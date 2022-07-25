U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.50
    +18.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,020.00
    +145.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,488.75
    +65.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,819.50
    +11.10 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.64
    +0.94 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.20
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    +0.76 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4100
    +0.3600 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,045.55
    -612.92 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.74
    -16.51 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.08
    +22.71 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - TED BAKER PLC - Ordinary Shares

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd
·4 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:

 

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. (“Dimensional”), in its capacity as investment manager and on behalf its affiliates who are also investment managers. Dimensional and its affiliates expressly disclaim beneficial ownership of the shares described in this form 8.3

(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

 

(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

 

Ted Baker plc
(GB0001048619)

(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

 

(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

 

22 July 2022

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

 

N/A



If YES, specify which



2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

 

5p Ordinary Shares

 

 

 

Interests

 

Short positions

 

 

Number

 

%

 

Number

 

%

(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

 

2,035,293*

 

1.10%

 

 

 

 

(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



TOTAL:

 

2,035,293

 

1.10%

 

 

 

 

*Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. and / or its affiliates do not control voting discretion for 23,209 shares.

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

 

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

 

Price per unit

Ordinary shares

 

Purchase

 

15,427

 

GBP 0.862222

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

 

Product description
e.g. CFD

 

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

 

Number of reference securities

 

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

 

Product description e.g. call option

 

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

 

Number of securities to which option relates

 

Exercise price per unit

 

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

 

Expiry date

 

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

 

Product description
e.g. call option

 

Exercising/ exercised against

 

Number of securities

 

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

 

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

 

Details

 

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

None



(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

 

NO


Date of disclosure:

 

25 July 2022

Contact name:

 

Thomas Hone

Telephone number:

 

020 3033 3419

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Investor Update

    Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, July 21. The social media company disappointed investors by reporting slower-than-expected revenue growth. Snap had warned the market several weeks earlier that its second quarter was evolving worse than expected, but these results on July 21 managed to disappoint already lowered expectations.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • Are Ecommerce Stocks Ready for a Comeback? Analysts Offer 3 Beaten-Down Names With Big Upside Potential

    Economic headwinds, in the form of rising inflation, rising interest rates, a possible collapse in the housing market, and an increasing probability of a recession have taken their toll on consumer sentiment, which in turn is taking its toll on the retail sector. Ecommerce firms, which benefited from the corona crisis of 2020, are feeling the pressure too. It seems, for now, that no one is safe. But really? In an analysis from Stifel, analyst Scott Devitt sees a path forward for online retailers

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • AT&T Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price tumbled 8% on July 21 after it posted its second-quarter earnings report. On a stand-alone basis -- which excludes its divestments of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), DirecTV, and other business segments over the past year -- its revenue rose 2% year over year to $29.6 billion and exceeded analysts' expectations by $130 million. On the same stand-alone basis, AT&T's adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose by a penny year over year to $0.65 per share, which also cleared Wall Street's bar by three cents.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • Google Cloud Strength to Aid Alphabet's (GOOGL) Q2 Earnings

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its cloud services portfolio's strength and strategic partnerships.

  • ‘I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband’: I pay all the bills and gave the down payment for our home, and all he does is buy stuff and contribute to his 401(k)

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband. I have been married for almost 10 years. When my husband and I were first married, he convinced me to stop working after the first year or so, which I regret.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Got $7,500? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A bull market has followed every bear market in history, and the data shows that the market's run higher lasts longer than its fall. No one knows whether the bounce we're seeing now in the stock market is the start of another push higher or simply a breather before taking another plunge. Currently, three-quarters of all loans scrutinized by Upstart have been automated, which results in time savings for borrowers and financial savings for lenders.