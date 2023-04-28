Dime Names Tamara Gavrielof as Senior Vice President, Group Director

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) (NASDAQ: DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Tamara Gavrielof will join the Company as Senior Vice President, Group Director. Her team will be located in Whitestone. Most recently, Gavrielof was Senior Vice President and Group Director at Signature Bank.



Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dime, said, “Dime is well positioned to continue to take advantage of the recent disruption in our market. Our intense focus on relationship-based banking, our state-of-the-art technology offerings, our brand, and our ability to provide access to senior management have all proven to be instrumental in onboarding a number of experienced deposit-focused groups this month. Tamara is a terrific banker and her addition will further strengthen our franchise, as she caters to a large number of commercial entities throughout Queens.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.1 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets



