U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.00
    +13.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,386.00
    +126.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,427.50
    +35.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.20
    +7.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.97
    +1.04 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.70
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0337
    +0.0035 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.91
    -1.86 (-8.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6700
    -0.2030 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,462.28
    +1,394.63 (+6.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.77
    +44.55 (+8.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.53
    -8.58 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - TULLOW OIL PLC - Ordinary Shares

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd
·4 min read

FORM 8.3

*AMENDMENT* – THIS FORM REPLACES THE FORM RELEASED ON 7 JUNE 2022 AT 9:58AM. CHANGE MADE TO SECTION 1(f)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:

 

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. (“Dimensional”), in its capacity as investment manager and on behalf its affiliates who are also investment managers. Dimensional and its affiliates expressly disclaim beneficial ownership of the shares described in this form 8.3

(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

 

(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

 

Tullow Oil plc
(GB0001500809)

(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

 

(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

 

10 August 2022

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

 

Yes



If YES, specify which:



Capricorn Energy plc
(GB00BN0SMB92)

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

 

10p Ordinary Shares

 

 

Interests

 

Short positions

 

Number

 

%

 

Number

 

%

(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

 

25,198,777*

 

1.75%

 

 

 

 

(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


        TOTAL:

 

25,198,777

 

1.75%

 

 

 

 

*Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. and / or its affiliates do not control voting discretion for 212,924 shares.

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

 

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

 

Price per unit

Ordinary Shares

 

Sale

 

12,024

 

GBP 0.51092

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

 

Product description
e.g. CFD

 

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

 

Number of reference securities

 

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

 

Product description e.g. call option

 

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

 

Number of securities to which option relates

 

Exercise price per unit

 

 

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

 

Expiry date

 

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

 

Product description
e.g. call option

 

Exercising/ exercised against

 

Number of securities

 

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

 

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

 

Details

 

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

None



(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

 

NO


Date of disclosure:

 

11 August 2022

Contact name:

 

Thomas Hone

Telephone number:

 

020 3033 3419

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Market Surge After US Inflation Data Has Skeptics Warning It’s Overdone

    (Bloomberg) -- The cooler-than-expected US inflation reading for July is a positive sign that has buoyed risk assets, but some investors may be getting a little ahead of themselves, according to analysts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scourin

  • Top 10 Gainers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks moving higher today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) and Plug Power […]

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • 10 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat

    In this article, we will look at 10 healthcare and biotech stocks to buy amid the monkeypox threat. If you want to explore similar healthcare and biotech stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat. In May of 2022, the first case of the monkeypox […]

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedi

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Rivian set to report second-quarter earnings after hours on Thursday

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Rachelle Akuffo looks at Rivian's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Why semiconductor stocks should be avoided for now: Analyst

    Proceed with caution on chip stocks, warns one top analyst.

  • Nvidia: Despite Gaming Weakness, Risk-Reward Attractive Right Now, Says Top Analyst

    Anyone still expecting Nvidia (NVDA) to deliver a beat-and-raise quarterly report got a rude awakening on Monday. The chip giant released preliminary financial results for its fiscal second quarter (F2Q23 – July quarter) and got a thumbs down from the Street. Nvidia now sees Q2 revenue hitting $6.7 billion, an increase from the $6.5 billion delivered in the same period a year ago, but some distance below its previous outlook for $8.1 billion – and what the Street was expecting. The company is se

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q2 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the Q2 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?