DiMe Releases Toolkits to Improve Sensor Data Integration and Power Better, Faster Global Healthcare and Research

·4 min read

BOSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) released the Sensor Data Integrations Toolkits, four comprehensive toolkits to guide data producers, processors, and consumers to use the influx of data from the increased use of wearables and digital sensing products at scale. These resources are based on the Sensor Data Integrations project, comprised of healthcare leaders from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle, the Moffitt Cancer Center, Takeda, the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and more. These toolkits will help realize the promise of sensor generated data to drive better decisions, faster, to improve healthcare delivery and research. The project team will conduct a demo of the toolkits during a live launch event on July 18 at 10:30 am ET, featuring Micky Tripathi, the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Delivering clinical quality resources on a tech timeline to advance the safe, effective, ethical, and equitable use of digital medicine to optimize human health. (PRNewsfoto/Digital Medicine Society (DiMe))
Delivering clinical quality resources on a tech timeline to advance the safe, effective, ethical, and equitable use of digital medicine to optimize human health. (PRNewsfoto/Digital Medicine Society (DiMe))

The surge of data from sensor technologies is far outpacing the industry's ability to collect, store, analyze, protect, and use this data effectively for patient care and research. The number of US patients using remote patient monitoring devices is expected to surpass 70 million by 2025. Between 2022 and 2028, the global market for wearable technology is expected to grow around 18.5 percent, reaching $380.5 billion. The number of unique digital endpoints being used in industry sponsored trials of new medical products increased by over 950% between October 2019 and May 2022. The number of sponsors using these products in medical product development increased from 12 to 96 in the same timespan. And while the ability to discern high-quality sensor data suitable for clinical decision making is increasing rapidly, the ability to access these data is constrained by a current dependence on individual point solutions.

"Sensor generated data, captured during people's daily lives, offer the opportunity to redefine how we measure health and disease. This opportunity powers the possibility of using high quality, high resolution flows of data to reimagine our approach to healthcare and research, leveraging more complete information to improve individual clinical decisions, decisions about the effectiveness of new medical products, and broader policy and public health decisions," said DiMe CEO Jennifer Goldsack. "DiMe's new Sensor Data Integrations Toolkits provide action-oriented resources to help data producers, processors, and consumers come together to create a sensor data ecosystem suitable for scale."

AWS has contributed customer feedback and technical expertise to ensure the toolkit meets the needs of today's modern healthcare system. "Across every industry, we see companies trying to accelerate their path to the cloud," said Lita Sands, Head of Solutions Life Sciences at AWS. "Timelines are getting quicker while the data collected is increasing exponentially – there is a clear and significant need for how to effectively and securely collect and use this information at scale. DiMe's new toolkits are a lifeline to organizations working with sensor data. They offer a comprehensive starting point for data producers, processors, and consumers to help build an integrated pipeline to support better and faster decision making."

The development of these toolkits builds on DiMe's previous pre-competitive initiatives, such as The Playbook, the essential guide for developing and deploying digital clinical measures to advance patient care, clinical research, and public health. The Sensor Data Integrations Toolkits go further to ensure that high quality sensor data can be used at scale to improve patient care and speed efficient medical product development.

The DiMe community is currently working on additional projects related to taking digitally generated data to scale and will be releasing additional resources over the coming months. DiMe is not only committed to creating and disseminating new digital health approaches and tools, but also sharing user experiences with the broader community. We encourage Sensor Data Integrations Toolkits users to contribute to Dime's "Resources in Action" case study hub by sharing how you are using resources to further the safe, effective, equitable, and ethical use of digital medicine to redefine healthcare and improve human health.

The leading organizations from across the global healthcare, research, and digital health innovation sectors that collaborated with DiMe to create these open-access resources are AWS, Elevance Health, Evidation, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Human First, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Medable, Moffitt Cancer Center, Open mHealth, Oracle, Savvy, Takeda, and US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

About the Digital Medicine Society: DiMe is a global non-profit and the professional home for all members of the digital medicine community. Together, we tackle the toughest digital medicine challenges, develop clinical-quality resources on a technology timeline, and deliver these actionable resources to the field via open-source channels and educational programs. Join us to advance the ethical, effective, equitable, and safe use of digital medicine to redefine healthcare and improve lives.

Media Contact: Carla English, press@dimesociety.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dime-releases-toolkits-to-improve-sensor-data-integration-and-power-better-faster-global-healthcare-and-research-301587239.html

SOURCE Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)

