assets $ 12,078,245 $ 12,066,364 $ 13,018,628 Liabilities: Non-interest-bearing checking $ 3,953,627 $ 3,920,423 $ 3,538,936 Interest-bearing checking 902,360 905,717 1,023,164 Savings 1,376,092 1,158,040 1,078,687 Money market 3,416,249 3,621,552 3,629,709 Certificates of deposit 781,775 853,242 1,540,316 Total deposits 10,430,103 10,458,974 10,810,812 FHLBNY advances 50,000 25,000 533,865 Other short-term borrowings 2,853 1,862 126,763 Subordinated debt, net 197,050 197,096 197,234 Derivative cash collateral 64,450 — — Operating lease liabilities 63,600 66,103 71,249 Derivative liabilities 60,586 40,728 41,816 Other liabilities 54,316 83,981 64,065 Total liabilities 10,922,958 10,873,744 11,845,804 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, Series A 116,569 116,569 116,569 Common stock 416 416 416 Additional paid-in capital 494,969 494,125 492,431 Retained earnings 677,990 654,726 574,297 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of deferred taxes (49,380 ) (6,181 ) 531 Unearned equity awards (10,562 ) (7,842 ) (10,107 ) Treasury stock, at cost (74,715 ) (59,193 ) (1,313 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,155,287 1,192,620 1,172,824 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,078,245 $ 12,066,364 $ 13,018,628





(1) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives. (2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022

2021

2021

Interest income: Loans $ 86,420 $ 89,301 $ 81,382 Securities 7,131 7,097 4,380 Other short-term investments 368 414 993 Total interest income 93,919 96,812 86,755 Interest expense: Deposits and escrow 2,531 2,861 5,298 Borrowed funds 2,278 2,265 3,616 Derivative cash collateral 1 — — Total interest expense 4,810 5,126 8,914 Net interest income 89,109 91,686 77,841 (Credit) provision for credit losses (1,592 ) (132 ) 15,779 Net interest income after (credit) provision 90,701 91,818 62,062 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 4,058 4,621 2,920 Title fees 421 735 433 Loan level derivative income 6 113 1,792 BOLI income 1,839 1,890 1,339 Gain on sale of SBA loans 242 851 164 Gain on sale of residential loans 148 225 723 Net gain on equity securities — — 131 Net gain on sale of securities and other assets — 975 710 Loss on termination of derivatives — — (16,505 ) Other 489 769 910 Total non-interest income (loss) 7,203 10,179 (7,383 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 30,834 27,638 24,819 Occupancy and equipment 7,584 7,784 6,977 Data processing costs 3,805 4,506 3,528 Marketing 1,295 1,959 860 Professional services 2,094 2,130 1,865 Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,150 1,031 939 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1,594 Curtailment loss — — 1,543 Merger expenses and transaction costs — 2,574 37,942 Branch restructuring — (1,118 ) — Amortization of other intangible assets 586 715 357 Other 2,540 3,610 2,381 Total non-interest expense 49,888 50,829 82,805 Income (loss) before taxes 48,016 51,168 (28,126 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 13,485 15,811 (7,092 ) Net income (loss) 34,531 35,357 (21,034 ) Preferred stock dividends 1,821 1,821 1,821 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 32,710 $ 33,536 $ (22,855 ) Earnings per common share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.83 $ (0.66 ) Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.83 $ (0.66 ) Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS 39,251,246 39,876,825 34,262,005





