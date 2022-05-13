U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.94
    +49.86 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,934.23
    +203.93 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,632.51
    +261.55 (+2.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.32
    +31.94 (+1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.08
    +2.95 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    -22.60 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.63
    -0.14 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0375
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    +0.0890 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2920
    +0.8990 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,654.70
    +2,424.15 (+8.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.49
    +8.38 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,368.27
    +134.93 (+1.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIE - Ordinary Shares

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd
·4 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. (“Dimensional”), in its capacity as investment manager and on behalf its affiliates who are also investment managers. Dimensional and its affiliates expressly disclaim beneficial ownership of the shares described in this form 8.3

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Capital & Counties Properties Plc
(GB00B62G9D36)

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

12 May 2022

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

Yes



If YES, specify which:



Shaftesbury plc
(GB0007990962)

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

25p Ordinary Shares

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

11,122,550*

1.31%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:



TOTAL:

11,122,550

1.31%

*Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. and / or its affiliates do not control voting discretion for 9,200 shares.

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Ordinary shares

Purchase

30,087

GBP 1.585800

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

None



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none

None



(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

13 May 2022

Contact name:

Thomas Hone

Telephone number:

020 3033 3419

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • This portfolio manager’s strategy uses just one ETF and his own ‘crash indicator’ to beat the market by 530%

    Our call of the day from Thomas Kee Jr. is pounding the table over the importance of volatility, but says investors need to not just fear the lows, but embrace the highs.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy QuantumScape, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Let's look at QuantumScape's progress and plans, and discuss whether the stock is a buy. In its latest quarterly results released last month, QuantumScape updated investors on its progress. The company has gotten encouraging results for its 16-layer cells.

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • The beginning of the end of the stock market’s correction could be near

    The end of the U.S. stock market’s correction is looking a lot closer. It’s encouraging, from a contrarian perspective, that the market timer community in recent days has become extremely pessimistic — as pessimistic, in fact, as it has been at prior market bottoms.

  • Down 74% from Highs, This Growth Stock is Still a Screaming Buy

    One company in this boat is Block (NYSE: SQ), which has fallen more than 74% from its all-time highs. Block is one of the leading fintech platforms for both consumers and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company was hurt by Bitcoin this quarter, but Block's bread and butter -- fintech products for sellers and consumers -- continued to execute.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Rising After Elon Musk Put the Twitter Deal on Hold

    Elon Musk’s posts on Twitter about his deal to buy the social media company are having a ripple effect on Tesla stock, too. The Tesla (ticker: TSLA) CEO said on Twitter early Friday morning that his deal to buy Twitter (TWTR) was “temporarily on hold” pending a calculation related to the number of fake accounts on the platform. Twitter investors are reacting with angst.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • 3 hot stock tickers on Yahoo Finance right now

    A look at stocks that are trending on Yahoo Finance.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

    The ones that pay dividends can deliver especially attractive total returns. With that in mind, here are three dividend stocks you can buy and hold for decades. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers one of the most impressive dividend pedigrees around.

  • Which Dividend Aristocrats Are the Most Enticing?

    Dividend Aristocrats are great places to be when the market waters get really rough. While they still get knocked down during bear markets, their dividends tend to offer a glimmer of certainty amid turbulent times. The payouts of Dividend Aristocrats have held up during past crashes, crises, and everything in between. With growing fear that we'll fall into a bear market and recession, insisting on quality may prove a wise decision. In this piece, we used TipRanks' Comparison Tool to evaluate thr

  • Tesla Rival Says it Will Build $30K Electric SUV in Ohio

    Now that a star-crossed deal has closed, new plans are being rolled out to compete with the sector's king.

  • Elon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk caused chaos over his takeover bid for Twitter Inc, first claiming his bid was “temporarily on hold” and then maintaining he is “still committed” to the deal, sending the social media giant into a tailspin. Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaMore Tha

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). But if you pay close...

  • 1 Big Reason Why Investors Are Selling Off fuboTV

    As a result, fuboTV's stock price has dropped significantly over the past year. Here's why investors are right to be cautious about investing in fuboTV. First, many viewers don't want to pay high prices for TV subscriptions, which could limit fuboTV's ability to raise prices.

  • Dow Jones Sell-Off: These 3 Time-Tested Stocks Are Surefire Buys

    A 12% decline in the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average is the perfect excuse to go bargain hunting.

  • Musk puts $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc is “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Tesla CEO Musk sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal they regained some ground.