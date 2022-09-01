U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.00
    -34.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,318.00
    -214.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,128.50
    -156.75 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,825.50
    -19.10 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.42
    -2.13 (-2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.80
    -13.40 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.52
    -0.36 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0047
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    +1.07 (+4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1603
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1510
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,932.75
    -302.59 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.98
    -13.72 (-2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,167.34
    -116.81 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - TULLOW OIL PLC - Ordinary Shares

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd
·4 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:

 

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. (“Dimensional”), in its capacity as investment manager and on behalf its affiliates who are also investment managers. Dimensional and its affiliates expressly disclaim beneficial ownership of the shares described in this form 8.3

(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

 

(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

 

Tullow Oil plc
(GB0001500809)

(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

 

(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

 

31 August 2022

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

 

Yes



If YES, specify which:



Capricorn Energy plc
(GB00BN0SMB92)

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

 

10p Ordinary Shares

 

 

Interests

 

Short positions

 

Number

 

%

 

Number

 

%

(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

 

24,071,982*

 

1.67%

 

 

 

 

(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


        TOTAL:

 

24,071,982

 

1.67%

 

 

 

 

*Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. and / or its affiliates do not control voting discretion for 212,924 shares.

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

 

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

 

Price per unit

Ordinary Shares

 

Sale

 

55,986

 

GBP 0.498473

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

 

Product description
e.g. CFD

 

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

 

Number of reference securities

 

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

 

Product description e.g. call option

 

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

 

Number of securities to which option relates

 

Exercise price per unit

 

 

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

 

Expiry date

 

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

 

Product description
e.g. call option

 

Exercising/ exercised against

 

Number of securities

 

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

 

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

 

Details

 

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

None



(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

 

NO


Date of disclosure:

 

1 September 2022

Contact name:

 

Thomas Hone

Telephone number:

 

020 3033 3419

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Prepare for an epic finale’: Jeremy Grantham warns ‘tragedy’ looms as ‘superbubble’ may burst

    A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.

  • The stock market’s summer rally ran out of steam in August. Here’s what history says about September.

    A summer U.S. stock-market rally off lows for the year seen in June shuddered to a halt in August, leaving major indexes on track for monthly losses as investors braced for the start of a traditionally unpleasant month for equity bulls.

  • Nvidia stock fall after U.S. moves to restrict its data-center sales in China

    Nvidia Corp. shares fell in late trading Wednesday after the graphics-chip specialist disclosed that the U.S. government is seeking to restrict its data-center business in China.

  • One of Wall Street’s best bubble spotters says we’re still in the middle of a ‘superbubble’ that hasn’t popped yet

    “If history repeats, the play will once again be a Tragedy. We must hope this time for a minor one,” famed investor Jeremy Grantham warned this week.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Around Wednesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares have been turbulent over the last month, and that continued Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank analyst Vincent Ha said his firm thinks Nio's third-quarter deliveries will be a little over 30,000 units. Investors may react again tomorrow, when Nio will report its August delivery numbers.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • The third richest man in the world behind Musk and Bezos is a college dropout whose fortune has surged $60 billion this year

    With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Seeks to Raise Capital, Romeo Buyout on Track

    Nikola (NKLA) plans to issue up to $400 million new stock in an "at-the-market" offering as it aims to boost production amid rising costs.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the C3 AI first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call. Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended July 31, 2022. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer; and Juho Parkkinen, chief financial officer.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • September Could Be Even Worse for Stocks. How to Survive the Downturn.

    September is historically the worst month of the year for equities, and there are more reasons than usual to worry about markets this year.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that are expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

  • CrowdStrike stock dips despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Intel: Will Fortune Favor the Bold?

    Shareholders of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are going through a stressful time; shares have fallen to a five-year low despite the company's role as one of the world's leading semiconductor companies. The stock's plunge stems from Wall Street's concerns over Intel's aggressive manufacturing plans at a time when the economy is shaky and the industry could hit a downturn. Intel is just getting underway with a massive plan to invest billions of dollars over the next several years to revamp its fabrication (semiconductor manufacturing) operations.

  • Eight Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $95,509 In 8 Months

    Making money in the S&P 500 got tougher again in August. But not impossible. All told, had you invested $10,000 in January and reinvested your money into the top stock currently in the S&P 500 each month this year, including Constellation Energy in August, you'd have $95,509 now, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Global Stocks, Bonds Extend Selloff; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds extended their selloff on Thursday as a hawkish drumbeat from central banks and a lockdown in China further frayed investor nerves. The dollar gained. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ Sa

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $41.81, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Time for Defense: Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Morgan Stanley Likes

    The first half of 2022 was dominated by high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s shift to an monetary tightening policy in response. The second half will find those same factors still pushing on stocks – but they’ll be joined by earnings pressure, in the view of Morgan Stanley equity strategist Mike Wilson. “Indicators suggest margin pressure and earnings growth risk ahead. This view is confirmed by our leading earnings model, which projects a steep fall in EPS growth over the next several month