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021

Per Share Data: Reported EPS (Diluted) $ 0.82 $ 0.83 $ (0.66 ) Cash dividends paid per common share 0.24 0.24 0.24 Book value per common share 26.32 26.98 25.43 Tangible common book value per share (1) 22.18 22.87 21.43 Common shares outstanding 39,460 39,878 41,536 Dividend payout ratio 29.27 % 28.92 % (36.36 ) % Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.14 % (0.79 ) % Return on average equity 11.53 11.67 (8.18 ) Return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.44 14.61 (11.58 ) Net interest margin 3.19 3.14 3.14 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.64 1.64 3.11 Efficiency ratio 51.8 49.9 117.5 Effective tax rate 28.08 30.90 25.22 Balance Sheet Data: Average assets $ 12,199,721 $ 12,419,184 $ 10,666,240 Average interest-earning assets 11,333,805 11,582,086 10,057,682 Average tangible common equity (1) 916,971 931,503 781,355 Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period 88.7 88.4 97.2 Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.35 % 7.66 % 6.93 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 8.32 8.64 7.83 Tier 1 common equity ratio 9.56 9.49 9.65 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.76 10.69 10.91 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.48 13.45 14.04 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.65 8.46 9.62 CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2) 519 519 517 Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans 0.86 0.91 0.93 Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans 221.39 208.04 276.24





(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets. (2) The CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. March 31, 2022 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports. (3) March 31, 2022 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Real estate loans $ 8,296,732 $ 76,437 3.74 % $ 8,293,470 $ 78,367 3.75 % $ 7,068,571 $ 66,412 3.81 % Commercial and industrial loans 869,283 9,369 4.37 873,273 10,119 4.60 703,067 9,567 5.52 SBA PPP loans 46,807 417 3.61 96,065 583 2.41 1,020,910 5,049 2.01 Other loans 15,658 197 5.10 18,385 232 5.01 16,602 354 8.65 Securities 1,726,189 7,131 1.68 1,729,191 7,097 1.63 865,192 4,380 2.05 Other short-term investments 379,136 368 0.39 571,702 414 0.29 383,340 993 1.05 Total interest-earning assets 11,333,805 93,919 3.36 % 11,582,086 96,812 3.32 % 10,057,682 86,755 3.50 % Non-interest-earning assets 865,916 837,098 608,558 Total assets $ 12,199,721 $ 12,419,184 $ 10,666,240 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 870,889 $ 367 0.17 % $ 962,597 $ 455 0.19 % $ 662,273 $ 311 0.19 % Money market 3,632,438 973 0.11 3,652,681 1,087 0.12 2,893,723 2,026 0.28 Savings 1,256,701 207 0.07 1,174,719 108 0.04 863,409 207 0.10 Certificates of deposit 824,883 984 0.48 915,210 1,211 0.52 1,522,017 2,754 0.73 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,584,911 2,531 0.16 6,705,207 2,861 0.17 5,941,422 5,298 0.36 FHLBNY advances 33,889 77 0.92 25,000 61 0.97 853,162 1,711 0.81 Subordinated debt, net 197,080 2,201 4.53 197,126 2,204 4.44 168,607 1,902 4.57 Other short-term borrowings 2,459 — — 2,484 — — 15,021 3 0.08 Total borrowings 233,428 2,278 3.96 224,610 2,265 4.00 1,036,790 3,616 1.41 Derivative cash collateral 14,335 1 0.03 — — — — — — Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,832,674 4,810 0.29 % 6,929,817 5,126 0.29 % 6,978,212 8,914 0.52 % Non-interest-bearing checking 3,979,741 4,096,046 2,494,630 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 189,843 181,074 164,859 Total liabilities 11,002,258 11,206,937 9,637,701 Stockholders' equity 1,197,463 1,212,247 1,028,539 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,199,721 $ 12,419,184 $ 10,666,240 Net interest income $ 89,109 $ 91,686 $ 77,841 Net interest rate spread 3.07 % 3.03 % 2.98 % Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.14 % 3.14 % Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) $ 10,564,652 $ 2,531 0.10 % $ 10,801,253 $ 2,861 0.11 % $ 8,436,052 $ 5,298 0.25 %





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

(Dollars in thousands)

