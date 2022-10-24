U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,764.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,139.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,336.75
    -21.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.50
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.81
    -1.24 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.40
    -2.90 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.09 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9832
    -0.0030 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.45
    +0.47 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3470
    +1.7170 (+1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,409.05
    +225.69 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.74
    +10.97 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,970.51
    +0.78 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC - Ordinary Shares

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd
·4 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:

 

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. (“Dimensional”), in its capacity as investment manager and on behalf its affiliates who are also investment managers. Dimensional and its affiliates expressly disclaim beneficial ownership of the shares described in this form 8.3

(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

 

(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

 

Capricorn Energy plc
(GB00BN0SMB92)

(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

 

(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

 

21 October 2022

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

 

Yes



If YES, specify which:



Tullow Oil plc
(GB0001500809)

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

 

21/13p Ordinary Shares

 

 

Interests

 

Short positions

 

Number

 

%

 

Number

 

%

(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

 

13,921,144*

 

4.42%

 

 

 

 

(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


        TOTAL:

 

13,921,144

 

4.42%

 

 

 

 

*Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. and / or its affiliates do not control voting discretion for 269,003 shares.

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

 

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

 

Price per unit

Ordinary shares

 

Purchase

 

1,258

 

GBP 2.450000

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

 

Product description
e.g. CFD

 

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

 

Number of reference securities

 

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

 

Product description e.g. call option

 

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

 

Number of securities to which option relates

 

Exercise price per unit

 

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

 

Expiry date

 

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

 

Product description
e.g. call option

 

Exercising/ exercised against

 

Number of securities

 

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

 

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

 

Details

 

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

None



(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

 

NO


Date of disclosure:

 

24 October 2022

Contact name:

 

Thomas Hone

Telephone number:

 

020 3033 3419

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson

  • Alibaba, JD.com, and Other Chinese Stocks Are in Free Fall. It’s About Xi Jinping.

    A consolidation of power by President Xi has alarmed investors that have already faced down years of political and regulatory risk from China.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • After $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now Mounting

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesJudging by the ominous pronouncements from Wall Street luminaries, every trader under the sun should be prepping for fresh turmoil in the world’s biggest stock mar

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying and 1 You'll Be Glad You Avoided

    More than 200 stock splits have taken place this year -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • Hong Kong Stock Market Dives After China Party Meeting

    Almost all shares in the Hang Seng Index were trading lower, but Chinese technology stocks were particularly hard hit.

  • US Futures Waver as China Rout Sours Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US futures fluctuated as a rout in Chinese shares weighed on sentiment while investors await the next batch of earnings from some of the world’s biggest companies. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar gained.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plan

  • US$11.86: That's What Analysts Think Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

    There's been a major selloff in Snap Inc. ( NYSE:SNAP ) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with...

  • Tesla Cuts Prices In China. Bears Are Likely to See Demand Problems.

    Electric-vehicle maker Tesla looks to be cutting prices in China, the largest market for new cars and new electric vehicles on the planet. Trading Monday will give investors some idea of how the market views the move. Tesla Chinese website on Sunday showed lower prices to buy Tesla vehicles.

  • Alibaba Stock Price Tumbles Premarket to Trade Below 2014 IPO Level

    Alibaba's stock dropped sharply premarket Monday, falling below its initial public offering price for the first time since 2016. The Chinese e-commerce giant's American depositary receipts recently stood 12.7% lower at $63.03, considerably lower than its IPO price of $68 in 2014. The selloff echoed a big drop in Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares Monday. The [pullback in Hong Kong](https://www.wsj.com/articles/hong-kong-stocks-dive-after-china-party-meeting-11666588451) came after the end of a me

  • When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • Tesla Stock Slides As Surprise China Price Cut Raises Demand Questions

    Tesla is cutting the starter price of its Model 3 and Model Y sedans in China for the first time this year.

  • EV sales are getting hotter, these are the cars catching up to Tesla

    Two trends — the growing size of the EV pie and Tesla’s shrinking share of it — are likely to continue in the fourth quarter.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Verizon CEO: ‘This is our peak year’ for network investments

    Verizon made a calculated decision to raise some fees for customers knowing subscribers might balk — meanwhile the company is spending $22 billion on network enhancements.

  • Philips to cut 4,000 jobs 'immediately' after bigger-than-expected loss

    Royal Philips on Monday said it will "immediately" cut 4,000 jobs after reporting a bigger-than-expected loss on Monday. Roy Jakobs, chief executive officer, announced the layoffs in a shareholder note, saying the company faces "multiple challenges and our earnings reflect this." He said Philips plans to strengthen patient safety and quality management, address "various facets" of the Philips Respironics recall and "urgently" improve supply chain operation. The job cuts will help improve product

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    The energy sector currently clocks in with the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500 at around 4%. Many energy stocks offer even higher dividend yields, making the sector attractive for those seeking to generate some passive income. Three energy stocks that currently pay very high-yielding dividends are Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY).

  • Big Investor Bought Nvidia and Rivian Stock. It Sold Ford and GM.

    Financial-services giant DNB loaded up on shares of firm Nvidia and electric-vehicle maker Rivian in the third quarter. It cut investments in Ford and GM.