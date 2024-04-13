Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.25

The board of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 24th of April. This means the annual payment is 5.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Dime Community Bancshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Dime Community Bancshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Dime Community Bancshares' payout ratio of 43% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 39.4%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 36% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Dime Community Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.864 total annually to $1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.5% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Although it's important to note that Dime Community Bancshares' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Dime Community Bancshares is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Dime Community Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 5 analysts we track are forecasting for Dime Community Bancshares for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