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Asset Quality Detail 2022

2021

2021

Non-performing loans ("NPLs") (1) One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $ 5,241 $ 7,623 $ 5,384 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use — — 4,844 Commercial real estate 4,972 5,053 10,595 Acquisition, development, and construction 665 — 104 C&I 25,000 27,266 14,523 Other 84 365 99 Total Non-accrual loans $ 35,962 $ 40,307 $ 35,549 Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 35,962 $ 40,307 $ 35,549 Loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent") One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $ 341 $ 1,945 $ 45 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use — — 2,871 Commercial real estate — — 2,259 Acquisition, development, and construction — — — C&I 839 1,056 3,652 Other — — — 90+ Delinquent $ 1,180 $ 3,001 $ 8,827 NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $ 37,142 $ 43,308 $ 44,376 NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets 0.31 % 0.36 % 0.34 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) ("NCOs") $ 2,583 $ (108 ) $ 4,275 NCOs / Average loans (1) 0.11 % 0.00 % 0.19 %

(1) Excludes loans held for sale









DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the Company’s merger with Bridge, as well as branch restructuring:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021

2021

Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders Reported net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 32,710 $ 33,536 $ (22,855 ) Adjustments to net income (loss) (1): Provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans (double-count) — — 20,278 Net gain on sale of securities and other assets — (975 ) (710 ) Loss on termination of derivatives — — 16,505 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1,594 Curtailment loss — — 1,543 Merger expenses and transaction costs (2) — 2,574 37,942 Branch restructuring — (1,118 ) — Income tax effect of adjustments and other tax adjustments — (234 ) (21,848 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 32,710 $ 33,783 $ 32,449 Adjusted Ratios (Based upon non-GAAP as calculated above) Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.82 $ 0.84 $ 0.94 Adjusted return on average assets 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.29 % Adjusted return on average equity 11.53 11.75 13.32 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 14.44 14.72 16.74 Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets 1.62 1.57 1.55 Adjusted efficiency ratio 51.2 48.2 48.0

(1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 31% unless otherwise noted.

(2) Certain merger expenses and transaction costs are non-taxable expense.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 1.64 % 1.64 % 3.11 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (0.06 ) Curtailment loss — — (0.06 ) Merger expenses and transaction costs — (0.08 ) (1.43 ) Branch restructuring — 0.03 — Amortization of other intangible assets (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 1.62 1.57 1.55

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022

2021

2021

Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1) 51.8 % 49.9 % 117.5 % Non-interest expense - as reported $ 49,888 $ 50,829 $ 82,805 Less: Merger expenses and transaction costs — (2,574 ) (37,942 ) Less: Branch restructuring — 1,118 — Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (1,594 ) Less: Curtailment loss — — (1,543 ) Less: Amortization of other intangible assets (586 ) (715 ) (357 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 49,302 $ 48,658 $ 41,369 Net interest income - as reported $ 89,109 $ 91,686 $ 77,841 Non-interest income (loss) - as reported $ 7,203 $ 10,179 $ (7,383 ) Less: Net gain on sale of securities and other assets — (975 ) (710 ) Less: Loss on termination of derivatives — — 16,505 Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 7,203 $ 9,204 $ 8,412 Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 96,312 $ 100,890 $ 86,253 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 51.2 % 48.2 % 48.0 %

_________________________

(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income (loss). (2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):



March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022

2021

2021

Reconciliation of Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 12,078,245 $ 12,066,364 $ 13,018,628 Less: Goodwill (155,797 ) (155,797 ) (155,339 ) Other intangible assets (7,776 ) (8,362 ) (10,627 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 11,914,672 $ 11,902,205 $ 12,852,662 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,155,287 $ 1,192,620 $ 1,172,824 Less: Goodwill (155,797 ) (155,797 ) (155,339 ) Other intangible assets (7,776 ) (8,362 ) (10,627 ) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) 991,714 1,028,461 1,006,858 Less: Preferred stock, net (116,569 ) (116,569 ) (116,569 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 875,145 $ 911,892 $ 890,289 Common shares outstanding 39,460 39,878 41,536 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.35 % 7.66 % 6.93 Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.32 8.64 7.83 Book value per share $ 26.32 $ 26.98 $ 25.43 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) 22.18 22.87 21.43



