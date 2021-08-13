Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - UDG Healthcare plc - Ordinary shares
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. (“Dimensional”), in its capacity as investment manager and on behalf its affiliates who are also investment managers. Dimensional and its affiliates expressly disclaim beneficial ownership of the shares described in this form 8.3
Company dealt in
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
€0.05 ordinary shares
Date of dealing
12 August 2021
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
2,765,761 (1.10%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
2,765,761 (1.10%)
Please note there were net transfers in of 172 shares.
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
Total
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Sale
17,220
GBP 10.7894
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
Exercise price
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry date
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
Details
Price per unit
N/A
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
Date of disclosure
13 August 2021
Contact name
Thomas Hone
Telephone number
+44 20 3033 3419
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
N/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
N/A