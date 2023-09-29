Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shareholders have endured a 31% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 33% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Dime Community Bancshares share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 1.9%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It seems quite likely that the market was expecting higher growth from the stock. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

Dime Community Bancshares' dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. In fact, it seems more likely that the revenue fall of 4.3% in the last year is the worry. The market may be extrapolating the decline, leading to questions around the sustainability of the EPS.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Dime Community Bancshares, it has a TSR of -31% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Dime Community Bancshares shareholders are down 31% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Dime Community Bancshares .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

